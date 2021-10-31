Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Singin' in the Rain" composé par Nacio Herb Brown & paroles d'Arthur Freed (1927)

"Singin' in the Rain - Chantons sous La Pluie" chanson culte de la comédie musicale, composée par Nacio Herb Brown (1896-1964) sur des paroles d'Arthur Freed (1894-1973)

I'm singin' in the rain, just singin' in the rain

What a glorious feeling I'm happy again

I'm laughing at clouds so dark above

The sun's in my heart and I'm ready for love ...

... Let the stormy clouds chase everyone from the place

Come on with the rain, I've a smile on my face

I'll walk down the lane with a happy refrain

And singin' just singin' in the rain ...

... Why am I smilin' and why do I sing ?

Why does December seem sunny as Spring ?

Why do I get up each morning to start happy

And get up with joy in my heart ? ...

... Why is each new task a trifle to do ?

Because I am living a life full of you ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – Album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪ Cliff Edwards "Ukulele Ike"vocals & ukulélé :Singin’ In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Label Columbia 1869

New York & London, recordings from 1933 to 1937 ...

♪ Valaida Snow, vocals & trompette. Billy Mason Orchestra : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Anthologie "BD Jazz présents Valaida Snow" - Label BD Music 78542

♪ Trio Dave Brubeck, piano. Ron Crotty, basse & Callen Tjader, batterie : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Coffret "Cal Tjader – Milestones Of A Legend (2017) - Label The Intense Media 600392

♪ Peggy Leen, vocals. Orchestre Sonny Burke : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album "At Last: The Lost Radio Recordings (2015)" - Label Real Gone Music RGM-0341

Recorded 06 may 1951 ...

♪ Gene Kelly, vocals. Orchestre Conrad Salinger : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album "Singin' In The Rain - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (2010)" - Label Sony Music 88697638292

♪ Woody Herman & His Orchestra:Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album "Woody Herman (1965)" - LP label Metro Records M-514

♪ Toni Harper, vocals. Oscar Peterson, piano & celesta. Herb Ellis, guitare. Ray Brown, basse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album Toni (Verve / 1956) Anthologie Oscar Peterson and the Greatest Singers - Label INTENSE MEDIA 600525

♪ Flip Phillips, sax ténor & His Orchestra : Charlie Kennedy, sax alto. Cecil Payne, sax baryton. Al Porcino, trompette. Bill Harris, trombone. Mickey Crane, piano. Freddie Green, guitare. Clyde Lombardi, basse. Max Coach; batterie : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) Anthologie Keep on Flippin Vol III (1952) - EP label Clef Records 89111X45

♪ Joe Williams, vocals &Count Basie Orchestra:Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Coffret "The Complete Clef & Verve Fifties Studio Recordings (2005)" - Label Mosaic Records MD8-229

Recorded recorded at Hollywood, California, USA, February 16, 1959 ...

♪ Sonny Stitt, sax alto. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Jack Sheldon & Lee Katzman, trompettes. Frank Rosolino, trombone. Al Pollen, tuba. Buddy Clark, basse. Lawrence Marable, batterie : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed / arrgts Jimmy Giuffre) - Album 3Sonny Stitt – Plays Jimmy Giuffre Arrangements (2010) - Label American Jazz Classics 99 007

♪ Roger Williams, piano. Orchestre Glenn Osser : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album "Roger Williams - Autumn Leaves (1961)" - LP label Kapp Records KL-1012

♪ Doris Day, vocals. Orchestre Neal Hefti : Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album Bright & Shiny (Columbia / 1961) - Label COLLECTABLES RECORDS 6860

♪ The Platters:Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album All Time Movie Hits (1962) - LP label MERCURY

♪ Lena Horne, vocals & Ray Ellis Orchestra:Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album Lena in Hollywood (United Artists / 1966) Anthologie Two Complete albums - Label CAPITOL RECORDS

♪ John Martin, vocals & guitare :Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album "Bless The Weather (1971)" - LP label ISLAND

♪ Bireli Lagrene, guitare solo. Hono Winterstein, guitare rythmique. Diego Imbert, basse :Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album Gipsy Trio (2009)

♪ Diana Krall, vocals & piano. Anthony Wilson, guitare. John Clayton Jr, basse. Jeff Hamilton, batterie :Singin' In The Rain (Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed) - Album "The Dream Of You (2020)" - Label Verve Records B0032519-02

♪ Cie Zic Zazou(9 musiciens comédiens chanteurs et inventeurs) :"Siffling In The Bain" d’après Singin' In The Rain - Album "Zic Zazou - En 1000 morceaux" - Label Sicalines Productions SCP 7233

