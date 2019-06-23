Repassez-moi l'standard... "Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head" music Burt Bacharach & lyrics Hal David (1969)
"Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" is a 1969 american western film that tells the story of bank robbers Butch Cassidy, played by Paul Newman and his partner Harry Longabaugh. 1970, at the 42nd Academy Awards, "Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head" wins the Oscar for best original song !
Burt Bacharach, conductor and composer, in Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head (1977)...
Raindrops keep falling on my head
And just like the guy whose feet are too big for his bed
Nothin' seems to fit
Those raindrops are falling on my head, they keep falling
So I just did me some talkin' to the sun
And I said I didn't like the way he' got things done
Sleepin' on the job
Those raindrops are falling on my, head they keep falling
But there's one thing i know
The blues he sends to meet me won't defeat me
It won't be long 'till happiness steps up to greet me
Raindrops keep falling on my head
But that doesn't mean my eyes will soon be turnin' red
Crying's not for me
'Cause I'm never gonna stop the rain by complainin'
Because I'm free
Nothing's worrying me.
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme
- 19h02BURT BACHARACHcompositeur
Raindrops keep fallin' on my head (vocal - B. J. Thomas)Album Bof / The Butch Cassidy And Sundance Kid Label A&m Records
- 19h05
RAINDROPS KEEP FALLING ON MY HEADBOBBIE GENTRY, BURT BACHARACH : auteurAlbum Patchwork / Fancy Label Raven Records Année 1969
- 19h08
Raindrops keep fallin' on my headAlbum Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head Label Capitol Records Année 2009
- 19h11
Raindrops keep fallin' on my headAlbum War And Peace Label Pathe Marconi Année 1970
- 19h15
Raindrops keep falling on my headAlbum Forever Label Tamla Motown Année 1970
- 19h26
Toute la pluie tombe sur moiAlbum Amour Perdu Label Pathe Marconi Année 1972
- 19h29
Raindrops keep falling on my headAlbum Ubiquity Label The Verve Music Année 1971
- 19h34
RAINDROPS KEEP FALLING ON MY HEADAlbum The Lost Sessions From The Netherlands Label Fondamenta (FON1804033) Année 2018
- 19h39B.BACHARACHcompositeur
Raindrops keep fallin' on my head (du film Butch Cassidy et le Kid)Album Johnny Mathis' Greatest Hits Label Cbs Année 1974
- 19h41
RAINDROPS KEEP FALLING ON MY HEADBACCHARACH : auteur, DAVID : auteurAlbum Lost Treasures Label Almo Propert Année 1970
- 19h43B.BACHARACHcompositeur
Raindrops keep fallin' on my head (from Butch Cassidy et le Kid)AL CAPPS : chef d'orchestreAlbum Can't Help Falling In Love Label Cbs
- 19h47
Raindrops keep failling on my headAlbum Love Burt Bacharach Label Awdr
- 19h50
RAINDROPS KEEP FALLIN ON MY HEADBACHARACH : auteur, DAVID : auteurAlbum Musica Nuda Label Night & Day Année 2004
