Repassez-moi l'standard... "Roses of Picardy" music by Haydn Wood & words by Frederick Weatherly (1916)
""Roses of Picardy" célèbre mélodie anglaise, Words by Fred E. Weatherly. Music by Haydn Wood. Adaptation française de Pierre d' Amor.
She is watching by the poplars
Colinette with the sea-blue eyes
She is watching and longing and waiting
Where the long white roadway lies
And a song stirs in the silence...
Like the wind in the boughs above
She listens and starts and trembles
For this is the first song of love
Roses are shining in Picardy
In the hush of the morning dew...
Roses are shining in Picardy
But there's never a rose like you
And the roses may die with the summertime
And our roads may be far apart
But there's one rose that dies not in Picardy...
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
Yvonne Curti interpréta au violon, tous les tubes des années 20-30...
♪ Yvonne Curti, violon :Roses de France (1933) – Label 78T Pathé X 98202
From 78T Victor 1321, recorded 13th January, 1928 in New York, USA...
♪ Duo John Mc Cormack, chant & Edwin Schneider, piano :Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – Album "John McCormack - Favourites (2001)" – Label Naxos Nostalgia 8.120504
♪ Jo Stafford, voix &Paul Weston and His Orchestra :Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) (1948) – Compilation 4CD "Jo Stafford - Beyond The Stars - Key Recordings 1940-1959 (2010)" – Label JSP Records 964
♪ The George Shearing Quintet : George Shearing, piano. Marjorie Hyams, vibraphone. Chuck Wayne, guitare. John Levy, basse. Chuck Wayne, guitare. Denzil Best, batterie : Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – Album "An Evening With The George Shearing Quintet (1954)" – LP label MGM Records E3122
♪ The Buffalo Bills :Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) (1950) – Album "10 Years Of Barbershop Champions (1960)" – LP label Decca DL 4022
...That's the rose that I wear in my heart
And the years roll on for ever
Till the shadow veils their skies
But still he loves to hold her hand
And look in her sea-blue eyes
And she sees the road by the poplars...
Recorded at Jantzen Beach Center, Portland, Oregon, USA, September 14, 1957...
♪ Sam Donahue & His Orchestra :Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – Album "Live In Stereo At Jantzen Beach September 14, 1957 (1992)" – Label Jazz Hour Compact Classics JH-1019
♪ The Platters :Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – LP label Federal 651
♪ Maxim Saury, clarinette. Jean-Claude Naude, trompette. Michel Camicas, trombone. Gérard Raingo-Pelouse, piano. Guy Ray, basse. Robert Péguet, batterie : Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood) – Album "Maxim Saury And His Jazzmen – Maxim Saury Goes To War - The Hits Of 1914-1918 And 1939-1945" – LP label Pathé ST 1164
♪ Mathé Altéry, voix. Orchestre Jacques Méthéhen : Roses De Picardie (Haydn Wood / Pierre D’armor) – Album "Les Grands Prix de la chanson française (1930-1960)" – Label Marianne Mélodie
♪ Red Norvo, vibraphone & His Sextet : Pete Joly, piano. Shorty Rogers, trompette. Jimmy Giuffre, clarinette. Tal Farlow, guitare. Red Callender, basse. Larry Bunker, batterie : Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – Album "Red's Rose Room - Red's Blue Room ( 1976)" – LP label RCA Jazz Spirit RGP-1061
♪ Frank Sinatra, voix. Orchestre Robert Farnon : Roses of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – Album Great Songs from Great Britain (1962) – Label REPRISE RECORDS
♪ Dorothy Squires, voix. Orchestre Nicky Welsh : _Roses Of Picardy (_Haydn Wood / Eddy Marnay) – Album "The Essential Dorothy Squires (1972)" – LP label Starline SRS 5114
♪ Yves Montand, chant. Orchestre Hubert Rostaing : Dansons La Rose - Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Eddy Marnay) – Album "Yves Montand – Olympia 81"– Label Philips 822 508-2
♪ Rodolphe Raffalli & Doudou Cuillerier, guitares. Florin Nicolescu, violon. Antonio Licusati, basse : Roses De Picardie (Haydn Wood) – Album "Rodolphe Raffalli – Gypsy Swing Guitar (2003) – Label La Lichère LLL315
...Where they met in the bygone years
And the first song of the roses
Is the last song that she hears
Roses are shining in Picardy
In the hush of the morning dew...
Recorded June 18 & 19, 2003 at Creation Audio, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA...
♪ Bill Carrothers, piano solo :Roses Of Picardy (Haydn Wood / Fred Weatherly) – Album "Bill Carrothers – Armistice 1918 (2004)" – Label Sketch SKE 333043.44
...Roses are shining in Picardy
But there's never a rose like you
And the roses may die with the summertime
And our roads may be far apart
But there's one rose that dies not in Picardy
That's the rose that I wear in my heart.
