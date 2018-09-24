Repassez-moi l'standard... "My Way" musique Jacques Revaux, paroles Gilles Thibaut, Claude François, Paul Anka

And now the end is near

And so I face the final curtain

My friend, I'll say it clear,

I'll state my case of which I'm certain.

1967 à Megève, Claude François propose le thème : la routine du quotidien dans la vie d'un couple. Gilles Thibaut crée les paroles, Jacques Revaux compose le couplet, Claude François le refrain et c'est Comme d'habitude inspiré d'un événement de la vie de Claude François, sa rupture sentimentale avec France Gall

Paul Anka, de passage à Paris en acquiert les droits. Il rédige une adaptation. Frank Sinatra l'enregistre, c'est une 27e position au hit-parade américain en mars 1969. My Way, une reprise en or !

I've lived a life that's full,

I travelled each and every highway,

And more, much more than this,

I did it My Way.

♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Programme

Regrets, I've had a few,

But then again too few to mention

Did what I had to do

And saw it through without exemption



♪Groupe vocal Pecombo (Peco / Rie / Fumie / Hacchan) :Comme D'habitude (Claude François / Jacques Revaux / Gilles Thibaut) - De l'album "Various ‎– Cloclo Made In Japan - The Japanese Tribute To Claude François (2008)" - Label Sawasdee Records ‎AW080208

♪Gene Morford, chant. Orchestre direction Hugo Montenegro : My Way (Claude François / Jacques Revaux / Paul Anka) - De l'album "Hugo Montenegro – Moog Power (1969)" - Label RCA Victor ‎LSP-4170

I planned each charted course

Each careful step along the byway

But more, much more than this

I did it my way

♪Matt Monro, chant. Orchestre direction John Cameron : My Way (Claude François / Jacques Revaux / Paul Anka) - Du coffret "Matt Monro - The Singer's Singer (2011)" - Label Emi Gold 94634475525

Yes, there were times, I'm sure you knew

When I bit off more than I could chew

But through it all, when there was doubt

♪John Cleese As The Voice Of Ape :My Way (Claude François / Jacques Revaux / Paul Anka) - De l'album "Various – B.O.F. George Of The Jungle – An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack (1997)" - Label Walt Disney Records 60806-7

I ate it up and spit it out

I faced it all and I stood tall

And did it my way

♪Robin Williams, chant :My Way-A Mi Manera (Claude François / Jacques Revaux / Roberto Livi) - Album "Happy Feet - Music From The Motion Picture (2006) - Label Atlantic 7567-83998-2

I've loved, I've laughed and cried

Had my fill, my share of losing

And now, as tears subside

I find it all so amusing

♪Nina Hagen, chant :My Way (Claude François / Jacques Revaux / Paul Anka / Nina Hagen) - De l'album "Nina Hagen ‎– In Ekstasy (1985) - Label Columbia ‎BFC 40004

♪Barney Willen, sax ténor. Michel Graillier piano. Riccardo Del Fra, contrebasse. Sangoma Everett, batterie : My Way(Claude François / Jacques Revaux / Gilles Thibaut) - De l’album "Barney Wilen ‎– French Ballads (1987)" - Label IDA Records ‎IDA 014 CD

To think I did all that

And may I say, not in a shy way

"Oh no, oh no not me

I did it my way"

♪Elvis Presley :My Way (Claude François / Jacques Revaux / Paul Anka) - De l'album 45T Elvis Presley ‎– My Way (1977) - Label RCA Victor RCA-11165

♪Eartha Kitt, chant. Jimmy Wyatt, orgue. John M. Tatum, piano. Scott Knight, basse. Escheryl Jackson, batterie : My Way (Claude François / Jacques Revaux / Paul Anka) - De l'album "Eartha Kitt ‎– My Way - A Musical Tribute To Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (1987) - Label Caravan Of Dreams ‎DREAMS 010

For what is a man, what has he got?

If not himself, then he has naught

To say the things he truly feels

♪Christopher Lee :My Way (Claude François / Jacques Revaux / Paul Anka) - De l'EP A Heavy Metal Christmas Too (2013) - Label Charlemagne Productions 2013

And not the words of one who kneels

The record shows I took the blows

And did it my way

♪Frank Sinatra, chant. Orchestre direction Don Costa : My Way (Claude François / Jacques Revaux / Paul Anka) - De l’album "Frank Sinatra ‎– My Way (1969)" - Label Reprise Records FS 1029

The record shows I took the blows

And did it my way !

♫Séquence "le standard est ouvert …aux auditeurs"

Proposé par Olivier Moreau...

Emily a popular song composed by Johnny Mandel, with lyrics by Johnny Mercer. It was the title song to the 1964 film The Americanization of Emily, where it was introduced by Julie Andrews...

♪B.O. filmThe Americanization of Emily(Les jeux de l'amour et de la guerre) d'Arthur Hiller (1964) _Emily (_Johnny Mandel / Johnny Mercer) - De l'album "Johnny Mandel ‎– The Americanization Of Emily - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1964) - Label Reprise Records ‎RS-6151

♪Tierney Sutton, chant. Christian Jacob, piano. Trey Henry, contrebasse. Ray Brinker, batterie : Emily (Johnny Mandel / Johnny Mercer) du film d'Arthur Hiller The Americanization of Emily (1964) - De l'album "Dancing in The Dark - Inspired by the music of Frank Sinatra (2004)" - Label Telarc Jazz 83592