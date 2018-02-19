Repassez-moi l'standard... “Misty” musique Erroll Garner & paroles de John Burke (1954)

Aujourd'hui... "Misty" écrit en 1954 par le pianiste Erroll Garner. À l'origne un instrumental pour l'album "Contrastes" (1955). Standard jazz associé aux paroles de Johnny Burke.

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Programme

♪Dakota Staton, chant. Hank Jones, piano. Orchestre direction Van Alexander : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Dakota Staton - The late, late Show (1957)" - Label Capitol LP T 876

♪Teddy Edwards, saxophone ténor. Phineas Newborn Jr, piano. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Ed Thigpen, batterie : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Teddy Edwards / Howard McGhee ‎– Together Again ! (1990) - Label Contemporary Records ‎S-7588

♪Sarah Vaughan, chant. Kirk Stewart, piano-chant. Charles Williams, contrebasse. George Hughes, batterie : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Sarah Vaughan ‎– Sassy Swings The Tivoli - Complete Version (1987) - Label Emarcy ‎832 788-2

♪Cal Tjader, piano. Lonnie Hewitt piano, Hal Mc Kibbon contrebasse et Armando Peraza bongos "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Cal Tjader ‎– In A Latin Bag (1961) - Label Verve Records V6-8419

♪Ahmad Jamal, piano. Jamil Nasser contrebasse et Frank Gant batterie "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Ahmad Jamal ‎– Heat Wave (1977) - Label Cadet Records CA 777

♪Aretha Franklin, chant. Teddy Harris, piano. Kenny Burrell, guitare, James "Beans" Richardson contrebasse et Hindel Butts batterie "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Yeah!!! In Person with Her Quartet (1965)" - Label Columbia 811309

From The Original Sessions...

♪Sammy Davis Jr chant. Laurindo Almeida guitare "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Sammy Davis Jr. Sings And Laurindo Almeida Plays (1991) - Label DCC Compact Classics ‎DZS-055

♪Donny Hathaway, chant piano. Philip Upchurch, guitare basse. Ric Powell, percussions. Morris Jennings, batterie : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Donny Hathaway – Everything Is Everything (1970) - Label Rhino Records 8122-72216-2

♪Etta James, chant. Orchestre de Rick Hall : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Etta James ‎– Call My Name (2011) - Label Kent Soul CDKEND 360

♪Philippe Berthe, chant guitare. Jean-Yves Lacombe, chant, contrebasse, Marinette Maignan et Dominique Vissuzaine, chant. Daniel Huck, saxophone. Richard Portier, batterie : "Mon Vélo (Misty)" (Erroll Garner / Philippe Berthe) - De l'album "TSF +Daniel Huck ‎– Drôlement Vocal (1987) - Label Ida Records ‎IDA 013

♪Michelle Hendricks, chant. James Williams, piano. Ray Drummond, contrebasse. Marvin "Smitty" Smith batterie : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Michèle Hendricks ‎– Me And My Shadow (1993) - Label Muse Records MCD 5404

Recorded April 76 in his H.G.B.S. private studio...

♪George Shearing, piano solo : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "George Shearing ‎– The Many Facets Of George Shearing (1978) - Label MPS Records 0068.177

♪Clark Terry, buggle. Orchestre direction Peter Herbolzheimer : "Misty" (Erroll Garner / John Burke) - De l'album "Clark Terry – Clark After Dark - The Ballad Album (2007) - Label MPS Records ‎06025 1744144