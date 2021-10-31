Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 31 octobre 2021
57 min

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Singin' in the Rain" composé par Nacio Herb Brown & paroles d'Arthur Freed (1927)

"Singin' in the Rain - Chantons sous La Pluie" chanson culte de la comédie musicale, composée par Nacio Herb Brown (1896-1964) sur des paroles d'Arthur Freed (1894-1973)

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Singin' in the Rain" composé par Nacio Herb Brown & paroles d'Arthur Freed (1927)
Vers 1935 : Nacio Herb Brown (1896-1964) à gauche & Arthur Freed (1894-1973) à droite., © Getty / Photo by Clarence Sinclair Bull / Archive Photos / Getty Images
Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

I'm singin' in the rain, just singin' in the rain
What a glorious feeling I'm happy again
I'm laughing at clouds so dark above
The sun's in my heart and I'm ready for love ...

... Let the stormy clouds chase everyone from the place
Come on with the rain, I've a smile on my face
I'll walk down the lane with a happy refrain
And singin' just singin' in the rain ...

ⓘ Publicité
Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.
Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

... Why am I smilin' and why do I sing ?
Why does December seem sunny as Spring ?
Why do I get up each morning to start happy
And get up with joy in my heart ? ...

... Why is each new task a trifle to do ?
Because I am living a life full of you ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – Album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Cliff Edwards "Ukulele Ike"vocals & ukulélé :Singin’ In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Label Columbia 1869

New York & London, recordings from 1933 to 1937 ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Valaida Snow, vocals & trompette. Billy Mason Orchestra : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Anthologie "BD Jazz présents Valaida Snow" - Label BD Music 78542

Label The Intense Media
Label The Intense Media

♪ Trio Dave Brubeck, piano. Ron Crotty, basse & Callen Tjader, batterie : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Coffret "Cal Tjader – Milestones Of A Legend (2017) - Label The Intense Media 600392

Label Real Gone Music
Label Real Gone Music

♪ Peggy Leen, vocals. Orchestre Sonny Burke : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album "At Last: The Lost Radio Recordings (2015)" - Label Real Gone Music RGM-0341

Recorded 06 may 1951  ...

Label Sony Music
Label Sony Music

♪ Gene Kelly, vocals. Orchestre Conrad Salinger : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album "Singin' In The Rain - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (2010)" - Label Sony Music 88697638292

Label Metro Records
Label Metro Records

♪ Woody Herman & His Orchestra:Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album "Woody Herman (1965)" - LP label Metro Records M-514

♪ Toni Harper, vocals. Oscar Peterson, piano & celesta. Herb Ellis, guitare. Ray Brown, basse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album Toni (Verve / 1956) Anthologie Oscar Peterson and the Greatest Singers - Label INTENSE MEDIA 600525

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Flip Phillips, sax ténor & His Orchestra : Charlie Kennedy, sax alto. Cecil Payne, sax baryton. Al Porcino, trompette. Bill Harris, trombone. Mickey Crane, piano. Freddie Green, guitare. Clyde Lombardi, basse. Max Coach; batterie : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) Anthologie Keep on Flippin Vol III (1952) - EP label Clef Records 89111X45

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Joe Williams, vocals &Count Basie Orchestra:Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Coffret "The Complete Clef & Verve Fifties Studio Recordings (2005)" - Label Mosaic Records MD8-229

Recorded recorded at Hollywood, California, USA, February 16, 1959 ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Sonny Stitt, sax alto. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Jack Sheldon & Lee Katzman, trompettes. Frank Rosolino, trombone. Al Pollen, tuba. Buddy Clark, basse. Lawrence Marable, batterie : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed / arrgts Jimmy Giuffre) - Album 3Sonny Stitt – Plays Jimmy Giuffre Arrangements (2010) - Label American Jazz Classics 99 007

Label Kapp Records
Label Kapp Records

♪ Roger Williams, piano. Orchestre Glenn Osser : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album "Roger Williams - Autumn Leaves (1961)" - LP label Kapp Records KL-1012

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Doris Day, vocals. Orchestre Neal Hefti : Singin' In The Rain  (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album Bright & Shiny (Columbia / 1961) - Label COLLECTABLES RECORDS 6860

♪ The Platters:Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album All Time Movie Hits (1962) - LP label MERCURY

♪ Lena Horne, vocals & Ray Ellis Orchestra:Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album Lena in Hollywood (United Artists / 1966) Anthologie Two Complete albums - Label CAPITOL RECORDS

