Repassez-moi l'standard... "Naima" a ballad composed by John Coltrane (1959)
"Naima la composition favorite de John Coltrane, une mélodie sobre qu’il composa en l’honneur de son épouse Juanita Grubbs dont le surnom était Naima ! Ce thème tout en méditation l’accompagnera pendant tout son parcours musical. Il continuera de le jouer même après qu’il eut divorcé" Laurent Valero
23 octobre 1965 : 6e Festival jazz d'Antibes Juan-les-Pins, France, sur scène... John Coltrane, sax en quartet avec McCoy Tyner, piano. Jimmy Garrison, basse. Elvin Jones, batterie...
"La sonorité de Coltrane est identifiable à la première seconde, il sera un des musiciens les plus influents de son temps par son inlassable et intransigeante quête tant musicale que spirituelle et ce malgré sa disparition prématurée à l’âge de 41 ans."Laurent Valero
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
♪John Coltrane, sax ténor. Wynton Kelly, piano. Paul Chambers, basse. Jimmy Cobb, batterie : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "John Coltrane – Naima (2017)" – LP label Le Chant Du Monde 742783.84
♪Mimi Perrin, chant. Georges Arvanitas, piano. Michel Gaudry, basse. Daniel Humair, batterie : Naima (John Coltrane / Mimi Perrin) – Album "Les Double Six (Paris 1961)" – Label RCA Victor 74321643142
Septembre 1962, enregistrement Webster Hall, New York City, USA...
♪Art Farmer, bugle. Oliver Nelson Orchestra : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Art Farmer - Listen To Art Farmer And The Orchestra (1963)" – LP label Mercury MG 20766
♪Jon Hendricks, voix. Larry Vuckovich, piano. Hadley Caliman, sax. Thomas Rutley, basse. Lenny Mc Browne, batterie : Naima (John Coltrane / Jon Hendricks) – Album "Jon Hendricks – Tell Me The Truth (1975)" – LP label Arista AL 4043
Février 1975, enregistrement Rosenberg Studio, Copenhagen, Denmark...
♪Dexter Gordon, sax soprano & Orchestra : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Dexter Gordon & Orchestra – More Than You Know (1975)" – Label SteepleChase SCCD-31030
♪Duo John Mac Laughlin & Carlos Santana, guitares :Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Carlos Santana & John McLaughlin › Love Devotion Surrender (1973)" – LP label Columbia KC 32034
♪Donald Smith, voix. Lonnie Liston Smith, piano. George Baron, sax soprano. Al Anderson, basse. Lawrence Killian, Andrew Cyrille, Doug Hammond, Ron Bridgewater, percussions. Art Gore, batterie : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Lonnie Liston Smith & The Cosmic Echoes* – Cosmic Funk (1974)" – LP label Flying Dutchman BDL1-0591
1980, enregistrement Atlantis Metronome Studio, Stockholm, Sweden...
♪Bernt Rosengren Big Band & arrgts with Horace Parlan, piano. Doug Raney, guitare :Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Bernt Rosengren Big Band (Stockholm / 1980 (2012)" – Label Caprice Records CAP 21829
Enregistrement At Conway Studios, Los Angeles (West Coast) & The Hit Factory, New York (East Coast) USA...
♪Toots Thielemans, harmonica. Lyle Mays, piano. Joshua Redman, sax ténor. John Scofield, guitare. Christian McBride, basse. Troy Davis, batterie : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album East Coast / West Coast (1994) – Label Private Music 01005 82120 2
♪Michel Camilo, piano. Charles Flores, basse. Giovanni Hidalgo, percussions latines : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Michel Camilo – Mano A Mano (2011)" – Label EmArcy B0015904-02
♪Gene Harris, piano. Jerry Peters Orchestra : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Gene Harris – In A Special Way (1976)" – LP label Blue Note BN-LA634
