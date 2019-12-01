Programme non diffusé en raison d'un mouvement social

Betty came by on her way

Said she had a word to say

About things today

And fallen leaves....

Said she hadn't heard the news

Hadn't had the time to choose

A way to lose

But she believes....

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme