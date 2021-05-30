Repassez-moi l'standard... "Roses of Picardy" music by Haydn Wood & words by Frederick Weatherly (1916)

""Roses of Picardy" célèbre mélodie anglaise, Words by Fred E. Weatherly. Music by Haydn Wood. Adaptation française de Pierre d' Amor.

She is watching by the poplars

Colinette with the sea-blue eyes

She is watching and longing and waiting

Where the long white roadway lies

And a song stirs in the silence...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

Like the wind in the boughs above

She listens and starts and trembles

For this is the first song of love

Roses are shining in Picardy

In the hush of the morning dew...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

Roses are shining in Picardy

But there's never a rose like you

And the roses may die with the summertime

And our roads may be far apart

But there's one rose that dies not in Picardy...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Yvonne Curti interpréta au violon, tous les tubes des années 20-30...

, © Coll. Hervé David

♪ Yvonne Curti, violon :Roses de France (1933) – Label 78T Pathé X 98202

From 78T Victor 1321, recorded 13th January, 1928 in New York, USA...

♪ Duo John Mc Cormack, chant & Edwin Schneider, piano :Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – Album "John McCormack - Favourites (2001)" – Label Naxos Nostalgia 8.120504

♪ Jo Stafford, voix &Paul Weston and His Orchestra :Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) (1948) – Compilation 4CD "Jo Stafford - Beyond The Stars - Key Recordings 1940-1959 (2010)" – Label JSP Records 964

♪ The George Shearing Quintet : George Shearing, piano. Marjorie Hyams, vibraphone. Chuck Wayne, guitare. John Levy, basse. Chuck Wayne, guitare. Denzil Best, batterie : Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – Album "An Evening With The George Shearing Quintet (1954)" – LP label MGM Records E3122

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ The Buffalo Bills :Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) (1950) – Album "10 Years Of Barbershop Champions (1960)" – LP label Decca DL 4022

...That's the rose that I wear in my heart

And the years roll on for ever

Till the shadow veils their skies

But still he loves to hold her hand

And look in her sea-blue eyes

And she sees the road by the poplars...

Recorded at Jantzen Beach Center, Portland, Oregon, USA, September 14, 1957...

♪ Sam Donahue & His Orchestra :Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – Album "Live In Stereo At Jantzen Beach September 14, 1957 (1992)" – Label Jazz Hour Compact Classics JH-1019

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ The Platters :Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – LP label Federal 651

♪ Maxim Saury, clarinette. Jean-Claude Naude, trompette. Michel Camicas, trombone. Gérard Raingo-Pelouse, piano. Guy Ray, basse. Robert Péguet, batterie : Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood) – Album "Maxim Saury And His Jazzmen – Maxim Saury Goes To War - The Hits Of 1914-1918 And 1939-1945" – LP label Pathé ST 1164

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Mathé Altéry, voix. Orchestre Jacques Méthéhen : Roses De Picardie (Haydn Wood / Pierre D’armor) – Album "Les Grands Prix de la chanson française (1930-1960)" – Label Marianne Mélodie

♪ Red Norvo, vibraphone & His Sextet : Pete Joly, piano. Shorty Rogers, trompette. Jimmy Giuffre, clarinette. Tal Farlow, guitare. Red Callender, basse. Larry Bunker, batterie : Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – Album "Red's Rose Room - Red's Blue Room ( 1976)" – LP label RCA Jazz Spirit RGP-1061

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Frank Sinatra, voix. Orchestre Robert Farnon : Roses of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – Album Great Songs from Great Britain (1962) – Label REPRISE RECORDS

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Dorothy Squires, voix. Orchestre Nicky Welsh : _Roses Of Picardy (_Haydn Wood / Eddy Marnay) – Album "The Essential Dorothy Squires (1972)" – LP label Starline SRS 5114

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Yves Montand, chant. Orchestre Hubert Rostaing : Dansons La Rose - Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Eddy Marnay) – Album "Yves Montand – Olympia 81"– Label Philips 822 508-2

♪ Rodolphe Raffalli & Doudou Cuillerier, guitares. Florin Nicolescu, violon. Antonio Licusati, basse : Roses De Picardie (Haydn Wood) – Album "Rodolphe Raffalli – Gypsy Swing Guitar (2003) – Label La Lichère LLL315

...Where they met in the bygone years

And the first song of the roses

Is the last song that she hears

Roses are shining in Picardy

In the hush of the morning dew...

Recorded June 18 & 19, 2003 at Creation Audio, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA...

♪ Bill Carrothers, piano solo :Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – Album "Bill Carrothers – Armistice 1918 (2004)" – Label Sketch SKE 333043.44

...Roses are shining in Picardy

But there's never a rose like you

And the roses may die with the summertime

And our roads may be far apart

But there's one rose that dies not in Picardy

That's the rose that I wear in my heart.