Repassez-moi l'standard... Moanin' composé par le pianiste Bobby Timmons (1958)
Le thème sous forme de question/réponse évoque les échanges passionnés auxquels s'adonnaient les pasteurs et leur assemblée lors des chants gospel. Composé par le pianiste Bobby Timmons le morceau deviendra un standard du jazz
Drums, Art Blakey - trumpet, Lee Morgan - tenor sax, Benny Golson - piano, Bobby Timmons & bass, Jymie Merritt - Live...
♫Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Programme
The debut album led by jazz pianist Bobby Timmons recorded in 1960 and released on the Riverside label. Here Bobby Timmons' trio playing his funky composition Moanin'...
♫Bobby Timmons, piano. Sam Jones, contrebasse. Jimmy Cobb, batterie : _Moanin' (_Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "Bobby Timmons – This Here is Bobby Timmons (1960)" - Label Riverside Records RLP 12-317
Recorded August 6, 1959 in NYC...
♫Dave Lambert, Jon Hendricks & Annie Ross, chant. The Ike Isaacs Trio & Harry Edison, trompette : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Lambert, Hendricks & Ross ! – The Hottest New Group In Jazz (1996) - Label Columbia C2K 64933
♫Jon Hendricks, chant & The Jazz Messengers : Cedar Walton, piano électrique. Carter Jefferson, saxophone ténor. Woody Shaw, trompette. Mickey Bass, contrebasse. Tony Waters, congas. Art Blakey, batterie : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – Buhaina (2009) - Label Prestige UCCO 9887
Mimi Perrin, Monique Aldebert, Louis Aldebert, Claude Germain, Jean-Claude Briodin, Ward Swingleavec : Les Double-Six !
♫Les Double-Six : Mimi Perrin, Monique Aldebert, Louis Aldebert, Claude Germain, Jean-Claude Briodin, Ward Swingleavec. Georges Arvanitas, piano. Michel Gaudry, contrebasse. Daniel Humair, batterie : Moanin' La complainte du bagnard (Bobby Timmons / Mimi Perrin) - De l’album "Les Double Six (2016)" - Label RCA Victor 74321643142
♫Rhoda Scott, orgue Hammond. Daniel Humair, batterie : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "Rhoda Scott – A L'Orgue Hammond – Take A Ladder (1969)" - Label RSB 331
♫Oscar Peterson piano. Ray Brown, basse. Ed Thigpen, batterie : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "The Oscar Peterson Trio – Eloquence (1965) - Label Limelight LM 82023
♫Lee Gaines, chant. Lars Blach, guitare. Uffe Karskov & Anders Lindskog, saxophones. Allan Botschinsky, trompette. Oscar Pettiford, contrebasse. Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "In Denmark 1959-1960 - Oscar Pettiford & Jan Johansson featuring Stan Getz"- Label Stunt Records STUCD 16022
♫Henri Mancini et son orchestre :Moanin' (Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "Henry Mancini – Combo ! (1961) - Label RCA Victor 74321477942
♫Bobby Scott piano-chant. Orchestre direction Jerry Kennedy : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Bobby Scott – When The Feeling Hits You ! (1963)" - Label Mercury SR 60767
♫Davy Graham, guitare :Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Davy Graham – Folk, Blues & Beyond (1965)" - Label Decca LK 4649
♫Chris Farlowe, chant & Jimmy Page, guitare électrique :Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Jimmy Page And His Heavy Friends - Hip Young Guitar Slinger (2000)" - Label Sequel Records NEECD 486
♫Lani Hall & Karen Philipp, chant. Sergio Mendes, chant-piano. Oscar Castro-Neves, guitare. Sebastiao Neto & Rubens Bassini percussions. Dom Um Romao, batterie. Orchestre direction Dave Grusin : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 - Ye-Me-Le (1969) - Label Concord Jazz 832
♫Monty Alexander, piano. Robbie Shakespeare basse et Slye Dunbar programmations, batterie : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "Monty Meets Sly & Robbie (2000)" - Label Telarc 83494
Tony Allen's snare drum is hand-made by Guillaume Carballido, luthier in Montpellier, France !
♫Tony Allen, batterie. Remi Sciuto, saxophone baryton. Yan Yankiliewicz, saxophone ténor. Nicolas Giraud, trompette. Daniel Zimmerman, trombone. Mathias Allamane, basse : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "Tony Allen – A Tribute To Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers (2017)" - Label Blue Note 574439 4
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration