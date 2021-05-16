Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 16 mai 2021
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "She's Funny That Way" music by Neil Moret & words by Richard Whiting (1928)

"1928, composée pour la chanteuse Marion Harris, dans le court métrage Gems of MGM, cette chanson une des premières de ce que l'on a appelé "Les torch songs" commence par une auto dépréciation. La première phrase dit : "j’ai un physique banal et pourtant cette fille est folle de moi" Laurent Valero

Jean Goldkette Orchestra : "She's Funny That Way" (1929)

"Dans cette première version de 1928, Marion Harris chante une version légèrement différente qui dit : "I’m Funny That Way". On verra par la suite que cette question de la personne qui parle aura un certaine importance dans les reprises à venir." Laurent Valero

Novembre 1928, NYC par Gene Austin, ténor & Orchestra...  

Live ! par Frank Sinatra dans le film "Meet Danny Wilson" (1952) réalisé par Joseph Pevney...

Live ! par Erroll Garner à Londres...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Recorded in NYC, November 7, 1928...

♪ Gene Austin, ténor & Orchestra :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – 78 T label Victor 21779 

Label Giants Of Jazz
Label Giants Of Jazz

♪ Billie Holiday, voix & Her Orchestra : Lester Young, sax ténor. Buck Clayton, trompette. Orchestre Claude Thornill : She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) (1937) – Album "Billie Holiday & Lester Young – Lady Day & Prez - 1937-1941 (1987)" – Label Giants Of Jazz 0218

♪ Erroll Garner, piano. John Simons, basse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) (1949) – Anthologie Erroll Garner in chronology – Label COMPLETE JAZZ SERIES

♪ The Hi-Lo’s & Orchestre Frank Comstock :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Listen ! (Starlite / 1954) Anthologie A Musical Thrill –  Label JASMINE 433

♪ Count Basie & His Sextet : Count Basie, orgue. Freddie Green, guitare. Paul Quinichette, sax ténor. Joe Newman, trompette. Gene Ramey, basse. Buddy Rich, batterie : She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album The swinging Count (Clef / 1956) Anthologie The Complete Clef / Verve Count Basie Fifties Studio Recordings – Label MOSAIC RECORDS

♪June Christy & Orchestre Pete Rugolo :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album June recalls those Kenton days (1959) – LP label CAPITOL 1599311

♪ Kay Starr & Orchestre Harold Mooney :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Kay Starr in a Blue Mood (1955) Anthologie Songs by Kay Starr – Label JASMINE RECORDS 451

♪ Sam Cooke & Orchestre Rene Hall :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Tribute to The Lady (1959) – Label KEEN RECORDS

♪ Chico Hamilton, voix & batterie. Orchestre dirigé par John Anderson :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album The Three Faces of Chico (1959) – Label WARNER 9362478742

♪ Ray Charles, voix & Orchestre Sid Feller :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Ray Charles invites you to listen (1967) – LP label STATESIDE  340539

♪ Tony Bennett, voix. Orchestre Marion Evans :She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Tony Makes it happen (1967) – Label COLUMBIA 11482

Enregistré à Paris au studio CBE de Georges Chatelain, ingénieur du son Bernard Estardy...

♪ Lee Hazlewood, voix. Don Randi, piano. Donnie Owens & James Burton, guitares. Chuck Berghofer, basse. Hal Blaine batterie : She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) Album Love and Other Crimes (1968) – Anthologie String Out On Something / –  Label The Reprise Recordings RHINO RECORDS 07754

♪ Ben Sidran, piano. Jerry Alexander, vibraphone. Phil Upchurch, basse. Clyde Stubblefield, batterie : She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Don’t let go (1974) – LP label BLUE THUMB 10 034

♪ John Greaves, voix. Marcel Ballot, piano. Patrice Meyer, guitare : She's Funny That Way (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) –  Album On the street where you live (2001) – Label BLUPRINT 346

♪ Patty Waters, voix. Leonard Thompson, piano. Seward Mc Cain, basse : She's Funny That Way  (Neil Moret / Richard Whiting) – Album Happiness is a thing calling Joe (Live in San Francisco 2002) – Label DBK WORKS 523

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h05
    He's funny that way - BILLIE HOLIDAY
    Whitingcompositeur, Moretcompositeur

    he's funny that way

    Teddy Wilson And His Orchestra, Billie Holiday : Chant, Buck Clayton : Trompette, Buster Bailey : Clarinette, Lester Young : Saxophone ténor, Claude Thornhill : Piano, Freddie Green : Guitare, Walter Page : Contrebasse, Jo Jones : Batterie
    Album BD Music presents Lester Young & Billie Holiday Label Bdmusic (73123) Année 2015
  • 19h07
    She's funny that way - ERROLL GARNER
    Erroll Garner

    She's funny that way

    Album Complete jazz series 1949 / Vol. 2 Label Complete Jazz Series Année 2009
  • 19h10
    She's funny that way - THE HI-LO'S
    The Hi-Lo'S

    She's funny that way

    Album A musical thrill Label Jasmine Records (JASCD 433) Année 2006
  • 19h13
    She's funny that way - COUNT BASIE
    Count BasiePiano

    She's funny that way

    Divers
    Album Complete Clef - Verve fifties studio recordings / volume 3 & 4 Label Verve (B0004705-02/3) Année 2005
  • 19h18
    He's funny that way - JUNE CHRISTY
    June Christy

    he's funny that way

    Neil Moret : compositeur
    Album June Christy recalls those Kenton days Label Capitol (1599311) Année 1959
  • 19h22
    He's funny that way - KAY STARR
    Kay Starr

    he's funny that way

    Album Songs Label Jasmine Records (JASCD 451)
  • 19h26
    She's funny that way (Mono) - SAM COOKE
    Sam Cooke

    She's funny that way (Mono)

    Album The complete Keen years 1957 - 1960 / CD 03 : Tribute to the lady Label Abkco Music (018771850626) Année 2020
  • 19h28
    She's funny that way - THE CHICO HAMILTON QUINTET
    The Chico Hamilton Quintet

    She's funny that way

    Chico Hamilton : Chant, Batterie, Buddy Collette : Saxophone ténor, John Pisano : Guitare, Fred Katz : Violoncelle, Carson Smith : Contrebasse
    Album The Three Faces of Chico Label Rhino/warner Bros. Records
  • 19h31
    She is funny that way (I got a woman crazy for me) - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charles

    She is funny that way (I got a woman crazy for me)

    Album Invites you to listen Label Stateside (STSD SSSX 340 539)
L'équipe de l'émission :
