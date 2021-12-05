Repassez-moi l'standard ... "My Funny Valentine" written by Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart (1937)

My Funny Valentine Sweet comic valentine You make me smile with my heart Your looks are laughable Unphotographable Yet you're my favorite work of art ...

"Live ! 1986, Les Pins Jazz Festival, Keith Jarrett Trio ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

My Funny Valentine

Sweet comic valentine

You make me smile with my heart

Your looks are laughable

Unphotographable

Yet you're my favorite work of art ...

ⓘ Publicité Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

Live ! 2005, Chris Botti performing with Sting at the Wilshire Theatre ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

... Is your figure less than Greek ?

Is your mouth a little weak ?

When you open it to speak

Are you smart ? ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – Album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

1952, Recorded in San Francisco, USA ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Gerry Mulligan, sax baryton. Chet Baker trompette, Carson Smith, bass. Chico Hamilton, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Label Soldore SOL 614

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Chet Baker, vocals. Russ Freeman, piano. Carson Smith, bass. Bob Neel, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) (1953) - Album "The Best Of Chet Baker Sings (1989)" - Label Capitol Records CDP 7 92932 2

Recorded in Hollywood May 6, 7 & 13, 1957 ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ The Brothers Candoli Sextet : Pete Condoli & Conte Condoli, trompettes. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Howard Roberts, guitare. Joe Mondragon, bass. Alvin Stoller, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) -LP label Dot Records DLP 3062

♪ Dinah Shore, vocals & André Previn, piano :My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Dinah Sings, Previn Plays: Songs In A Mid-Night Mood (1960)" - LP label Capitol Records ST 1422

Recorded in New York City, September 16 & 19, 1960 ...

♪ Art Farmer, trompette. Cedar Walton; piano. Benny Golson, sax ténor. Tom McIntosh, trombone. Tommy Williams, bass. Albert Tootie Heath, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "The Art Farmer Benny Golson Jazztet – I Remember Clifford (1991)" - Label Jazz Hour JHR 73547

Recorded in New York, USA - January 13 and 14, 1960 ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Bobby Timmons, piano. Sam Jones, bass. Jimmy Cobb, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "This Here is Bobby Timmons (1960)" - Label LP Riverside Records RLP 12-317

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Dakota Staton, vocals. Orchestre Van Alexander : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Dakota Staton – The Late, Late Show (1957)" - LP label Capitol Records DTT-876

1962, Recorded at Webster Hall, New York City, USA ....

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Paul Desmond, sax alto. Orchestre Bob Prince : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Paul Desmond with Strings - Desmond Blue (1962)" - LP label RCA Victor LSP-2438

George Gruntz, sur orgue baroque construit par Johann Klais, Monastère et église paroissiale de St. Peter, Forêt Noire, Allemagne, les 15 & 16, juillet 1968 ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ George Gruntz, orgue baroque. Eberhart Weber, bass. Daniel Humair, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "George Gruntz – St. Peter Power (1971) - LP label MPS Records CRM 673

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ The Peddlers (Roy Philips, orgue Hammond. Tab Martin, bass & Trevor Morais, batterie) : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Peddlers - Three For All (1970)" - LP label Philips 6308 028

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Michel Legrand, piano & chant. Ray Brown, bass. Shelly Manne, batterie : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Michel Legrand At Shelly's Manne-Hole In Hollywood, California (1968)" - LP label Verve Records V6-8760

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Petula Clark, vocals. Orchestre Ernie Freeman : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Portrait of Petula (1969)" - LP label Pye Records NSPL 18292

Recorded at Studio Acousti, Paris - April/May 2000 ...

♪ John Greaves, vocals. Marcel Ballot, piano. Patrice Meyer, guitare : My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "On The Street Where You Live (2001)" - Label Blueprint BP346

A Beautiful and very personal Hommage to Chet Baker ...

♪ Riccardo Del Fra, bass. Deutsches Filmorchester Babelsberg: My Funny Valentine (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "My Chet My Song (2014)" - Label Cristal Records CR 226

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

... But don't change your hair for me

Not if you care for me

Stay little Valentine stay

Each day is Valentines day

Is your figure less than Greek ?

Is your mouth a little weak ?

When you open it to speak

Are you smart ?

But don't change your hair for me

Not if you care for me

Stay little valentine stay

Each day is Valentines day.