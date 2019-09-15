Repassez-moi l'standard... "My Heart Belongs to Daddy" written by Cole Porter (1938)

After his first musical, See America First, on Broadway in 1916, Porter went to France. World War I was still in progress, and he sent home untrue reports that he had joined the French Foreign Legion. Porter was actually participating in an active Parisian social life... My Heart Belongs to Daddy, a song written by Cole Porter for the 1938 musical Leave It to Me ! which premiered on november 9, 1938. It was originally performed by Mary Martin...

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

While tearing off a game of golf

I may make a play for the caddy...

♪Valaida Snow, chant & trompette Et son Orchestre :My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) 78T (Jazz Club / Stockholm / 1939) - De l'album "BD Music presents Valaida Snow (2015)" - Label BDMusic 78542

♪Anita O'Day, chant. Orchestre Jimmy Giuffre : _My Heart Belongs to Daddy (_1959) (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Anita O'Day :Cool Heat (1990)" - Label Official 83058

♪Eartha Kitt, chant. Orchestre direction Henri René : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "That Bad Eartha (1956) - 33T Label RCA NL 89439

♪Pat Susuki, chant. Orchestre direction Henri René : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Pat Susuki : Miss Pony tail (Vik 1958)" - 45T Label RCA 75.537

♪The Kenny Clarke, batterie & Francy Bolland, Big Band : Idress Sulieman trompette, Ake Persson, trombone. Arrgts Francy Bolland : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l’album "MORE SMILES (1970)" - 33T Label MPS 15053

♪Marylin Monroe, chant. Orchestre direction Lionel Newman : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De la B.O. film George Cukor Let's make love (Le milliardaire) (1960) - De l'album "Marylin Monroe : I Wanna Be Loved (2016)" - Label Chant du Monde 274239091

♪Gérard Badini, saxophone ténor. Stan Laferrière piano, Christophe Le Van contrebasse et Michel Denis batterie : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "BD Music presents Black no sugar (2016)" - Label BDMUSIC 87299

♪Colette Magny, chant &Anne-Marie Fijal piano :My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Colette Magny : Chansons pour Titine (1983) - Label Chant du Monde 211

♪Steve Argüelles, batterie. Kim Burton, accordéon. Stuart Hill, violon. Julian Argüelles, saxophone ténor. Mick Hutton, contrebasse : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Steve Argüelles (1990)" - Label AH UM 007

♪Randi Tytingvåg, chant. Ivar Thormodsæter (drums), Jens Fossum (pipa), Håvard Fossum (saxophone), Randi Tytingvåg (vocals), Anders Aarum (pipa), Svante Henryson (cello), Espen Leite (accordéon) : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "RED '2019)" - Label Ozella Music OZ026

♪Stéphane Huchard Cultisongs Trio : Stéphane Huchard, batterie. Stéphane Guillaume, saxophone ténor. Thomas Bramerie, contrebasse : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Off-Off Broadway (2018)" - Label Jazz Eleven JZE11003

♪Duo Beau Catcheur : Fred Poulet, chant & Sarah Murcia chant et contrebasse : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "BEAU CATCHEUR (2012)" - Label Dernière Bande Music 171 212 717

♪Bill Carrothers, piano. Billy Peterson, contrebasse. Kenny Horst, batterie : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Bill Carrothers : After hours Vol. 4 (1998) - Label Go Jazz Go60372

