Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 6 décembre 2020
57 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Moonlight in Vermont" written by John Blackburn & music Karl Suessdorf (1944)

"Au delà d’être cette délicieuse mélodie "Moonlight in Vermont" est aussi l’hymne du petit état rural du Vermont dans le nord des États-Unis, connu pour ses paysages bucoliques qu’évoquent la chanson, non loin de la frontière avec le Québec. Ce thème est joué à chaque cérémonie de mariage." L.Valero

Snow in the Moonlight , © Giorgio Darrigo

Telegraph cables, they sing down the highway
And travel each bend in the road
People who meet in this romantic setting
Are so hypnotized by the lovely
Ev'ning summer breeze
Warbling of a meadowlark
Moonlight in Vermont.

Telegraph cables, how they sing down the highway
And they travel each bend in the road
People who meet in this romantic setting
Are so hypnotized by the lovely

Ev'ning summer breeze
The warbling of a meadowlark
Moonlight in Vermont.

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

Margaret Whiting sings one of her million selling songs "Moonlight in Vermont"...

First mention in Billboard is 2 December 1944...

Label Living Era ‎
Label Living Era ‎

♪Margaret Whiting, voix. Orchestre direction Billy Butterfield : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) ‎– De l'album "Margaret Whiting ‎– Moonlight In Vermont (2000)" ‎– Label Living Era ‎CD AJA 5324

Recording Studios, New York City, USA, May 12 & 13, 1959...

Label Lone Hill Jazz
Label Lone Hill Jazz

♪Lee Konitz, sax alto. Jimmy Giuffre, sax baryton. Hal McKusik & Ted Brown & Wayne March, sax, Bill Evans, piano. Buddy Clark, basse. Ronnie Free, batterie : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Bill Evans & Lee Konitz ‎– Play The Arrangements Of Jimmy Giuffre (2005)" ‎– Label Lone Hill Jazz LHJ10193

Recording first published 1958...

♪Frank Sinatra, voix. Billy May And His Orchestra : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Frank Sinatra – Come Fly With Me (1958)" – LP label Capitol Records ‎W920

Label Bluebird
Label Bluebird

♪Phineas Newborn Jr. piano With Dennis Farnon And His Orchestra : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Phineas Newborn Jr. With Dennis Farnon And His Orchestra ‎– While My Lady Sleeps (1992)" ‎– Label Bluebird 07863-61100-2

Recorded late 1960 in New York City, USA...

Label Verve Records
Label Verve Records

♪Ernestine Anderson, voix. Kenny Burrell, guitare. Hank Jones, piano. Mac Ceppos, violon. Art Davis, basse. Charlie Persip, batterie : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Ernestine Anderson ‎– My Kinda Swing (2002) ‎– Label Verve Records 842 409-2

♪Betty Carter, voix & Ray Bryant Trio :"Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Meet Betty Carter And Ray Bryant (1996)" ‎– Label Columbia COL 485099 2

Recorded on April 1, 1956...

♪Gil Melle, sax baryton. Joe Cinderella, guitare. Eddie Bert, trombone. Oscar Petiford, basse. Ed Thigpen, batterie : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Gil Melle  – Patterns In Jazz (1956)" ‎– Label Blue Note ‎BLP 1517

Recorded at the Capitol Studios in New York, USA, on 25 March 1960...

Label Rhino Records
Label Rhino Records

♪Ray Charles, voix. Orchestre & chœurs direction Ralph Burns : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Ray Charles ‎– The Genius Hits The Road (1997)" ‎– Label Rhino Records R2 72813

Originally released in 1957 as Songs By Sam Cooke...

Label Saga
Label Saga

♪Sam Cooke, voix. Bumps Blackwell Orchestra : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Sam Cooke ‎– Around The World 1957" ‎– Label Saga 531 007-5

Recorded december 1966, at Ter Mar Studios, Chicago, USA...

Label Chess ‎Records
Label Chess ‎Records

♪Billy Stewart, voix. Orchestre direction Phil Wright : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Billy Stewart ‎– Billy Stewart Teaches Old Standards New Tricks (1967)" ‎– LP label Chess ‎Records GCH 8089

1967, Recorded by Vlaamse Radio- en Televisieomroeporganisatie - La VRT ...

Label A-Side Records
Label A-Side Records

♪Jeanne Lee, voix & Ran Blake, piano :"Moonlight in Vermont"  (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "Jeanne Lee With Ran Blake ‎– The Newest Sound You Never Heard (2019)" – Label A-Side Records a0005

Recorded April 76 in his private studio...

