Repassez-moi l'standard... "Lush Life" composé par le pianiste Billy Strayhorn, entre 1933-1938
Duke Ellington trusted Billy Strayhorn's artistic gifts from the moment he joined the band in 1939 until Strayhorn's death in 1967 - Duke Ellington said of Billy Strayhorn after his passing, that he possessed : "Tonal supremacy, a mantle which he wore only with total grace..."
Billy Strayhorn was only 16 when he wrote the majority of the song which was to become his signature composition : Lush Life, lyrics and music by Billy Strayhorn...
♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Programme
1992, Stefano Di Battista crée son quintette composé de Flavio Boltro, trompette. Eric Legnini, son pianiste depuis 3 ans. Benjamin Henocq, batterie. Rosario Bonaccorso, contrebasse. De cette collaboration naissent les albums Volare et A Prima Vista
♫Stefano Di Battista, solo saxophone alto : Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn) - De l'album "Stefano Di Battista Quintet : A Prima Vista (1998)" - Label Blue Note 4979452
♫Elisabeth Caumont, chant. Benoît de Mesmay, piano. Christophe Barraud, contrebasse. Stéphane Huchard, batterie : Tourbillon Mondain-Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn / Mimi Perrin) - De l'album "Elisabeth Caumont – Acte 2 (1989) - Label Vogue 600243
♫Sammy Davis Jr, chant. Orchestre direction Morty Stevens : Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn) - De l'album "Sammy Davis Jr. – The Wham Of Sam (1961) - Label Reprise Records 8122-76529-2
♫Nancy Wilson, chant. Don Trenner, piano. John Collins, guitare. Buster Williams, contrebasse. Shelly Manne, batterie. Orchestre direction Oliver Nelson : Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn) - De l’album "Nancy Wilson – Lush Life (1995)" - Label Capitol Jazz 7243 8 32745 2 9
♫Bobby Hutcherson, vibraphone. Orchestre direction Wade Marcus: Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn) - De l’album "Bobby Hutcherson – Natural Illusions (1972)" - Label Applause Records APBC 2301
♫Jimmy Woode Jr, chant-contrebasse. Francy Boland, piano. Sahib Shihab, flûte. Fats Sadi, vibraphone. Kenny Clarke, batterie : Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn) - De l'album "The Kenny Clarke - Francy Boland Sextet – Calypso Blues (1998)" - Label Rearward RW101
♫Michel Donato, contrebasse & Georges Arvanitas, piano : Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn) - De l'album "Michel Donato – Marée Bass...E (1995) - Label Bleu LBLC 6584
La voix suave de José James et le touché du pianiste Jef Neve font des merveilles, nous dévoilant au passage le visage le plus intime de ces jeunes artistes sur ces reprises de standards du jazz...
♫José James, chant & Jef Neve, piano : Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn) - De l'album "For All We Know (2010)" - Label Impulse 2010
♫Fred Hersh, piano. Drew Gress, contrebasse. Tom Rainey, batterie. Orchestre direction Eric Stern : Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn) - De l'album "Fred Hersch – Passion Flower - The Music Of Billy Strayhorn (1996)" - Label Nonesuch 79395-2
Nancy Harms naît dans le Minnesota, installée à New-York en 2010, de nombreuses tournées depuis 2011. Au cours de son dernier concert au Metrolitan Room à Manhattan, elle y présente son 3e album Ellington at Night...
♫Nancy Harms, chant. Jeremy Siskind, piano. Danton Boller, contrebasse. Willie Jones III, batterie : Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn) - De l'album "Nancy Harms – Ellington at Night (2016) - Label Gazelle Records GNH-003
Séquence À vous l'standard #2
Cette semaine ... souhaite écouter...
♫
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration