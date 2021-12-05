Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 5 décembre 2021
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "My Funny Valentine" written by Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart (1937)

My Funny Valentine Sweet comic valentine You make me smile with my heart Your looks are laughable Unphotographable Yet you're my favorite work of art ...

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "My Funny Valentine" written by Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart (1937)
Les compositeurs Lorenz Hart (gauche) et Richard Rodgers (droite), © Getty / Photo de John Springer / CORBIS / Corbis Collection via Getty Images

"Live ! 1986, Les Pins Jazz Festival, Keith Jarrett Trio ...

My Funny Valentine
Sweet comic valentine
You make me smile with my heart
Your looks are laughable
Unphotographable
Yet you're my favorite work of art ...

Live ! 2005, Chris Botti performing with Sting at the Wilshire Theatre ...

... Is your figure less than Greek ?
Is your mouth a little weak ?
When you open it to speak
Are you smart ? ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – Album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

1952, Recorded in San Francisco, USA ...

♪ Gerry Mulligan, sax baryton. Chet Baker trompette, Carson Smith, bass. Chico Hamilton, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Label Soldore SOL 614

♪ Chet Baker, vocals. Russ Freeman, piano. Carson Smith, bass. Bob Neel, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) (1953) - Album "The Best Of Chet Baker Sings (1989)" - Label Capitol Records CDP 7 92932 2

Recorded in Hollywood May 6, 7 & 13, 1957 ...  

♪ The Brothers Candoli Sextet : Pete Condoli & Conte Condoli, trompettes. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Howard Roberts, guitare. Joe Mondragon, bass. Alvin Stoller, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) -LP label Dot Records DLP 3062

label Capitol
label Capitol

♪ Dinah Shore, vocals & André Previn, piano :My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Dinah Sings, Previn Plays: Songs In A Mid-Night Mood (1960)" - LP label Capitol Records ST 1422

Recorded in New York City, September 16 & 19, 1960 ...

Label Jazz Hour
Label Jazz Hour

♪ Art Farmer, trompette. Cedar Walton; piano. Benny Golson, sax ténor. Tom McIntosh, trombone. Tommy Williams, bass. Albert Tootie Heath, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "The Art Farmer Benny Golson Jazztet – I Remember Clifford (1991)" - Label Jazz Hour JHR 73547

Recorded in New York, USA - January 13 and 14, 1960 ...

♪ Bobby Timmons, piano. Sam Jones, bass. Jimmy Cobb, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "This Here is Bobby Timmons (1960)" - Label LP Riverside Records RLP 12-317

♪ Dakota Staton, vocals. Orchestre Van Alexander : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Dakota Staton – The Late, Late Show (1957)" - LP label Capitol Records DTT-876

1962, Recorded at Webster Hall, New York City, USA ....

♪ Paul Desmond, sax alto. Orchestre Bob Prince : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Paul Desmond with Strings - Desmond Blue (1962)" - LP label RCA Victor LSP-2438

George Gruntz, sur orgue baroque construit par Johann Klais, Monastère et église paroissiale de St. Peter, Forêt Noire, Allemagne, les 15 & 16, juillet 1968 ...

♪ George Gruntz, orgue baroque. Eberhart Weber, bass. Daniel Humair, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "George Gruntz – St. Peter Power (1971) - LP label MPS Records CRM 673

♪ The Peddlers (Roy Philips, orgue Hammond. Tab Martin, bass & Trevor Morais, batterie) : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Peddlers - Three For All (1970)" - LP label Philips 6308 028

♪ Michel Legrand, piano & chant. Ray Brown, bass. Shelly Manne, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Michel Legrand At Shelly's Manne-Hole In Hollywood, California (1968)" - LP label Verve Records V6-8760

♪ Petula Clark, vocals. Orchestre Ernie Freeman : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Portrait of Petula (1969)" - LP label Pye Records NSPL 18292

Recorded at Studio Acousti, Paris - April/May 2000 ...

