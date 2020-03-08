Repassez-moi l'standard... "Riverman" de l'auteur-compositeur-interprète & guitariste Nick Drake (1969)

Nick Drake (1948-1974) singer-songwriter anglais, auteur de trois albums bénis des muses, ignorés par ses contemporains. Fauché dans l'éclat de son âge et la plénitude de son génie, il a fréquenté les hauts sommets comme les abîmes de l'insuccès et de la dépression...

Nick Drake (1948-1974) porte-flambeau de l'internationale des artistes maudits. Incompris de son vivant, caricaturé après sa mort, avec un troublant sens prémonitoire chantait : "J'étais fait pour aimer la magie / Avec toutes ses merveilles / Mais vous avez tous perdu cette magie / Il y a tant et tant d'années déjà"...

"River Man, cette chanson était comme si elle avait été envoyée du ciel et je ne suis pas religieux. Cela a donné un sens à ma vie [...] C'est incroyable à quel point je me rapporte à cette chanson, des paroles, du style de chant, de l'instrument. C'est comme si c'était écrit pour moi !" trueblue37

Betty came by on her way

Said she had a word to say

'Bout things today, the falling leaves Said she hadn't heard the news

Hadn't had the time to choose

A way to lose what she believes...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" ‎–Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

...Gonna see the riverman

Gonna tell him all I can

About the plan for my return If he tells me all he knows

'Bout the way his river flows

And all night shows in summertime...

♪Nick Drake, guitare-chant :"River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l’album "Nick Drake ‎‎– Five Leaves Left (1969) ‎– Label Island Records ILPS 9105

♪Norma Waterson, chant. Richard Thompson, vielle à roue. Martin Carthy, guitare. Eliza Carthy, violon. Teddy Borrowiecki, accordéon & orgue Hammond. Pat Anderson, basse. Danny Thompson, basse : "River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l'album "Norma Waterson – The Very Thought Of You (1999)" ‎– Label Hannibal Records HNCD 1430

Recorded 8.-11.8.2005 at Studio P2, Berlin, Germany...

♪Julia Hülsmann, piano & Trio Roger Cicero, chant. Christian Gerber, bandonéon. Marc Muellbauer, basse. Heinrich Kobberling, batterie _: "River Man" (_Nick Drake) ‎– De l’album "Julia Hülsmann Trio With Roger Cicero ‎– Good Morning Midnight (2006)" ‎– Label ACT 9709-2

"Mon producteur m'a fait écouter cette chanson, dont j'ignorais l'interprète, et je l'ai immédiatement aimée. J'ai donc décidé de l'inclure à mon album "Shades of Bey"Andy Bey

Recorded on December 11-12, 2000 at Hillside Sound Studio in New Jersey, US...

♪Andy Bey chant-piano :"River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l’album "Andy Bey ‎– Tuesdays In Chinatown (2000)" ‎– LP label Ko Ko Music KKM03

C'est à la magie de la musique de Nick Drake, à qui Misja Fitzgerald Michel, rend hommage dans ce disque essentiellement instrumental...

♪Misja Fitzgerald Michel, guitare:"River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l’album "Misja Fitzgerald Michel – Time of No Reply (2011)" – Label No Format 278950-4

♪Sarah Lancman, chant. Gaël Rakotondrabe, piano. Fabricio Nicolas, contrebasse. Simon Bernier, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l'album "Sarah Lancman ‎– Dark (2015)" ‎– Label Blew Records ‎BLEW01

...Betty said she prayed today

For the sky to blow away

Or maybe stay, she wasn't sure

For when she thought of summer end Calling for her mind again...

♪Kurt Elling, chant. Lee Ritenour, guitare. Dave Grusin, Fender Rhodes. Ariel Mann, synthés. Nathan East, basse. Will Kennedy, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l'album "Lee Ritenour – Rhythm Sessions (2012) – Label Concord Records CRE-33709-02

Chanteuse-comédienne, Elina Duni, saluée comme “La plus belle surprise musicale de ce 20e siècle en Suisse”. L'écouter chanter River Man" de Nick Drake, c'est l'adopter !

♪Elina Duni Quartet : Elina Duni, chant. Colin Wallon, piano. Bänz Oester, basse. Norbert Pfammatter, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l'album "Elina Duni Quartet ‎– Lume Lume (2010)" ‎– Label Meta Records meta 052

Live at Museam der Arbeit, Hamburg, Deutschland - 24.07.2010...

Recorded at Rockfield Studios, USA - in November 2009...

♪Boy George, chant & Nigel Kennedy Quintet : Nigel Kennedy, violons. John Themis, guitare. Tomasz Grzegorski, clarinette basse. Piotr Wyleżoł, orgue Hammond. Adam 'Szabas' Kowalewski, basse. Krzysztof Dziedzic, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l'album "The Nigel Kennedy Quintet – Shhh ! (2010)" ‎– Label EMI 50999 6 08502

♪Brad Meldhau, piano. Larry Grenadier, contrebasse. Jorge Rossy, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) Vol. 3 (1998) ‎– Du coffret "Brad Mehldau Trio ‎– The Art of the Trio - Recordings 1996-2001 (2011) – Label Nonesuch ‎7559-79839-5

♪Simin Tander, chant. Jeroen Van Vliet, piano. Cord Heineking, basse. Etienne Nillesen, batterie : "River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l’album "Simin Tander ‎– Wagma (2010) ‎– Label Neuklang Records 4054

L'on ressent une certaine émotion à entendre Nick Drake dans son état "brut", live en studio...

♪Nick Drake, chant-guitare:"River Man" (Nick Drake) ‎– De l'album "Nick Drake ‎– Made To Love Magic" ‎– Label Island 2004

...She lost the pain, and stayed for more Gonna see the riverman

Gonna tell him all I can

About the ban on feeling free If he tells me all he knows

'Bout the way his river flows

I don't suppose there's one for me.