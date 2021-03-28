Repassez-moi l'standard
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Naima" a ballad composed by John Coltrane (1959)

"Naima la composition favorite de John Coltrane, une mélodie sobre qu’il composa en l’honneur de son épouse Juanita Grubbs dont le surnom était Naima ! Ce thème tout en méditation l’accompagnera pendant tout son parcours musical. Il continuera de le jouer même après qu’il eut divorcé" Laurent Valero

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Naima" a ballad composed by John Coltrane (1959)
14h30, 2 mars 1959, Studio “the Church” New York, USA : John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Miles Davis, Bill Evans (g. à d.), © libertaddigital.com

23 octobre 1965 : 6e Festival jazz d'Antibes Juan-les-Pins, France, sur scène... John Coltrane, sax en quartet avec McCoy Tyner, piano. Jimmy Garrison, basse. Elvin Jones, batterie...

"La sonorité de Coltrane est identifiable à la première seconde, il sera un des musiciens les plus influents de son temps par son inlassable et intransigeante quête tant musicale que spirituelle et ce malgré sa disparition prématurée à l’âge de 41 ans."Laurent Valero

Label Bleu ‎
Label Bleu ‎

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

Label Le Chant Du Monde
Label Le Chant Du Monde

♪John Coltrane, sax ténor. Wynton Kelly, piano. Paul Chambers, basse. Jimmy Cobb, batterie : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "John Coltrane – Naima (2017)" – LP label Le Chant Du Monde 742783.84

♪Mimi Perrin, chant. Georges Arvanitas, piano. Michel Gaudry, basse. Daniel Humair, batterie : Naima (John Coltrane / Mimi Perrin) – Album "Les Double Six (Paris 1961)" – Label RCA Victor 74321643142

Septembre 1962, enregistrement Webster Hall, New York City, USA...

♪Art Farmer, bugle. Oliver Nelson Orchestra : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Art Farmer - Listen To Art Farmer And The Orchestra (1963)" – LP label Mercury MG 20766

♪Jon Hendricks, voix. Larry Vuckovich, piano. Hadley Caliman, sax. Thomas Rutley, basse. Lenny Mc Browne, batterie : Naima (John Coltrane / Jon Hendricks) – Album "Jon Hendricks – Tell Me The Truth (1975)" – LP label Arista AL 4043 

Février 1975, enregistrement Rosenberg Studio, Copenhagen, Denmark...

♪Dexter Gordon, sax soprano & Orchestra : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Dexter Gordon & Orchestra – More Than You Know (1975)" – Label SteepleChase SCCD-31030

♪Duo John Mac Laughlin & Carlos Santana, guitares :Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Carlos Santana & John McLaughlin › Love Devotion Surrender (1973)" – LP label Columbia KC 32034

♪Donald Smith, voix. Lonnie Liston Smith, piano. George Baron, sax soprano. Al Anderson, basse. Lawrence Killian, Andrew Cyrille, Doug Hammond, Ron Bridgewater, percussions. Art Gore, batterie : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Lonnie Liston Smith & The Cosmic Echoes* – Cosmic Funk (1974)" – LP label Flying Dutchman BDL1-0591

1980, enregistrement Atlantis Metronome Studio, Stockholm, Sweden...

Label Caprice Records
Label Caprice Records

♪Bernt Rosengren Big Band & arrgts with Horace Parlan, piano. Doug Raney, guitare :Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Bernt Rosengren Big Band  (Stockholm / 1980 (2012)" – Label Caprice Records CAP 21829

Toots Thielemans, harmonica
Toots Thielemans, harmonica, © Label Private Music

Enregistrement At Conway Studios, Los Angeles (West Coast) & The Hit Factory, New York (East Coast) USA...

Label Private Music
Label Private Music

♪Toots Thielemans, harmonica. Lyle Mays, piano. Joshua Redman, sax ténor. John Scofield, guitare. Christian McBride, basse. Troy Davis, batterie : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album East Coast / West Coast (1994) – Label Private Music 01005 82120 2

Label EmArcy
Label EmArcy

♪Michel Camilo, piano. Charles Flores, basse. Giovanni Hidalgo, percussions latines : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Michel Camilo – Mano A Mano (2011)" – Label EmArcy B0015904-02

♪Gene Harris, piano. Jerry Peters Orchestra : Naima (John Coltrane) – Album "Gene Harris – In A Special Way (1976)" – LP label Blue Note BN-LA634

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Naima (alternate) - JOHN COLTRANE
    John ColtraneSaxophone ténor

    Naima (alternate)

    Coltrane John : compositeur, Cedar Walton : Piano, Paul Chambers : Contrebasse, Lex Humphries : Batterie
    Album Giant Steps Label Atlantic (781337-2)
  • 19h06
    Naima - LES DOUBLE-SIX
    Les Double-Six

    Naima

    Album Evening in Paris Label Amplitude (JACD-4001) Année 1962
  • 19h11
    Naima - ART FARMER
    Art Farmer

    Naima

    Benny Golson
    Album Complete Argo/Mercury Art Farmer Label Mosaic/verve (IN04) Année 2004
  • 19h17
    Naima - JON HENDRICKS
    Jon Hendricks

    Naima

    Album Jazz vocal - les chanteurs / Jon Hendricks : Tell me the truth / CD12 Label Sony (88883725052-12) Année 1975
  • 19h22
    Naima - GORDON, DEXTER & ORCHESTRA
    Gordon, Dexter & Orchestra

    Naima

    Album More than you know Label Steeple Chase (SCCD-31030)
  • 19h29
    Naima - CARLOS SANTANA & JOHN MAC LAUGHLIN
    Carlos Santana & John Mac Laughlin

    Naima

    Carlos Santana : Guitare électrique, John Mc Laughlin : Guitare électrique, Larry Young : Orgue, Doug Rauch : Basse, Billy Cobham : Batterie, Mahavishnu Orchestra
    Album Love devotion surrender Label Columbia (4688712)
  • 19h32
    Naima - LONNIE LISTON SMITH & THE COSMIC ECHOES
    Lonnie Liston Smith & The Cosmic Echoes

    Naima

    Album Cosmic funk Label Rca (74321851542) Année 1974
  • 19h37
    Naima - BERNT ROSENGREN

    Naima

    Bernt Rosengren Big Band, Bernt Rosengren : Saxophone ténor, Horace Parlan : Piano, Doug Raney : Guitare, Lennart Aberg : Saxophone alto, Peter Gullin : Saxophone alto, Sven Larsson : Trombone, Tim Hagans : Trompette, Torbjorn Hultcrantz : Contrebasse, Leif Wennerstrom : Batterie
    Album Bernt Rosengren big band Label Caprice (CAP 1 214) Année 1980
  • 19h44
    Naima - TOOTS THIELEMANS
    Toots ThielemansHarmonica

    Naima

    Lyle Mays : Piano, Christian Mc Bride : Contrebasse, John Scofield : Guitare électrique, Troy Davis : Percussions, Joshua Redman : Saxophone ténor, Divers Instrument
    Album East Coast West Coast Label Private Music (01005 82120 2) Année 1994
  • 19h48
    Naïma - MICHEL CAMILO
    Michel Camilo

    Naima

    Album Mano a mano Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (0602527658131)
  • 19h52
    Naima - HARRIS GENE
    Harris Gene

    Naima

    Myuto Correa : Percussions, Phillip Bailey : Percussions, Charlotte Pollite : Synthétiseur, Jerry Peters : Piano électrique, Divers
    Album In a special way Label Blue Note (BNLA 634) Année 1976
