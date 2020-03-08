Repassez-moi l'standard
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19h
Dimanche 8 mars 2020
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Riverman" de l'auteur-compositeur-interprète & guitariste Nick Drake (1969)

Nick Drake (1948-1974) singer-songwriter anglais, auteur de trois albums bénis des muses, ignorés par ses contemporains. Fauché dans l'éclat de son âge et la plénitude de son génie, il a fréquenté les hauts sommets comme les abîmes de l'insuccès et de la dépression...

Nick Drake Five Leaves Left - 1st UK vinyl LP album , © Label Island ILPS9105

Nick Drake (1948-1974) porte-flambeau de l'internationale des artistes maudits. Incompris de son vivant, caricaturé après sa mort, avec un troublant sens prémonitoire chantait : "J'étais fait pour aimer la  magie / Avec toutes ses merveilles / Mais vous avez tous perdu cette  magie / Il y a tant et tant d'années déjà"...

"River Man, cette chanson était comme si elle avait été envoyée du ciel et je ne suis pas religieux. Cela a donné un sens à ma vie [...] C'est incroyable à quel point je me rapporte à cette chanson, des paroles, du style de chant, de l'instrument. C'est comme si c'était écrit pour moi !" trueblue37

Betty came by on her way
Said she had a word to say
'Bout things today, the falling leaves Said she hadn't heard the news
Hadn't had the time to choose
A way to lose what she believes...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" ‎Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

...Gonna see the riverman
Gonna tell him all I can
About the plan for my return If he tells me all he knows
'Bout the way his river flows
And all night shows in summertime...

♪Nick Drake, guitare-chant :"River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l’album "Nick Drake ‎‎– Five Leaves Left (1969) ‎– Label Island Records ILPS 9105

Label Hannibal Records
Label Hannibal Records

♪Norma Waterson, chant. Richard Thompson, vielle à roue. Martin Carthy, guitare. Eliza Carthy, violon. Teddy Borrowiecki, accordéon & orgue Hammond. Pat Anderson, basse. Danny Thompson, basse : "River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l'album "Norma Waterson – The Very Thought Of You (1999)" ‎– Label Hannibal Records HNCD 1430 

Recorded 8.-11.8.2005 at Studio P2, Berlin, Germany...

Label ACT
Label ACT

♪Julia Hülsmann, piano & Trio Roger Cicero, chant. Christian Gerber, bandonéon. Marc Muellbauer, basse. Heinrich Kobberling, batterie _: "River Man" (_Nick Drake) ‎– De l’album "Julia Hülsmann Trio With Roger Cicero ‎– Good Morning Midnight (2006)" ‎– Label ACT 9709-2

"Mon producteur m'a fait écouter cette chanson, dont j'ignorais  l'interprète, et je l'ai immédiatement aimée. J'ai donc décidé de l'inclure à mon album "Shades of Bey"Andy Bey

Recorded on December 11-12, 2000 at Hillside Sound Studio in New Jersey, US...

Label Ko Ko Music
Label Ko Ko Music

♪Andy Bey chant-piano :"River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l’album "Andy Bey ‎– Tuesdays In Chinatown (2000)" ‎– LP label Ko Ko Music KKM03

C'est à la magie de la musique de Nick Drake, à qui Misja Fitzgerald Michel, rend hommage dans ce disque essentiellement  instrumental...

Label No Format
Label No Format

♪Misja Fitzgerald Michel, guitare:"River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l’album "Misja Fitzgerald Michel – Time of No Reply (2011)" – Label No Format 278950-4

♪Sarah Lancman, chant. Gaël Rakotondrabe, piano. Fabricio Nicolas, contrebasse. Simon Bernier, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l'album "Sarah Lancman ‎– Dark (2015)" ‎– Label Blew Records ‎BLEW01

...Betty said she prayed today
For the sky to blow away
Or maybe stay, she wasn't sure
For when she thought of summer end Calling for her mind again...

Label Concord Records
Label Concord Records

♪Kurt Elling, chant. Lee Ritenour, guitare. Dave Grusin, Fender Rhodes. Ariel Mann, synthés. Nathan East, basse. Will Kennedy, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l'album "Lee Ritenour – Rhythm Sessions (2012) – Label Concord Records CRE-33709-02

Chanteuse-comédienne, Elina Duni, saluée comme “La plus belle surprise musicale de ce 20e siècle en Suisse”. L'écouter chanter River Man" de Nick Drake, c'est l'adopter !

