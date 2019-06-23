Repassez-moi l'standard... "Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head" music Burt Bacharach & lyrics Hal David (1969)

Burt Bacharach, conductor and composer, in Raindrops Keep Fallin 'on My Head (1977)...

Raindrops keep falling on my head

And just like the guy whose feet are too big for his bed

Nothin' seems to fit

Those raindrops are falling on my head, they keep falling

So I just did me some talkin' to the sun

And I said I didn't like the way he' got things done

Sleepin' on the job

Those raindrops are falling on my, head they keep falling

But there's one thing i know

The blues he sends to meet me won't defeat me

It won't be long 'till happiness steps up to greet me

Raindrops keep falling on my head

But that doesn't mean my eyes will soon be turnin' red

Crying's not for me

'Cause I'm never gonna stop the rain by complainin'

Because I'm free

Nothing's worrying me.

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme