Dimanche 23 juin 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head" music Burt Bacharach & lyrics Hal David (1969)

"Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" is a 1969 american western film that tells the story of bank robbers Butch Cassidy, played by Paul Newman and his partner Harry Longabaugh. 1970, at the 42nd Academy Awards, "Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head" wins the Oscar for best original song !

Robert Redford & Paul Newman, movie "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969) , © enthus1ast.com

Burt Bacharach, conductor and composer, in Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head (1977)...

Raindrops keep falling on my head
And just like the guy whose feet are too big for his bed
Nothin' seems to fit
Those raindrops are falling on my head, they keep falling

So I just did me some talkin' to the sun
And I said I didn't like the way he' got things done
Sleepin' on the job
Those raindrops are falling on my, head they keep falling

But there's one thing i know
The blues he sends to meet me won't defeat me
It won't be long 'till happiness steps up to greet me

Raindrops keep falling on my head
But that doesn't mean my eyes will soon be turnin' red
Crying's not for me
'Cause I'm never gonna stop the rain by complainin'
Because I'm free
Nothing's worrying me.

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head (vocal - B. J. Thomas)
    BURT BACHARACHcompositeur

    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head (vocal - B. J. Thomas)

    Album Bof / The Butch Cassidy And Sundance Kid Label A&m Records
  • 19h05
    Raindrops keep falling on my head - BOBBIE GENTRY

    RAINDROPS KEEP FALLING ON MY HEAD

    BOBBIE GENTRY, BURT BACHARACH : auteur
    Album Patchwork / Fancy Label Raven Records Année 1969
  • 19h08
    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head - MEL TORME

    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head

    Album Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head Label Capitol Records Année 2009
  • 19h11
    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head - EDWIN STARR

    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head

    Album War And Peace Label Pathe Marconi Année 1970
  • 19h15
    Raindrops keep falling on my head - JIMMY RUFFIN

    Raindrops keep falling on my head

    Album Forever Label Tamla Motown Année 1970
  • 19h26
    Toute la pluie tombe sur moi - SACHA DISTEL

    Toute la pluie tombe sur moi

    Album Amour Perdu Label Pathe Marconi Année 1972
  • 19h29
    Raindrops keep falling on my head - ROY AYERS

    Raindrops keep falling on my head

    Album Ubiquity Label The Verve Music Année 1971
  • 19h34
    Raindrops keep falling on my head - BLOSSOM DEARIE

    RAINDROPS KEEP FALLING ON MY HEAD

    Album The Lost Sessions From The Netherlands Label Fondamenta (FON1804033) Année 2018
  • 19h39
    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head (du film Butch Cassidy et le Kid) - JOHNNY MATHIS
    B.BACHARACHcompositeur

    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head (du film Butch Cassidy et le Kid)

    Album Johnny Mathis' Greatest Hits Label Cbs Année 1974
  • 19h41
    Raindrops keep falling on my head - HERB ALPERT & THE TIJUANA BRASS

    RAINDROPS KEEP FALLING ON MY HEAD

    BACCHARACH : auteur, DAVID : auteur
    Album Lost Treasures Label Almo Propert Année 1970
  • 19h43
    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head (from Butch Cassidy et le Kid) - ANDY WILLIAMS
    B.BACHARACHcompositeur

    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head (from Butch Cassidy et le Kid)

    AL CAPPS : chef d'orchestre
    Album Can't Help Falling In Love Label Cbs
  • 19h47
    Raindrops keep failling on my head - ALL KINDS OF PEOPLE

    Raindrops keep failling on my head

    Album Love Burt Bacharach Label Awdr
  • 19h50
    Raindrops keep falling on my head - PETRA MAGONI

    RAINDROPS KEEP FALLIN ON MY HEAD

    BACHARACH : auteur, DAVID : auteur
    Album Musica Nuda Label Night & Day Année 2004
L'équipe de l'émission :
