Repassez-moi l'standard... “Misty” musique Erroll Garner & paroles de John Burke (1954)

“I wrote Misty from a beautiful rainbow I saw when I was flying from San Francisco to Chicago. This rainbow was fascinating, it was very wide and in every color you can imagine. With the dew drops and the windows being misty that fine rain that’s how I named it Misty!” Erroll Garner
Aujourd'hui... "Misty" écrit en 1954 par le pianiste Erroll Garner. À l'origne un instrumental pour l'album "Contrastes" (1955). Standard jazz associé aux paroles de Johnny Burke.
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♪Dakota Staton, chant. Hank Jones, piano. Orchestre direction Van Alexander : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Dakota Staton - The late, late Show (1957)" - Label Capitol LP T 876
♪Teddy Edwards, saxophone ténor. Phineas Newborn Jr, piano. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Ed Thigpen, batterie : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Teddy Edwards / Howard McGhee – Together Again ! (1990) - Label Contemporary Records S-7588
♪Sarah Vaughan, chant. Kirk Stewart, piano-chant. Charles Williams, contrebasse. George Hughes, batterie : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Sarah Vaughan – Sassy Swings The Tivoli - Complete Version (1987) - Label Emarcy 832 788-2
♪Cal Tjader, piano. Lonnie Hewitt piano, Hal Mc Kibbon contrebasse et Armando Peraza bongos "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Cal Tjader – In A Latin Bag (1961) - Label Verve Records V6-8419
♪Ahmad Jamal, piano. Jamil Nasser contrebasse et Frank Gant batterie "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Ahmad Jamal – Heat Wave (1977) - Label Cadet Records CA 777
♪Aretha Franklin, chant. Teddy Harris, piano. Kenny Burrell, guitare, James "Beans" Richardson contrebasse et Hindel Butts batterie "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Yeah!!! In Person with Her Quartet (1965)" - Label Columbia 811309
♪Sammy Davis Jr chant. Laurindo Almeida guitare "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Sammy Davis Jr. Sings And Laurindo Almeida Plays (1991) - Label DCC Compact Classics DZS-055
♪Donny Hathaway, chant piano. Philip Upchurch, guitare basse. Ric Powell, percussions. Morris Jennings, batterie : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Donny Hathaway – Everything Is Everything (1970) - Label Rhino Records 8122-72216-2
♪Etta James, chant. Orchestre de Rick Hall : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Etta James – Call My Name (2011) - Label Kent Soul CDKEND 360
♪Philippe Berthe, chant guitare. Jean-Yves Lacombe, chant, contrebasse, Marinette Maignan et Dominique Vissuzaine, chant. Daniel Huck, saxophone. Richard Portier, batterie : "Mon Vélo (Misty)" (Erroll Garner / Philippe Berthe) - De l'album "TSF +Daniel Huck – Drôlement Vocal (1987) - Label Ida Records IDA 013
♪Michelle Hendricks, chant. James Williams, piano. Ray Drummond, contrebasse. Marvin "Smitty" Smith batterie : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Michèle Hendricks – Me And My Shadow (1993) - Label Muse Records MCD 5404
♪George Shearing, piano solo : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "George Shearing – The Many Facets Of George Shearing (1978) - Label MPS Records 0068.177
♪Clark Terry, buggle. Orchestre direction Peter Herbolzheimer : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Clark Terry – Clark After Dark - The Ballad Album (2007) - Label MPS Records 06025 1744144
