Repassez-moi l'standard... "Moonlight in Vermont" written by John Blackburn & music Karl Suessdorf (1944)
"Au delà d’être cette délicieuse mélodie "Moonlight in Vermont" est aussi l’hymne du petit état rural du Vermont dans le nord des États-Unis, connu pour ses paysages bucoliques qu’évoquent la chanson, non loin de la frontière avec le Québec. Ce thème est joué à chaque cérémonie de mariage." L.Valero
Telegraph cables, they sing down the highway
And travel each bend in the road
People who meet in this romantic setting
Are so hypnotized by the lovely
Ev'ning summer breeze
Warbling of a meadowlark
Moonlight in Vermont.
Margaret Whiting sings one of her million selling songs "Moonlight in Vermont"...
First mention in Billboard is 2 December 1944...
♪Margaret Whiting, voix. Orchestre direction Billy Butterfield : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l'album "Margaret Whiting – Moonlight In Vermont (2000)" – Label Living Era CD AJA 5324
Recording Studios, New York City, USA, May 12 & 13, 1959...
♪Lee Konitz, sax alto. Jimmy Giuffre, sax baryton. Hal McKusik & Ted Brown & Wayne March, sax, Bill Evans, piano. Buddy Clark, basse. Ronnie Free, batterie : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Bill Evans & Lee Konitz – Play The Arrangements Of Jimmy Giuffre (2005)" – Label Lone Hill Jazz LHJ10193
Recording first published 1958...
♪Frank Sinatra, voix. Billy May And His Orchestra : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Frank Sinatra – Come Fly With Me (1958)" – LP label Capitol Records W920
♪Phineas Newborn Jr. piano With Dennis Farnon And His Orchestra : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Phineas Newborn Jr. With Dennis Farnon And His Orchestra – While My Lady Sleeps (1992)" – Label Bluebird 07863-61100-2
Recorded late 1960 in New York City, USA...
♪Ernestine Anderson, voix. Kenny Burrell, guitare. Hank Jones, piano. Mac Ceppos, violon. Art Davis, basse. Charlie Persip, batterie : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Ernestine Anderson – My Kinda Swing (2002) – Label Verve Records 842 409-2
♪Betty Carter, voix & Ray Bryant Trio :"Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Meet Betty Carter And Ray Bryant (1996)" – Label Columbia COL 485099 2
Recorded on April 1, 1956...
♪Gil Melle, sax baryton. Joe Cinderella, guitare. Eddie Bert, trombone. Oscar Petiford, basse. Ed Thigpen, batterie : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Gil Melle – Patterns In Jazz (1956)" – Label Blue Note BLP 1517
Recorded at the Capitol Studios in New York, USA, on 25 March 1960...
♪Ray Charles, voix. Orchestre & chœurs direction Ralph Burns : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Ray Charles – The Genius Hits The Road (1997)" – Label Rhino Records R2 72813
Originally released in 1957 as Songs By Sam Cooke...
♪Sam Cooke, voix. Bumps Blackwell Orchestra : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Sam Cooke – Around The World 1957" – Label Saga 531 007-5
Recorded december 1966, at Ter Mar Studios, Chicago, USA...
♪Billy Stewart, voix. Orchestre direction Phil Wright : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Billy Stewart – Billy Stewart Teaches Old Standards New Tricks (1967)" – LP label Chess Records GCH 8089
1967, Recorded by Vlaamse Radio- en Televisieomroeporganisatie - La VRT ...
♪Jeanne Lee, voix & Ran Blake, piano :"Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Jeanne Lee With Ran Blake – The Newest Sound You Never Heard (2019)" – Label A-Side Records a0005
Recorded April 76 in his private studio...
♪George Shearing, piano solo :"Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "George Shearing – The Many Facets of George Shearing (1978)" – Label MPS Records 0068.177
♪Johnny Hartman, voix & Al Gafa, guitare : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "The Bee Hive Sessions: Unissued Tunes Vol. One (1983)" – LP label Bee Hive Records BH 01