Label Blueprint
Label Blueprint

♪ John Greaves, vocals. Marcel Ballot, piano. Patrice Meyer, guitare : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "On The Street Where You Live (2001)" - Label Blueprint BP346

A Beautiful and very personal Hommage to Chet Baker ...

Label Cristal Records
Label Cristal Records

♪ Riccardo Del Fra, bass. Deutsches Filmorchester Babelsberg: My Funny Valentine  (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "My Chet My Song (2014)" - Label Cristal Records CR 226

... But don't change your hair for me
Not if you care for me
Stay little Valentine stay
Each day is Valentines day

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    My funny valentine (instrumental) - CHET BAKER
    Chet Baker

    My funny valentine (instrumental)

    Album Deep in a dream/The ultimate Chet Baker collection Label Pacific Jazz (5359372) Année 2002
  • 19h05
    My funny valentine - CHET BAKER QUARTET
    Chet Baker

    My Funny Valentine

    Richard Rodgers. : compositeur, Lorentz Hart. : compositeur, Chet Baker (voix, trompette), Russ Freeman (piano), Carson Smith (contrebasse), Bob Neal (batterie)
    Album Chet Sings ! - The American Years 1953-1958 Label Chant Du Monde (274225657) Année 2013
  • 19h08
    My funny valentine - THE CANDOLI BROTHERS SEXTET
    The Candoli Brothers Sextet

    My Funny Valentine

    Album Jazz horizons Label Lone Hill Jazz (LHJ10167) Année 2005
  • 19h12
    My funny valentine - DINAH SHORE
    Dinah Shore

    My Funny Valentine

    André Previn : Piano, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Frank Capp : Percussions
    Album Dinah sings Previn plays Label Capitol (3698022) Année 2006
  • 19h15
    My funny Valentine - ART FARMER
    Art FarmerTrompette

    My Funny Valentine

    Benny Golson Jazztet
    Album Blues on down Label Grp (GRP 18022) Année 1994
  • 19h20
    My funny valentine - BOBBY TIMMONS
    Bobby TimmonsPiano

    My Funny Valentine

    Sam Jones : Contrebasse, Jimmy Cobb : Batterie
    Album This here is Bobby Timmons Label Original Jazz Classics (OJC20 104-2) Année 1984
  • 19h25
    My funny Valentine - DAKOTA STATON

    My funny Valentine

    Album The late late show Label Capitol Année 1957
  • 19h28
    My funny Valentine - PAUL DESMOND
    Paul DesmondSaxophone alto

    My Funny Valentine

    Album Desmond blue (with strings) Label Rca (74321 37751 2)
  • 19h33
    My funny Valentine - GEORGE GRUNTZ
    George GruntzOrgue

    My Funny Valentine

    Eberhard Weber : Contrebasse, Daniel Humair : Batterie
    Album St. Peter power Label Mps (MPS 15 186) Année 1968
  • 19h37
    My funny Valentine - PEDDLERS
    Peddlers

    My Funny Valentine

    Roy Phillips : Orgue, Chant, Piano, Tab Martin : Guitare basse, Trevor Morais : Batterie
    Album Three for all Label Pathé Marconi (2C 062 91 909) Année 1970
  • 19h40
    My funny valentine - MICHEL LEGRAND
    Michel LegrandChant, Piano

    My Funny Valentine

    Richard Rodgers : compositeur, Ray Brown : Contrebasse, Shelly Manne : Batterie, Lorenz Hart : auteur
    Album At Shelly's Manne-hole Label Philips (844933) Année 1969
  • 19h47
    My funny Valentine - PETULA CLARK
    Petula Clark

    My Funny Valentine

    Album Portrait of Petula Label Vogue (CLD 731) Année 1969
  • 19h50
    My funny Valentine - JOHN GREAVES

    My funny Valentine

    Album On the street where you live Label Blueprint (BP 346 CD)
  • 19h54
    My funny Valentine - RICCARDO DEL FRA

    My funny Valentine

    Album My Chet my song Label Cristal Records Année 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
