Repassez-moi l'standard... "September Song" written by Kurt Weill & lyrics Maxwell Anderson (1935)

"Comme disait Nougaro dans sa chanson "l'île de Ré" le mois de septembre est le mois le plus tendre "Repassez-moi l'standard propose "September song" célèbre chanson de Kurt Weill (1900-1950) & Maxwell Anderson (1888-1959) pour la comédie musicale "Knickerbocker Holiday" crée en 1938" Laurent Valero

The one and only Jimmy Durante sings "September Song" written by Kurt Weill & Maxwell Anderson for the 1938 Broadway show "Knickerbocker Holiday"...

Andy Williams sings : "September Song" in "The Andy Williams Show" 15.10.1963...

Oh, it's a long, long while from May to December

But the days grow short when you reach September...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Celeste Holm presents Walter Huston the Oscar for Supporting Actor for : "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre" at the 21st Academy Awards in 1949...

♪Walter Huston, voix. Orchestre Victor Young : "September Song" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson) – De l'album "L'Age d'or des comédies musicales : Broadway (1919-1946)" – Label Body & Soul 3060422

Recorded in June 1955, Paris, France...

♪Henri Crolla, guitare. Maurice Meunier, clarinette. Maurice Vander, piano. Emmanuel Sourdieux, basse. Jacques David, batterie : "September Song" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson) – De l’album "Henri Crolla ‎– Quand Refleuriront Les Lilas Blancs ? (2002)" – Label Gitanes Jazz Productions 018 418-2

♪Ray Nance, voix. Orchestre Duke Ellington : "September Song" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson) – De l'Anthologie "Duke Ellington – The Complete Capitol Recordings Of Duke Ellington (1995)" – Label Mosaic Records MD5-160

_..._When the autumn weather turns the leaves to flame

One hasn't got time for the waiting game...

♪Frank Sinatra, voix. Orchestre direction Axel Stordhal : "September Song" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson) – De l’album "Frank Sinatra – Point Of No Return(1961) – Label Capitol Records 4 97004 2

Recorded in october 1956, at the Forum Theater, Los Angeles, California (USA)...

♪Chico Hamilton, batterie. John Pisano, guitare. Paul Horn, clarinette. Fred Katz, violoncelle. Carson Smith, basse : "September Song" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson) – De l’album "Chico Hamilton Quintet – Pacific Jazz 1225 (1957)"– LP label Pacific Jazz PJ 1225

Ella Fitzgerald sings from The Columbia Pictures Film "Let No Man Write My Epitaph" was originally released as MG V-4043 in 1960...

♪Ella Fitzgerald, voix & Paul Smith, piano :"September Song" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson) – De l'album "Ella Fitzgerald Sings Songs From Let No Man Write My Epitaph (1960)' – LP label Verve Records MG V-4043

♪Laura Betti, voix. Ensemble direction Bruno Maderna : "September Song (1938)" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson) – De l’album "Laura Betti – Kurt Weill 1933-1950 (1963)" – LP label Ricordi SMRL 6032

♪Lee Hazlewood, voix. Orchestre direction David Whitaker : "September Song" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson) – De l’album "Lee Hazlewood ‎– Forty (1969)" – LP label LHI Records 12009

Produced by James Brown, original recording by King Records, Cincinnati, Ohio USA...

♪James Brown, voix. Orchestre Louie Bellson direction Oliver Nelson : "September Song" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson) – De l’album "James Brown – Soul On Top (1970) – LP label King Records KS 1100

...Oh, the days dwindle down to a precious few

September, November...

♪Dizzy Gillespie, trompette. Joe Pass, guitare. Ray Brown, basse. Mickey Roker, batterie & basse : "September Song" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson) – De l’album Dizzy’s Big 4 (Pablo / 1974) – LabelConcordMusic 088872346116

♪Brian Ferry, voix. Cynthia Millar, Ondes Martenot. Nicholas Bucknall, Timothy Lines, David White, clarinettes. Nils Soberg, guitare. Hugh Webb, harpe. Chris Lawrence, basse : "September Song" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson) – De l’album "Bryan Ferry ‎– As Time Goes By (1999)" – Label Virgin ‎7243 8 48270 2

"September Song" was played on the "Alfred Brendel - Steinway D" and recorded by Klaus Scheuermann, June 18, 2012 at the ACT Gallery in Berlin, Germany...

♪Iiro Rantala, piano solo :"September Song" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson) – De l’album "Iiro Rantala ‎– My History Of Jazz (2012)" – Label ACT 9531-2

Dee Dee Bridgewater's own arrangement of "September Song," from her 2002 Brecht/Weill tribute album "This Is New" on Verve...

♪Dee Dee Bridgewater, voix. Thierry Eliez, piano. Antonio Hart, sax alto. Nicolas Folmer, trompette. Denis Leloup, trombone. Louis Winsberg, guitare. Minino Garay, percussions. André Ceccarelli, batterie: "September Song" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson) – De l’album "Dee Dee Bridgewater ‎– This Is New (2002)" – Label Verve Records ‎314 016 884-2