Repassez-moi l'standard... "Skylark" lyrics by Johnny Mercer & music by Hoagy Carmichael (1941)

"Hoagy Carmichael était un compositeur, chanteur et acteur qui aura laissé au Jazz quelques-uns des ses plus beaux standards. Jugez-en ; Georgia on my mind, Stardust, Baltimore Oriole, Two sleepy people, The nearness of you, Daybreak pour les plus fameux et bien sûr l’admirable Skylark..." Laurent Valero

Bien que la comédie musicale n'ait pas eu lieu, Carmichael a retravaillé la composition, transmis la mélodie à Johnny Mercer, qui quelques mois plus tard appelle Hoagy et lui chante... Skylark, etHoagy Carmichael avait oublié qu'il l'avait écrite !

Johnny Mercer a affirmé que Skylark n'était pas inspiré du poème To a Skylark, de Shelley (1792-1822) bien que des similitudes...

Skylark, have you anything to say to me?

Can you tell me where my love may be?

Is there a meadow in the mist

where he's just waiting to be kissed ?

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Hoagy Carmichael, chant. Orchestre direction Johnny Mandel : Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l’album "Hoagy Sings Carmichael With The Pacific Jazzmen (1957) - LP label Pacific Jazz PJ 1223

♪Kitty White, chant. Gerald Wiggins, piano. Barney Kessel, guitare. Georgie Auld, sax ténor. Red Callender, contrebasse. Chico Hamilton, batterie : Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l’album "Kitty White – A New Voice In Jazz (1955)" - LP label EmArcy ‎MG 36020

♪Bobby Troup, chant-piano. Howard Roberts, guitare. Red Mitchell, contrebasse. Don Heath, batterie : Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l’album "Bobby Troup Sings Johnny Mercer (1955)" - Label Bethlehem Records ‎BCP19

Skylark, have you seen a valley green with spring

where my heart can go a journeying

over the shadows and the rain

to a blossom covered lane ?

♪Carmen Mc Rae, chant. Orchestre direction Ralph Burns : Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l’album "Birds Of A Feather - Carmen McRae (1958)" - LP label Decca ‎DL 8815

♪Tony Poindexter, sax alto. Tommy Flanagan, piano. Phil Woods & Sonny Red, sax altos. Clifford Jordan & Sal Nastico, sax ténors. Pepper Adams, sax baryton. Ron Carter, contrebasse. Charlie Persip, batterie : Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l’album "Pony Poindexter ‎– Pony's Express (1962)" - LP label Epic BA 17035

♪Bill Henderson, chant-piano :Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l’album "Bill Henderson ‎– His Complete Vee-Jay Recordings - Volume 2 (2000)" - Label Koch Jazz ‎KOC CD-8572

♪Aretha Franklin, chant. Orchestre direction Robert Mersey : Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l’album "Laughing on the Outside (1963)" - Label Columbia 5086212

And in your lonely flight have you heard the music?

In the night, wonderful music.

Faint as a will-o'-the-wisp, crazy as a loon,

sad as a gypsy serenading the moon.

Recorded in Villingen, Germany, May 26-31, 1975...

♪The Singers Unlimited & The Pat Williams Orchestra : Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l’album "The Singers Unlimited : The Pat Williams Orchestra ‎– Feeling Free (1975)" - LP label MPS Records 20 22607-7

♪Meredith D’Ambrosio, chant-piano :Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l’album "Meredith D’Ambrosio -Another Time (1989)" - Label Sunnyside Records 1017

♪Bette Midler, chant & Barry Manilow, piano : Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l’album "Bette Midler (1973)" - LP label Atlantic 40 517

♪John Greaves, chant. Marcel Ballot, piano. Patrice Meyer guitare : Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l'album "John Greaves - Marcel Ballot - Patrice Meyer ‎– On The Street Where You Live (2001)" - Label Bluprint BP346

Oh, skylark, I don't know, I don't know

if you can find these things,

but my heart, my heart is riding on your wings.

So if you see them anywhere

won't you lead me there ?

♪Bob Dylan, chant. Charlie Sexton, Stu Kimbal & Dean Parks, guitares. Donnie Herron, alto. Tony Garnier, basse. George Recile, batterie : Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l'album "Bob Dylan - Fallen Angels (2016)" - Label Columbia 159192

♪Daniel Yvinec, contrebasse & Médéric Collignon, trompette de poche :Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l’album "Daniel Yvinec – The Lost Crooners (2007)" - Label Bee Jazz BEE 023

♪Nnenna Freelon, chant. John Brown "Batchelor" contrebasse. Timothy Holley, violoncelle : Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l’album "Homefree (2010)" - Label Concord Jazz 0888072313163

♪André Previn, piano :Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael / Johnny Mercer) - De l’album "André Previn ‎– Alone (2007)" - Label EmArcy ‎B0009092-02

Oh, won't you lead me there?

Lead me there, lead me there.

Lead me there, skylark, skylark, skylark, there !