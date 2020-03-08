Repassez-moi l'standard... "Riverman" de l'auteur-compositeur-interprète & guitariste Nick Drake (1969)
Nick Drake (1948-1974) singer-songwriter anglais, auteur de trois albums bénis des muses, ignorés par ses contemporains. Fauché dans l'éclat de son âge et la plénitude de son génie, il a fréquenté les hauts sommets comme les abîmes de l'insuccès et de la dépression...
Nick Drake (1948-1974) porte-flambeau de l'internationale des artistes maudits. Incompris de son vivant, caricaturé après sa mort, avec un troublant sens prémonitoire chantait : "J'étais fait pour aimer la magie / Avec toutes ses merveilles / Mais vous avez tous perdu cette magie / Il y a tant et tant d'années déjà"...
"River Man, cette chanson était comme si elle avait été envoyée du ciel et je ne suis pas religieux. Cela a donné un sens à ma vie [...] C'est incroyable à quel point je me rapporte à cette chanson, des paroles, du style de chant, de l'instrument. C'est comme si c'était écrit pour moi !" trueblue37
Betty came by on her way
Said she had a word to say
'Bout things today, the falling leaves Said she hadn't heard the news
Hadn't had the time to choose
A way to lose what she believes...
...Gonna see the riverman
Gonna tell him all I can
About the plan for my return If he tells me all he knows
'Bout the way his river flows
And all night shows in summertime...
♪Nick Drake, guitare-chant :"River Man" (Nick Drake) – De l’album "Nick Drake – Five Leaves Left (1969) – Label Island Records ILPS 9105
♪Norma Waterson, chant. Richard Thompson, vielle à roue. Martin Carthy, guitare. Eliza Carthy, violon. Teddy Borrowiecki, accordéon & orgue Hammond. Pat Anderson, basse. Danny Thompson, basse : "River Man" (Nick Drake) – De l'album "Norma Waterson – The Very Thought Of You (1999)" – Label Hannibal Records HNCD 1430
Recorded 8.-11.8.2005 at Studio P2, Berlin, Germany...
♪Julia Hülsmann, piano & Trio Roger Cicero, chant. Christian Gerber, bandonéon. Marc Muellbauer, basse. Heinrich Kobberling, batterie _: "River Man" (_Nick Drake) – De l’album "Julia Hülsmann Trio With Roger Cicero – Good Morning Midnight (2006)" – Label ACT 9709-2
"Mon producteur m'a fait écouter cette chanson, dont j'ignorais l'interprète, et je l'ai immédiatement aimée. J'ai donc décidé de l'inclure à mon album "Shades of Bey"Andy Bey
Recorded on December 11-12, 2000 at Hillside Sound Studio in New Jersey, US...
♪Andy Bey chant-piano :"River Man" (Nick Drake) – De l’album "Andy Bey – Tuesdays In Chinatown (2000)" – LP label Ko Ko Music KKM03
C'est à la magie de la musique de Nick Drake, à qui Misja Fitzgerald Michel, rend hommage dans ce disque essentiellement instrumental...
♪Misja Fitzgerald Michel, guitare:"River Man" (Nick Drake) – De l’album "Misja Fitzgerald Michel – Time of No Reply (2011)" – Label No Format 278950-4
♪Sarah Lancman, chant. Gaël Rakotondrabe, piano. Fabricio Nicolas, contrebasse. Simon Bernier, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) – De l'album "Sarah Lancman – Dark (2015)" – Label Blew Records BLEW01
...Betty said she prayed today
For the sky to blow away
Or maybe stay, she wasn't sure
For when she thought of summer end Calling for her mind again...
♪Kurt Elling, chant. Lee Ritenour, guitare. Dave Grusin, Fender Rhodes. Ariel Mann, synthés. Nathan East, basse. Will Kennedy, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) – De l'album "Lee Ritenour – Rhythm Sessions (2012) – Label Concord Records CRE-33709-02
Chanteuse-comédienne, Elina Duni, saluée comme “La plus belle surprise musicale de ce 20e siècle en Suisse”. L'écouter chanter River Man" de Nick Drake, c'est l'adopter !
♪Elina Duni Quartet : Elina Duni, chant. Colin Wallon, piano. Bänz Oester, basse. Norbert Pfammatter, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) – De l'album "Elina Duni Quartet – Lume Lume (2010)" – Label Meta Records meta 052
Live at Museam der Arbeit, Hamburg, Deutschland - 24.07.2010...
Recorded at Rockfield Studios, USA - in November 2009...
♪Boy George, chant & Nigel Kennedy Quintet : Nigel Kennedy, violons. John Themis, guitare. Tomasz Grzegorski, clarinette basse. Piotr Wyleżoł, orgue Hammond. Adam 'Szabas' Kowalewski, basse. Krzysztof Dziedzic, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) – De l'album "The Nigel Kennedy Quintet – Shhh ! (2010)" – Label EMI 50999 6 08502
♪Brad Meldhau, piano. Larry Grenadier, contrebasse. Jorge Rossy, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) Vol. 3 (1998) – Du coffret "Brad Mehldau Trio – The Art of the Trio - Recordings 1996-2001 (2011) – Label Nonesuch 7559-79839-5
♪Simin Tander, chant. Jeroen Van Vliet, piano. Cord Heineking, basse. Etienne Nillesen, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) – De l’album "Simin Tander – Wagma (2010) – Label Neuklang Records 4054
L'on ressent une certaine émotion à entendre Nick Drake dans son état "brut", live en studio...
♪Nick Drake, chant-guitare:"River Man" (Nick Drake) – De l'album "Nick Drake – Made To Love Magic" – Label Island 2004
...She lost the pain, and stayed for more Gonna see the riverman
Gonna tell him all I can
About the ban on feeling free If he tells me all he knows
'Bout the way his river flows
I don't suppose there's one for me.
