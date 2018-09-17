Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 14 octobre 2018
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Tea For Two" musique de Vincent Youmans & paroles Irving Caesar (1924)

De la comédie musicale "No, no, Nanette" Picture you upon my knee, Just tea for two and two for tea, Just me for you. And you for me alone... © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Tea For Two" musique de Vincent Youmans & paroles Irving Caesar (1924)
Vincent Youmans & Irving Caesar, © mibandamemata@proyectopublico.com

De tous les enregistrements c'est probablement sa meilleure version de Tea for Two. C'est presque classique sa façon de développer et varier le thème. Si Liszt jouait Tea for Two ça sonnerait comme ça !

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Programme

Recorded in New York City on December 20, 1952...

♪Art Tatum, piano. Everett Brksdale, guitare. Slam Stewart, chant-contrebasse : Tea for two (Vincent Youmans / Irving Caesar)  - De l'album "Art Tatum  ‎– The Complete Capitol Recordings Of Art Tatum (1989) - Label Capitol Jazz ‎CDP 7 92866 2

♪Anita O'Day, chant. Joe Masters, piano. Larry Woods, contrebasse. John Poole, batterie : Tea for two (Vincent Youmans / Irving Caesar) - De l'album "Anita O'Day ‎–  At Mister Kelly's (1959) - Label Verve Records ‎MG VS-6043

Charo's husband and bandleader Xavier Cugat and the wonderful and witty "Tea For Two," from 1961...

♪Xavier Cugat et son Orchestre :Tea for two (Vincent Youmans / Irving Caesar) - De l'album "Xavier Cugat And His Orchestra ‎– The Best Of Cugat (1961) - Label Mercury ‎PPS 6015 

♪Della Reese, chant. Orchestre direction O. B. Masingill : Tea for two (Vincent Youmans / Irving Caesar) - De l'album "Della Reese – Della Della Cha Cha Cha (1960) - Label RCA Victor LPM 2280

♪Thelonious Monk, piano. John Ore, contrebasse. Frankie Dunlop, batterie : Tea for two (Vincent Youmans / Irving Caesar) - De l'album "Thelonious Monk – Criss-Cross (1963) - Label Columbia CS 8838

♪Bob Azzam and his orchestra : Tea for two (Vincent Youmans / Irving Caesar) - De l'album "Bob Azzam And His Orchestra ‎– New Sounds (1968) - Label Columbia ‎SSX 1035

♪Stéphane Grappelli, violon. Diz Disley & Denny Wright, guitares. Len Skeat, contrebasse : Tea for two (Vincent Youmans / Irving Caesar) - De l'album "Stephane Grappelli ‎– Live In London (1990) - Label Black Lion Records ‎BLCD760139

L’accordéoniste Jean-Claude Laudat, le guitariste Jean-Yves Dubanton jouent ensemble depuis des années, ils sont ici accompagnés d’une section rythmique de choc pour le célèbre Cantaloupe Woman de  Ben Dixon, le swing Tea for Two...

♪Jean-Claude Laudat, accordéon. Jean-Yves Dubanton, guitare. Laurent Fradelizi, contrebasse. David Georgelet, batterie : Tea for two (Vincent Youmans / Irving Caesar) - De l'album "Jean-Claude Laudat - Paname Swing (2012)" - Label PS 2012/1 

♪Ran Blake, piano : Tea for two (Vincent Youmans / Irving Caesar) - De l'album "Ran Blake ‎– Breakthru (1992) - Label Improvising Artists Inc. ‎123842-2

♪Cassandra Wilson, chant. Jacky Terrassson, piano. Lonnie Plaxico, basse. Mino Cinelu batterie : Tea for two (Vincent Youmans / Irving Caesar) - De l'album "Jacky Terrasson &                                           Cassandra Wilson – Rendezvous (1997) - Label Blue Note 7243 8 55484 2

CD Martial Solal (piano solo & trio), Marc Johnson  (contrebasse), Peter Erskine (batterie), Paris,1993-94 (solo), 1995  (trio) & DVD Martial Solal (piano solo) Washington, Bibliothèque du Congrès, avril 2011...

♪Martial Solal, piano :Tea for two (Vincent Youmans / Irving Caesar) - De l'album CD+DVD "Universolal (2015)" - Label JMS 109-2

♪Hilde Hefte, chant. Egil Kapstad piano, Bjørn Alterhaug, contrebasse. Eyvind Orsted-Wahlen, batterie : Tea for two (Vincent Youmans / Irving Caesar) - De l'album "Hilde Hefte - On The Corner (2006)" - Label Ponca Jazz Records 100

♪Séquence "le standard est ouvert … aux auditrices"

Cette semaine Sandrine Cohen propose Speak low...

♪Cal Tjader, piano. Lonnie Hewitt, melodica. Hal Mc Kibbon, contrebasse. Armando Peraza, bongos : Speak low (Kurt Weill / Ogden Nash) - De l'album "Cal Tjader – In A Latin Bag (1961) - Label Verve Records ‎V-8419

♪Esther Ofarim, chant. Orchestre direction Bobby Scott : Speak low (Kurt Weill / Ogden Nash) - De l'album "Esther Ofarim ‎– Is It Really Me (1965) - Label Philips ‎PHM-200-185

♪Chico Hamilton, batterie. Orchestre direction Fred Katz : Speak low (Kurt Weill / Ogden Nash) - De l'album "The Chico Hamilton Quintet ‎– With Strings Attached (1959) - Label Warner Bros Records ‎B 1245 

