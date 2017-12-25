Repassez-moi l'standard... "Love for Sale" de Cole Porter (1930)

Aujourd'hui... "Love for Sale" by Cole Porter (1891-1964) from the musical "The New Yorkers"

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

When the only sound in the empty street. Is the heavy tread of the heavy feet.

♪Programme

♪Enoch Light, violon. Terry Snyder, percussions. The Command All-Stars : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Enoch Light - Provocative Percussion (1959)" - Label Command RS 806 SD

That belongs to a lonesome cop. I open shop.

♪Lucy Reed, chant. Nonet direction Gil Evans : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Lucy Reed - This is Lucy Reed (1957)" - Label Fantasy ‎ F-3243

When the moon so long has been gazing down. On the wayward ways of this wayward town.

♪Frank Rosolino, trombone. Victor Feldman, piano. Harold Land, saxophone ténor, Leroy Vinegar, contrebasse. Stan Levey, batterie : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Frank Rosolino ‎– Free For All (1991)" - Label Original Jazz Classics OJCCD-1763-2

That her smile becomes a smirk. I go to work.

♪Shirley Horn, chant. Orchestre direction Jimmy Jones : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - Du coffret 4CD "Various ‎– The Mercury Songbook (1995)" - Label Mercury ‎ 76974 2038 2

Love for sale, appetizing young love for sale. Love that's fresh and still unspoiled.

♪John Keating And His Orchestra and singers : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "John Keating Orchestra And Singers ‎– Temptation (1962)" - Label Decca ‎ PFS 402

Jimmy Slyde, virtuose des claquettes rythmiques...

Love that's only slightly spoiled. Love for sale. Who will buy ?

♪Jimmy Slyde, claquettes. Milt Buckner, piano. Major Holley, contrebasse. Michael Silva, batterie : "Love for sale" (Cole Porter) (Paris 1974) - De l'album "Jimmy Slyde / Michael Silva ‎– Just You, Just Me" - Label Black And Blue ‎ 33.066

Who would like to sample my supply ? Who's prepared to pay the price.

♪Harvey Fierstein, chant. Peter Matz, piano : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De la B.O. "Torch Song Trilogy (1988)" film réalisé par Paul Bogart avec Anne Bancroft, Matthew Broderick - Label Polydor 837785-2

For a trip to paradise ? Love for sale.

♪Junior Mance, piano. Jimmy Rowser, contrebasse. Paul Gusman, batterie : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Junior Mance - Sweet and Lovely" - Label Fresh Sounds Records 684

Let the poets pipe of love. In their childish way.

♪Aretha Franklin, chant. Teddy Harris, piano. Kenny Burrell, guitare. James Richardson, contrebasse. Hindel Burt's, batterie : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Aretha Franklin ‎– Live!!! (1965) - Label Columbia ‎ CS 9151

I know every type of love. Better far than they.

♪Sal Mosca, piano solo : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter)- De l'album "Sal Mosca - The talk of the town - Live at Bimhuis-Amsterdam1992" - Label Sunny Side Records 1317

Live au New Morning Paris 1997, Jazz Club de Claude Carrière et Jean Delmas pour France-Musique...

♪Dianne Reeves, chant. David Torkanowsky, piano. Chris Severin, basse. Herlin Riley, batterie : "Love for sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Dianne Reeves ‎– New Morning (1997) - Label Blue Note CDP 7243 8 21533 2 0

If you want the trill of love, I've been through the mill of love.

♪Gene Harris, piano : "Love for sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Gene Harris And The Three Sounds ‎– Live At The 'It Club (1996)" - Label Blue Note ‎ CDP 7243 8 35338 2 4