Label MPS Records
Label MPS Records

♪George Shearing, piano solo :"Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "George Shearing – The Many Facets of George Shearing (1978)" – Label MPS Records 0068.177

Label Bee Hive Records
Label Bee Hive Records

♪Johnny Hartman, voix & Al Gafa, guitare : "Moonlight in Vermont" (Karl Suessdorf / John Blackburn) – De l’album "The Bee Hive Sessions: Unissued Tunes Vol. One (1983)" ‎– LP label Bee Hive Records ‎BH 01

  • 19h00
    Moonlight in Vermont - MARGARET WHITING
    Margaret Whiting

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Billy Butterfield : chef d'orchestre, Billy Butterfield & His Orchestra
    Album Love songs by Margaret Whiting Label Pathe Marconi (ED2604221) Année 1955
  • 19h04
    Moonlight in Vermont - LEE KONITZ & JIMMY GIUFFRE
    Lee Konitz & Jimmy Giuffre

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Album Lee Konitz meets Jimmy Giuffre Label Verve (527780-2)
  • 19h08
    Moonlight in Vermont - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Album Come fly with me Label Capitol (4969942) Année 1998
  • 19h12
    Moonlight in vermont - PHINEAS JR NEWBORN
    Phineas Jr Newborn

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Dennis Farnon And His Orchestra
    Album While my lady sleeps Label Rca (74321851572) Année 1957
  • 19h18
    Moonlight in vermont - ERNESTINE ANDERSON
    Ernestine Anderson

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Album My kinda swing Label Mercury (842409-2) Année 2002
  • 19h20
    Moonlight in Vermont - BETTY CARTER
    Betty Carter

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Album The complete 1948-1961 Label Le Chant Du Monde (2742186.87) Année 2012
  • 19h24
    Moonlight in Vermont - GIL MELLE
    Gil MelleSaxophone baryton

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Eddie Bert : Trombone, Joe Cinderella : Guitare, Oscar Pettiford : Contrebasse, Ed Thigpen : Batterie
    Album The Blue Note years 1952 - 1956 Label Fresh Sound (FSR-CD 876)
  • 19h29
    Moonlight in Vermont - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charles

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Suessdorf Karl : compositeur, Blackburn John M : auteur
    Album The genius hits the road Label Concord Jazz (888072316706) Année 1960
  • 19h33
    Moonlight in Vermont - SAM COOKE
    Sam Cooke

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Bumps Blackweel : chef d'orchestre, Bumps Blackweel Orchestra
    Album The complete Keen years : 1957 - 1960 / CD 1 Label Abkco Music (018771850427) Année 2020
  • 19h35
    Moonlight in Vermont - BILLY STEWART
    Billy Stewart

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Album Teaches old standards new tricks Label Chess@ (GCH 8089) Année 1967
  • 19h39
    Moonlight in Vermont - JEANNE LEE & RAN BLAKE
    Jeanne Lee & Ran Blake

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Karl Suessdorf : compositeur, Jeanne Lee : Chant, Ran Blake : Piano, John Blackburn : auteur
    Album The Newest Sound You Never Heard Label A-Side (0005)
  • 19h42
    Moonlight in Vermont (Avec Andrew Simpkins) - GEORGE SHEARING
    George Shearing

    Moonlight in Vermont (Avec Andrew Simpkins)

    Album The many facets of George Shearing (avec Andrew Simpkins) Label Edel Germany Année 2014
  • 19h46
    Moonlight in Vermont - JOHNNY HARTMAN
    Johnny HartmanChant

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Al Gafa : Guitare
    Album The complete Bee Hive sessions discs IV, V & VI Label Mosaic Records (MD12261/4)
  • 19h49
    Moonlight in Vermont - SILVANO BAZAN TRIO
    Silvano Bazan Trio

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Silvano Bazan : Piano, Antoine Ogay : Basse, Philippe Staehli : Batterie, George Robert : Saxophone alto
    Album I wish I knew Label Tcob Records (23202) Année 2003
  • 19h51
    Moonlight in Vermont - MARC BENHAM
    Marc BenhamPiano

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Karl Suessdorf : compositeur, John Hebert : Contrebasse, Eric Mac Pherson : Batterie
    Album Biotope Label Steeplechase (SCCD33140) Année 2020