♪ John Martin, vocals & guitare :Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album "Bless The Weather (1971)" - LP label ISLAND

♪ Bireli Lagrene, guitare solo. Hono Winterstein, guitare rythmique. Diego Imbert, basse :Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album Gipsy Trio (2009)

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Diana Krall, vocals & piano. Anthony Wilson, guitare. John Clayton Jr, basse. Jeff Hamilton, batterie :Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album "The Dream Of You (2020)" - Label Verve Records B0032519-02

Label Sicalines Productions
Label Sicalines Productions

♪ Cie Zic Zazou(9 musiciens comédiens chanteurs et inventeurs) :"Siffling In The Bain" d’après Singin' In The Rain - Album "Zic Zazou - En 1000 morceaux" - Label Sicalines Productions SCP 7233

... I'm singin' in the rain, just singin' in the rain
What a glorious feeling I'm happy again
I'm laughing at clouds so dark above
The sun's in my heart and I'm ready for love

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

... Let the stormy clouds chase everyone from the place
Come on with the rain, I've a smile on my face
I'll walk down the lane with a happy refrain
And singin' just singin' in the rain !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Singin' in the rain - CLIFF UKELELE IKE EDWARDS
    Cliff Ukelele Ike Edwards

    Singin' in the rain

    Album I did it with my Little Ukelele Label Upbeat Recordings (URCD254) Année 2014
  • 19h04
    Singing in the rain (feat. Billy Mason and his orchestra) - VALAIDA SNOW
    Valaida Snow

    Singing in the rain (feat. Billy Mason and his orchestra)

    Brown Harold Ray I : compositeur, Billy Mason And His Orchestra, Arthur Freed : auteur, Georges Tabet : auteur
    Album BD Music presents Valaida Snow Label Bdmusic (78542) Année 2015
  • 19h07
    Singin' in the rain - DAVE BRUBECK TRIO
    Dave Brubeck Trio

    Singin' in the rain

    Dave Brubeck : Piano, Ron Crotty : Contrebasse, Cal Tjader : Batterie
    Album Milestones of a legend / CD 2 Label Intense Media (4053796003928) Année 2017
  • 19h10
    Singin' in the rain - Peggy Lee
    Peggy Lee

    Singin' in the rain

    Album At last - The lost radio recordings Label Real Gone Music
  • 19h12
    Singin' in the Rain : Singin' in the Rain - KELLY GENE
    Kelly Gene

    Singin' in the rain : Singin' in the rain

    Brown : compositeur, Freed : compositeur
    Album BD Music presents Gene Kelly Label Bdmusic (78468) Année 2015
  • 19h17
    Singin in the rain - WOODY HERMAN
    Woody HermanClarinette

    Singin in the rain

    Lee Fortier : Trompette
    Album Woody Herman's third herd/Standard times Label Ocium (OCM 0021)
  • 19h21
    Singin' in the rain - TONI HARPER
    Toni HarperChant

    Singin' in the rain

    Nacio Herb Brown : compositeur, Oscar Peterson : Piano, Herb Ellis : Guitare, Ray Brown : Contrebasse, Alvin Stoller : Batterie, Arthur Freed : auteur
    Album Oscar Peterson & the greatest singers / CD 6 : Ella Fitzgerald at the Opera House / Toni Label Intense Media (600525) Année 2019
  • 19h24
    Singin' in the rain - FLIP PHILLIPS
    Flip PhillipsSaxophone ténor

    Singin' in the rain

    Divers
    Album Keep on flippin' Label Ocium (OCM 0003)
  • 19h28
    Singin' in the rain - COUNT BASIE
    Count BasiePiano

    Singin' in the rain

    Divers
    Album Complete Clef / Verve fifties studio recordings / volume 7 & 8 Label Verve (B0004705-02/5) Année 2005
  • 19h30
    Singin' in the rain - ROGER WILLIAMS
    Roger WilliamsPiano

    Singin' in the rain

    Glenn Osser : chef d'orchestre
    Album Roger Williams Label Kapp (KL 1 012) Année 1959
  • 19h33
    Singin' in the rain - JONES STITT
    Jones StittSaxophone ténor

    Singin' in the rain

    Album Plays Jimmy Giuffre Label American Jazz Classics (99007) Année 2009
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 24 octobre 2021
57 min
Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Stardust" composed by Hoagy Carmichael & lyrics Mitchell Parish (1927)
émission suivante
dimanche 7 novembre 2021
57 min
Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Light My Fire" écrit par le guitariste Robbie Krieger & Jim Morrison (1966)