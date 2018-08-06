Repassez-moi l'standard... Moanin' composé par le pianiste Bobby Timmons (1958)

Drums, Art Blakey - trumpet, Lee Morgan - tenor sax, Benny Golson - piano, Bobby Timmons & bass, Jymie Merritt - Live...

♫Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Programme

The debut album led by jazz pianist Bobby Timmons recorded in 1960 and released on the Riverside label. Here Bobby Timmons' trio playing his funky composition Moanin'...

♫Bobby Timmons, piano. Sam Jones, contrebasse. Jimmy Cobb, batterie : _Moanin' (_Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "Bobby Timmons ‎– This Here is Bobby Timmons (1960)" - Label Riverside Records ‎RLP 12-317

Recorded August 6, 1959 in NYC...

♫Dave Lambert, Jon Hendricks & Annie Ross, chant. The Ike Isaacs Trio & Harry Edison, trompette : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Lambert, Hendricks & Ross ! – The Hottest New Group In Jazz (1996) - Label Columbia ‎C2K 64933

♫Jon Hendricks, chant & The Jazz Messengers : Cedar Walton, piano électrique. Carter Jefferson, saxophone ténor. Woody Shaw, trompette. Mickey Bass, contrebasse. Tony Waters, congas. Art Blakey, batterie : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers ‎– Buhaina (2009) - Label Prestige ‎UCCO 9887

, © Roberto Polillo

Mimi Perrin, Monique Aldebert, Louis Aldebert, Claude Germain, Jean-Claude Briodin, Ward Swingleavec : Les Double-Six !

♫Les Double-Six : Mimi Perrin, Monique Aldebert, Louis Aldebert, Claude Germain, Jean-Claude Briodin, Ward Swingleavec. Georges Arvanitas, piano. Michel Gaudry, contrebasse. Daniel Humair, batterie : Moanin' La complainte du bagnard (Bobby Timmons / Mimi Perrin) - De l’album "Les Double Six (2016)" - Label RCA Victor ‎74321643142

♫Rhoda Scott, orgue Hammond. Daniel Humair, batterie : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "Rhoda Scott ‎– A L'Orgue Hammond – Take A Ladder (1969)" - Label RSB 331

♫Oscar Peterson piano. Ray Brown, basse. Ed Thigpen, batterie : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "The Oscar Peterson Trio – Eloquence (1965) - Label Limelight ‎LM 82023

♫Lee Gaines, chant. Lars Blach, guitare. Uffe Karskov & Anders Lindskog, saxophones. Allan Botschinsky, trompette. Oscar Pettiford, contrebasse. Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "‎In Denmark 1959-1960 - Oscar Pettiford & Jan Johansson featuring Stan Getz"- Label Stunt Records STUCD 16022

♫Henri Mancini et son orchestre :Moanin' (Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "Henry Mancini – Combo ! (1961) - Label RCA Victor ‎74321477942

♫Bobby Scott piano-chant. Orchestre direction Jerry Kennedy : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Bobby Scott – When The Feeling Hits You ! (1963)" - Label Mercury SR 60767

♫Davy Graham, guitare :Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Davy Graham ‎– Folk, Blues & Beyond (1965)" - Label Decca ‎LK 4649

♫Chris Farlowe, chant & Jimmy Page, guitare électrique :Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Jimmy Page And His Heavy Friends - Hip Young Guitar Slinger (2000)" - Label Sequel Records ‎NEECD 486

♫Lani Hall & Karen Philipp, chant. Sergio Mendes, chant-piano. Oscar Castro-Neves, guitare. Sebastiao Neto & Rubens Bassini percussions. Dom Um Romao, batterie. Orchestre direction Dave Grusin : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 - Ye-Me-Le (1969) - Label Concord Jazz 832

♫Monty Alexander, piano. Robbie Shakespeare basse et Slye Dunbar programmations, batterie : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "Monty Meets Sly & Robbie (2000)" - Label Telarc 83494

Tony Allen's snare drum is hand-made by Guillaume Carballido, luthier in Montpellier, France !

♫Tony Allen, batterie. Remi Sciuto, saxophone baryton. Yan Yankiliewicz, saxophone ténor. Nicolas Giraud, trompette. Daniel Zimmerman, trombone. Mathias Allamane, basse : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "Tony Allen ‎– A Tribute To Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers (2017)" - Label Blue Note 574439 4