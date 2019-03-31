Repassez-moi l'standard... "Nature boy" composé en 1947 par Eden Ahbez

Nature Boy est enregistré la première fois par le chanteur de jazz américain Nat King Cole. La chanson écrite en 1947 par Eden Ahbez est en partie autobiographique...

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

Anthologie Nat King Cole / His Musical Autobiography / 12-disc box set...

♪Nat King Cole, chant & piano. Buddy Cole, célesta. Oscar Moore, guitare. Johnny Miller, contrebasse. Orchestre Frank De Vol : Nature Boy (Eden Abhez) (1947) - CD3 Anthologie Get Your Kicks On Route 66 (1946-1949)" - Label Universal Music 56114439

♪Ike Quebec, saxophone ténor & Milt Hinton, contrebasse :Nature Boy (Eden Abhez) - De l'album "Heavy Soul - Anthologie The Art of Ike Quebec" - Label Blue Note 0777-7-99178

♪Lorez Alexandria, chant. John Young, piano. Howard Mc Ghee, trompette. Israel Crosby, contrebasse. Vernel Fournier, batterie : Nature Boy (Eden Ahbez) - De l’album "Lorez Alexandria ‎– Deep Roots (1962)" - Label Argo LP-694

♪Ramsey Lewis, piano. Eldee Young, contrebasse. Red Holt, batterie : Nature Boy (Eden Ahbez) - De l'album "The Ramsey Lewis Trio ‎– Pot Luck (1963)" - Label Cadet ‎LPS-715

♪Marvin Gaye, chant :Nature Boy (Eden Ahbez) - De l’album "Marvin Gaye ‎– A Tribute To The Great Nat King Cole (1965) - Label Tamla TS 261

♪Ahmad Jamal, piano & arrgts. Jamil Sulieman contrebasse, Frank Grant, batterie. Chorale Howard Roberts : Nature Boy (Eden Ahbez) (1967) - De l'album "Ahmad Jamal ‎– Inspiration (1972)" - Label Cadet 2CA-50035

♪Jimmy Rowles, piano : Nature Boy (Eden Ahbez) - De l'album "Jimmy Rowles ‎– Nature Boy (1978)" - Label Musica Records ‎MUS 3026

♪George Benson, guitare & chant. Orchestre direction Claus Ogerman : Nature Boy (Eden Ahbez) - De l'album "George Benson ‎– In Flight (1977)" - Label Warner Bros. Records ‎BSK 2983

♪Radka Toneff, chant & Steve Dobrogosz, piano :Nature Boy (Eden Ahbez) - De l'album "Radka Toneff & Steve Dobrogosz ‎– Fairytales (1982)" - Label Odin LP 03

♪The Singers Unlimited : Bonnie Herman, Don Shelton, Len Dresslar, Gene Puerling : Nature Boy (Eden Ahbez) - De l'album "The Singers Unlimited – The Complete A Capella Sessions (1979)" - Label MPS Records ‎06024 9825421

♪Bobby Scott chant & piano :Nature Boy (Eden Ahbez) - De l'album "For Sentimental Reasons (1990)" Label MusicMasters CIJD6 0229

♪Clark Terry, bugle. Orchestre direction Peter Herbolzheimer : Nature Boy(Eden Ahbez) - De l’album "Clark Terry ‎– Clark After Dark - The Ballad Artistry Of Clark Terry (1978)" - Label MPS Records 5C 064-61331

Hommage à Scott Walker (1943-2019)

Pour Scott Walker, l’œuvre de Jacques Brel tient une place particulière, et c'est Mathilde qu’il choisit comme premier morceau de son premier album, Scott...

♪Scott Walker, chant. Orchestre direction Wally Stott : Mathilde (G. Jouannest / Jacques Brel / adapt Mort Shuman) - De l'album "Scott Walker ‎– Scott (1967)" - Label Philips ‎844 202