Repassez-moi l'standard... "She's Funny That Way" music by Neil Moret & words by Richard Whiting (1928)
"1928, composée pour la chanteuse Marion Harris, dans le court métrage Gems of MGM, cette chanson une des premières de ce que l'on a appelé "Les torch songs" commence par une auto dépréciation. La première phrase dit : "j’ai un physique banal et pourtant cette fille est folle de moi" Laurent Valero
"Dans cette première version de 1928, Marion Harris chante une version légèrement différente qui dit : "I’m Funny That Way". On verra par la suite que cette question de la personne qui parle aura un certaine importance dans les reprises à venir." Laurent Valero
Novembre 1928, NYC par Gene Austin, ténor & Orchestra...
Live ! par Frank Sinatra dans le film "Meet Danny Wilson" (1952) réalisé par Joseph Pevney...
Live ! par Erroll Garner à Londres...
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique
♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
Recorded in NYC, November 7, 1928...
♪ Gene Austin, ténor & Orchestra :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – 78 T label Victor 21779
♪ Billie Holiday, voix & Her Orchestra : Lester Young, sax ténor. Buck Clayton, trompette. Orchestre Claude Thornill : She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) (1937) – Album "Billie Holiday & Lester Young – Lady Day & Prez - 1937-1941 (1987)" – Label Giants Of Jazz 0218
♪ Erroll Garner, piano. John Simons, basse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) (1949) – Anthologie Erroll Garner in chronology – Label COMPLETE JAZZ SERIES
♪ The Hi-Lo’s & Orchestre Frank Comstock :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Listen ! (Starlite / 1954) Anthologie A Musical Thrill – Label JASMINE 433
♪ Count Basie & His Sextet : Count Basie, orgue. Freddie Green, guitare. Paul Quinichette, sax ténor. Joe Newman, trompette. Gene Ramey, basse. Buddy Rich, batterie : She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album The swinging Count (Clef / 1956) Anthologie The Complete Clef / Verve Count Basie Fifties Studio Recordings – Label MOSAIC RECORDS
♪June Christy & Orchestre Pete Rugolo :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album June recalls those Kenton days (1959) – LP label CAPITOL 1599311
♪ Kay Starr & Orchestre Harold Mooney :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Kay Starr in a Blue Mood (1955) Anthologie Songs by Kay Starr – Label JASMINE RECORDS 451
♪ Sam Cooke & Orchestre Rene Hall :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Tribute to The Lady (1959) – Label KEEN RECORDS
♪ Chico Hamilton, voix & batterie. Orchestre dirigé par John Anderson :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album The Three Faces of Chico (1959) – Label WARNER 9362478742
♪ Ray Charles, voix & Orchestre Sid Feller :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Ray Charles invites you to listen (1967) – LP label STATESIDE 340539
♪ Tony Bennett, voix. Orchestre Marion Evans :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Tony Makes it happen (1967) – Label COLUMBIA 11482
Enregistré à Paris au studio CBE de Georges Chatelain, ingénieur du son Bernard Estardy...
♪ Lee Hazlewood, voix. Don Randi, piano. Donnie Owens & James Burton, guitares. Chuck Berghofer, basse. Hal Blaine batterie : She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) Album Love and Other Crimes (1968) – Anthologie String Out On Something / – Label The Reprise Recordings RHINO RECORDS 07754
♪ Ben Sidran, piano. Jerry Alexander, vibraphone. Phil Upchurch, basse. Clyde Stubblefield, batterie : She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Don’t let go (1974) – LP label BLUE THUMB 10 034
♪ John Greaves, voix. Marcel Ballot, piano. Patrice Meyer, guitare : She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album On the street where you live (2001) – Label BLUPRINT 346
♪ Patty Waters, voix. Leonard Thompson, piano. Seward Mc Cain, basse : She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Happiness is a thing calling Joe (Live in San Francisco 2002) – Label DBK WORKS 523
- 19h05Whitingcompositeur, Moretcompositeur
he's funny that wayTeddy Wilson And His Orchestra, Billie Holiday : Chant, Buck Clayton : Trompette, Buster Bailey : Clarinette, Lester Young : Saxophone ténor, Claude Thornhill : Piano, Freddie Green : Guitare, Walter Page : Contrebasse, Jo Jones : BatterieAlbum BD Music presents Lester Young & Billie Holiday Label Bdmusic (73123) Année 2015
- 19h07Erroll Garner
She's funny that wayAlbum Complete jazz series 1949 / Vol. 2 Label Complete Jazz Series Année 2009
- 19h10The Hi-Lo'S
She's funny that wayAlbum A musical thrill Label Jasmine Records (JASCD 433) Année 2006
- 19h13Count BasiePiano
She's funny that wayDiversAlbum Complete Clef - Verve fifties studio recordings / volume 3 & 4 Label Verve (B0004705-02/3) Année 2005
- 19h18June Christy
he's funny that wayNeil Moret : compositeurAlbum June Christy recalls those Kenton days Label Capitol (1599311) Année 1959
- 19h22Kay Starr
he's funny that wayAlbum Songs Label Jasmine Records (JASCD 451)
- 19h26Sam Cooke
She's funny that way (Mono)Album The complete Keen years 1957 - 1960 / CD 03 : Tribute to the lady Label Abkco Music (018771850626) Année 2020
- 19h28The Chico Hamilton Quintet
She's funny that wayChico Hamilton : Chant, Batterie, Buddy Collette : Saxophone ténor, John Pisano : Guitare, Fred Katz : Violoncelle, Carson Smith : ContrebasseAlbum The Three Faces of Chico Label Rhino/warner Bros. Records
- 19h31Ray Charles
She is funny that way (I got a woman crazy for me)Album Invites you to listen Label Stateside (STSD SSSX 340 539)
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration
- Romain Couturier (Discothèque RF)Collaboration