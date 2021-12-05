Repassez-moi l'standard ... "My Funny Valentine" written by Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart (1937)
My Funny Valentine Sweet comic valentine You make me smile with my heart Your looks are laughable Unphotographable Yet you're my favorite work of art ...
"Live ! 1986, Les Pins Jazz Festival, Keith Jarrett Trio ...
My Funny Valentine
Sweet comic valentine
You make me smile with my heart
Your looks are laughable
Unphotographable
Yet you're my favorite work of art ...
Live ! 2005, Chris Botti performing with Sting at the Wilshire Theatre ...
... Is your figure less than Greek ?
Is your mouth a little weak ?
When you open it to speak
Are you smart ? ...
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique
♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – Album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
1952, Recorded in San Francisco, USA ...
♪ Gerry Mulligan, sax baryton. Chet Baker trompette, Carson Smith, bass. Chico Hamilton, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Label Soldore SOL 614
♪ Chet Baker, vocals. Russ Freeman, piano. Carson Smith, bass. Bob Neel, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) (1953) - Album "The Best Of Chet Baker Sings (1989)" - Label Capitol Records CDP 7 92932 2
Recorded in Hollywood May 6, 7 & 13, 1957 ...
♪ The Brothers Candoli Sextet : Pete Condoli & Conte Condoli, trompettes. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Howard Roberts, guitare. Joe Mondragon, bass. Alvin Stoller, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) -LP label Dot Records DLP 3062
♪ Dinah Shore, vocals & André Previn, piano :My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Dinah Sings, Previn Plays: Songs In A Mid-Night Mood (1960)" - LP label Capitol Records ST 1422
Recorded in New York City, September 16 & 19, 1960 ...
♪ Art Farmer, trompette. Cedar Walton; piano. Benny Golson, sax ténor. Tom McIntosh, trombone. Tommy Williams, bass. Albert Tootie Heath, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "The Art Farmer Benny Golson Jazztet – I Remember Clifford (1991)" - Label Jazz Hour JHR 73547
Recorded in New York, USA - January 13 and 14, 1960 ...
♪ Bobby Timmons, piano. Sam Jones, bass. Jimmy Cobb, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "This Here is Bobby Timmons (1960)" - Label LP Riverside Records RLP 12-317
♪ Dakota Staton, vocals. Orchestre Van Alexander : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Dakota Staton – The Late, Late Show (1957)" - LP label Capitol Records DTT-876
1962, Recorded at Webster Hall, New York City, USA ....
♪ Paul Desmond, sax alto. Orchestre Bob Prince : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Paul Desmond with Strings - Desmond Blue (1962)" - LP label RCA Victor LSP-2438
George Gruntz, sur orgue baroque construit par Johann Klais, Monastère et église paroissiale de St. Peter, Forêt Noire, Allemagne, les 15 & 16, juillet 1968 ...
♪ George Gruntz, orgue baroque. Eberhart Weber, bass. Daniel Humair, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "George Gruntz – St. Peter Power (1971) - LP label MPS Records CRM 673
♪ The Peddlers (Roy Philips, orgue Hammond. Tab Martin, bass & Trevor Morais, batterie) : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Peddlers - Three For All (1970)" - LP label Philips 6308 028
♪ Michel Legrand, piano & chant. Ray Brown, bass. Shelly Manne, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Michel Legrand At Shelly's Manne-Hole In Hollywood, California (1968)" - LP label Verve Records V6-8760
♪ Petula Clark, vocals. Orchestre Ernie Freeman : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Portrait of Petula (1969)" - LP label Pye Records NSPL 18292
Recorded at Studio Acousti, Paris - April/May 2000 ...
♪ John Greaves, vocals. Marcel Ballot, piano. Patrice Meyer, guitare : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "On The Street Where You Live (2001)" - Label Blueprint BP346
A Beautiful and very personal Hommage to Chet Baker ...
♪ Riccardo Del Fra, bass. Deutsches Filmorchester Babelsberg: My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "My Chet My Song (2014)" - Label Cristal Records CR 226
... But don't change your hair for me
Not if you care for me
Stay little Valentine stay
Each day is Valentines day
Is your figure less than Greek ?
Is your mouth a little weak ?
When you open it to speak
Are you smart ?
But don't change your hair for me
Not if you care for me
Stay little valentine stay
Each day is Valentines day.
- 19h02Chet Baker
My funny valentine (instrumental)Album Deep in a dream/The ultimate Chet Baker collection Label Pacific Jazz (5359372) Année 2002
- 19h05Chet Baker
My Funny ValentineRichard Rodgers. : compositeur, Lorentz Hart. : compositeur, Chet Baker (voix, trompette), Russ Freeman (piano), Carson Smith (contrebasse), Bob Neal (batterie)Album Chet Sings ! - The American Years 1953-1958 Label Chant Du Monde (274225657) Année 2013
- 19h08The Candoli Brothers Sextet
My Funny ValentineAlbum Jazz horizons Label Lone Hill Jazz (LHJ10167) Année 2005
- 19h12Dinah Shore
My Funny ValentineAndré Previn : Piano, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Frank Capp : PercussionsAlbum Dinah sings Previn plays Label Capitol (3698022) Année 2006
- 19h15Art FarmerTrompette
My Funny ValentineBenny Golson JazztetAlbum Blues on down Label Grp (GRP 18022) Année 1994
- 19h20Bobby TimmonsPiano
My Funny ValentineSam Jones : Contrebasse, Jimmy Cobb : BatterieAlbum This here is Bobby Timmons Label Original Jazz Classics (OJC20 104-2) Année 1984
- 19h25
My funny ValentineAlbum The late late show Label Capitol Année 1957
- 19h28Paul DesmondSaxophone alto
My Funny ValentineAlbum Desmond blue (with strings) Label Rca (74321 37751 2)
- 19h33George GruntzOrgue
My Funny ValentineEberhard Weber : Contrebasse, Daniel Humair : BatterieAlbum St. Peter power Label Mps (MPS 15 186) Année 1968
- 19h37Peddlers
My Funny ValentineRoy Phillips : Orgue, Chant, Piano, Tab Martin : Guitare basse, Trevor Morais : BatterieAlbum Three for all Label Pathé Marconi (2C 062 91 909) Année 1970
- 19h40Michel LegrandChant, Piano
My Funny ValentineRichard Rodgers : compositeur, Ray Brown : Contrebasse, Shelly Manne : Batterie, Lorenz Hart : auteurAlbum At Shelly's Manne-hole Label Philips (844933) Année 1969
- 19h47Petula Clark
My Funny ValentineAlbum Portrait of Petula Label Vogue (CLD 731) Année 1969
- 19h50
My funny ValentineAlbum On the street where you live Label Blueprint (BP 346 CD)
- 19h54
My funny ValentineAlbum My Chet my song Label Cristal Records Année 2014
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration
- Romain Couturier (Discothèque RF)Collaboration