Repassez-moi l'standard... "My Heart Belongs to Daddy" written by Cole Porter (1938)
“I've done lots of work at dinner, sitting between two bores. I can feign listening beautifully. I can work anywhere” Cole Porter — Interprété par Mary Martin pour la comédie musicale "Leave It to Me !" Marilyn Monroe est célèbre dans le film "Le Milliardaire-Let's Make Love" (1960) de George Cukor
After his first musical, See America First, on Broadway in 1916, Porter went to France. World War I was still in progress, and he sent home untrue reports that he had joined the French Foreign Legion. Porter was actually participating in an active Parisian social life...
My Heart Belongs to Daddy, a song written by Cole Porter for the 1938 musical Leave It to Me ! which premiered on november 9, 1938. It was originally performed by Mary Martin...
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme
While tearing off a game of golf
I may make a play for the caddy...
♪Valaida Snow, chant & trompette Et son Orchestre :My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) 78T (Jazz Club / Stockholm / 1939) - De l'album "BD Music presents Valaida Snow (2015)" - Label BDMusic 78542
But when I do, I don't follow through
Cause my heart belongs to Daddy.
♪Anita O'Day, chant. Orchestre Jimmy Giuffre : _My Heart Belongs to Daddy (_1959) (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Anita O'Day :Cool Heat (1990)" - Label Official 83058
If I invite a boy some night
To dine on my fine food and haddie...
♪Eartha Kitt, chant. Orchestre direction Henri René : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "That Bad Eartha (1956) - 33T Label RCA NL 89439
I just adore, his asking for more
But my heart belongs to Daddy.
♪Pat Susuki, chant. Orchestre direction Henri René : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Pat Susuki : Miss Pony tail (Vik 1958)" - 45T Label RCA 75.537
Yes, my heart belongs to Daddy
So I simply couldn't be bad
Yes, my heart belongs to Daddy.
♪The Kenny Clarke, batterie & Francy Bolland, Big Band : Idress Sulieman trompette, Ake Persson, trombone. Arrgts Francy Bolland : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l’album "MORE SMILES (1970)" - 33T Label MPS 15053
So I want to warn you laddie
Though I know that you're perfectly swell...
♪Marylin Monroe, chant. Orchestre direction Lionel Newman : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De la B.O. film George Cukor Let's make love (Le milliardaire) (1960) - De l'album "Marylin Monroe : I Wanna Be Loved (2016)" - Label Chant du Monde 274239091
That my heart belongs to Daddy
Cause my Daddy, he treats it so well.
♪Gérard Badini, saxophone ténor. Stan Laferrière piano, Christophe Le Van contrebasse et Michel Denis batterie : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "BD Music presents Black no sugar (2016)" - Label BDMUSIC 87299
While tearing off a game of golf
I may make a play for the caddy...
♪Colette Magny, chant &Anne-Marie Fijal piano :My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Colette Magny : Chansons pour Titine (1983) - Label Chant du Monde 211
But when I do, I don't follow through
Cause my heart belongs to Daddy.
♪Steve Argüelles, batterie. Kim Burton, accordéon. Stuart Hill, violon. Julian Argüelles, saxophone ténor. Mick Hutton, contrebasse : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Steve Argüelles (1990)" - Label AH UM 007
If I invite a boy some night
To cook up some hot enchilada...
♪Randi Tytingvåg, chant. Ivar Thormodsæter (drums), Jens Fossum (pipa), Håvard Fossum (saxophone), Randi Tytingvåg (vocals), Anders Aarum (pipa), Svante Henryson (cello), Espen Leite (accordéon) : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "RED '2019)" - Label Ozella Music OZ026
Though Spanish rice is all very nice
My heart belongs to Daddy.
♪Stéphane Huchard Cultisongs Trio : Stéphane Huchard, batterie. Stéphane Guillaume, saxophone ténor. Thomas Bramerie, contrebasse : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Off-Off Broadway (2018)" - Label Jazz Eleven JZE11003
Yes, my heart belongs to Daddy
So I simply couldn't be bad
Yes, my heart belongs to Daddy.
♪Duo Beau Catcheur : Fred Poulet, chant & Sarah Murcia chant et contrebasse : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "BEAU CATCHEUR (2012)" - Label Dernière Bande Music 171 212 717
So I want to warn you laddie
Though I know that you're perfectly swell...
♪Bill Carrothers, piano. Billy Peterson, contrebasse. Kenny Horst, batterie : My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Bill Carrothers : After hours Vol. 4 (1998) - Label Go Jazz Go60372
That my heart belongs to Daddy
Cause my Daddy, he treats it so well.