Label Meta Records
Label Meta Records

♪Elina Duni Quartet : Elina Duni, chant. Colin Wallon, piano. Bänz Oester, basse. Norbert Pfammatter, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l'album "Elina Duni Quartet ‎– Lume Lume (2010)" ‎– Label Meta Records meta 052

Live at Museam der Arbeit, Hamburg, Deutschland - 24.07.2010...

Recorded at Rockfield Studios, USA - in November 2009...

♪Boy George, chant & Nigel Kennedy Quintet : Nigel Kennedy, violons. John Themis, guitare. Tomasz Grzegorski, clarinette basse. Piotr Wyleżoł, orgue Hammond. Adam 'Szabas' Kowalewski, basse. Krzysztof Dziedzic, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l'album "The Nigel Kennedy Quintet  – Shhh ! (2010)" ‎– Label EMI 50999 6 08502 

Label Nonesuch
Label Nonesuch

♪Brad Meldhau, piano. Larry Grenadier, contrebasse. Jorge Rossy, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) Vol. 3 (1998) ‎– Du coffret "Brad Mehldau Trio ‎– The Art of the Trio - Recordings 1996-2001 (2011) – Label Nonesuch ‎7559-79839-5 

Simin Tander – Official Website...

Label Neuklang Records
Label Neuklang Records

♪Simin Tander, chant. Jeroen Van Vliet, piano. Cord Heineking, basse. Etienne Nillesen, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l’album "Simin Tander ‎– Wagma (2010) ‎– Label Neuklang Records 4054

L'on ressent une certaine émotion à entendre Nick Drake dans son état "brut", live en studio...

Label Island
Label Island

♪Nick Drake, chant-guitare:"River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l'album "Nick Drake ‎– Made To Love Magic" ‎– Label Island 2004

...She lost the pain, and stayed for more Gonna see the riverman
Gonna tell him all I can
About the ban on feeling free If he tells me all he knows
'Bout the way his river flows
I don't suppose there's one for me.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    River man - NICK DRAKE
    Nick Drake

    River man

    Album Five leaves left Label Island (006024 9868653 9) Année 1970
  • 19h07
    River man - NORMA WATERSON
    Norma Waterson

    River man

    Album The very thought of you Label Hannibal (HNCD 1430) Année 1999
  • 19h11
    Riverman - HULSMANN JULIA TRIO
    Hulsmann Julia Trio

    Riverman

    Julia Hulsmann : Piano, Roger Cicero, Marc Muellbauer : Contrebasse, Heinrich Kobberling : Batterie
    Album Good morning midnight Label Act Music & Vision (9709-2) Année 2006
  • 19h18
    River man - ANDY BEY
    Andy BeyPiano

    River man

    Album Tuesdays in Chinatown Label Minor Music (MM 801099) Année 2002
  • 19h23
    River man - Mederic Collignon & Le Jus De Bocse

    RIVER MAN

    MEDERIC COLLIGNON & LE JUS DE BOCSE, NICK DRAKE : auteur
    Album A LA RECHERCHE DU ROI FRIPPE Label Just Looking Année 2012
  • 19h28
    River man - SARAH LANCMAN
    Sarah LancmanVoix

    River man

    Gael Rakotondrabe, Fabricio Nicolas : Contrebasse, Simon Bernier : Batterie
    Album Dark Label Blew Records (BLEW01) Année 2012
  • 19h32
    River man - NIGEL KENNEDY QUINTET
    Nigel Kennedy Quintet

    River man

    Boy George : Voix, John Themis : Guitare, Divers
    Album Shhh ! Label Emi (6 08502 2) Année 2010
  • 19h38
    Riverman - ELINA DUNI QUARTET
    Elina Duni Quartet

    Riverman

    Elina Duni : Voix, Norbert Piamatter : Batterie, Colin Vallon : Piano, Banz Oester : Contrebasse
    Album Lume, lume Label Meta Records (META 052) Année 2010
  • 19h46
    River man - BRAD MEHLDAU TRIO
    Brad Mehldau Trio

    River man

    Brad Mehldau : Piano, Jorge Rossy : Batterie, Larry Grenadier : Guitare basse
    Album The art of the trio : Songs / Vol. 3 Label Nonesuch (9362-47051-2) Année 1998
  • 19h51
    River man - SIMIN TANDER
    Simin Tander

    River man

    Album Wagma Label Neu Klang (NCD4054) Année 2010
  • 19h54
    River man - NICK DRAKE
    Nick Drake

    River man

    Album Made to love magic Label Island (00602537069903) Année 2004
L'équipe de l'émission :
