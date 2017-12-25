Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 21 janvier 2018
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Love for Sale" de Cole Porter (1930)

'The New Yorkers' comédie musicale crée le 8 décembre 1930, écrite par Cole Porter sur un livret de Herbert Fields. Échec financier malgré 168 représentations au Broadway Theatre. La chanson "Love for Sale" est censurée par la radio, Cole Porter sait être sulfureux.

Cole Porter (1891-1964) célèbre compositeur et parolier

Aujourd'hui... "Love for Sale" by Cole Porter (1891-1964) from the musical "The New Yorkers"

Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

When the only sound in the empty street. Is the heavy tread of the heavy feet.

♪Programme

Label Command
Label Command

♪Enoch Light, violon. Terry Snyder, percussions. The Command All-Stars : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Enoch Light - Provocative Percussion (1959)" - Label Command RS 806 SD

That belongs to a lonesome cop. I open shop.

Label Fantasy
Label Fantasy

♪Lucy Reed, chant. Nonet direction Gil Evans : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Lucy Reed - This is Lucy Reed (1957)" - Label Fantasy ‎ F-3243

When the moon so long has been gazing down. On the wayward ways of this wayward town.

Label Original Jazz Classics
Label Original Jazz Classics

♪Frank Rosolino, trombone. Victor Feldman, piano. Harold Land, saxophone ténor, Leroy Vinegar, contrebasse. Stan Levey, batterie : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Frank Rosolino ‎– Free For All (1991)" - Label Original Jazz Classics OJCCD-1763-2

That her smile becomes a smirk. I go to work.

Label Mercury ‎
Label Mercury ‎

♪Shirley Horn, chant. Orchestre direction Jimmy Jones : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - Du coffret 4CD "Various ‎– The Mercury Songbook (1995)" - Label Mercury ‎ 76974 2038 2

Love for sale, appetizing young love for sale. Love that's fresh and still unspoiled.

Label Decca ‎
Label Decca ‎

♪John Keating And His Orchestra and singers : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "John Keating Orchestra And Singers ‎– Temptation (1962)" - Label Decca ‎ PFS 402

Jimmy Slyde, virtuose des claquettes rythmiques...

Love that's only slightly spoiled. Love for sale. Who will buy ?

Label Black And Blue
Label Black And Blue

♪Jimmy Slyde, claquettes. Milt Buckner, piano. Major Holley, contrebasse. Michael Silva, batterie : "Love for sale" (Cole Porter) (Paris 1974) - De l'album "Jimmy Slyde / Michael Silva ‎– Just You, Just Me" - Label Black And Blue ‎ 33.066

Who would like to sample my supply ? Who's prepared to pay the price.

♪Harvey Fierstein, chant. Peter Matz, piano : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De la B.O. "Torch Song Trilogy (1988)" film réalisé par Paul Bogart avec Anne Bancroft, Matthew Broderick - Label Polydor 837785-2

For a trip to paradise ? Love for sale.

Label Fresh Sounds Records
Label Fresh Sounds Records

♪Junior Mance, piano. Jimmy Rowser, contrebasse. Paul Gusman, batterie : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Junior Mance - Sweet and Lovely" - Label Fresh Sounds Records 684

Let the poets pipe of love. In their childish way.

Label Columbia
Label Columbia

♪Aretha Franklin, chant. Teddy Harris, piano. Kenny Burrell, guitare. James Richardson, contrebasse. Hindel Burt's, batterie : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Aretha Franklin ‎– Live!!! (1965) - Label Columbia ‎ CS 9151

I know every type of love. Better far than they.

Label Sunny Side Records
Label Sunny Side Records

♪Sal Mosca, piano solo : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter)- De l'album "Sal Mosca - The talk of the town - Live at Bimhuis-Amsterdam1992" - Label Sunny Side Records 1317

Live au New Morning Paris 1997, Jazz Club de Claude Carrière et Jean Delmas pour France-Musique...

Label Blue Note
Label Blue Note

♪Dianne Reeves, chant. David Torkanowsky, piano. Chris Severin, basse. Herlin Riley, batterie : "Love for sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Dianne Reeves ‎– New Morning (1997) - Label Blue Note CDP 7243 8 21533 2 0

If you want the trill of love, I've been through the mill of love.

Label Blue Note
Label Blue Note

♪Gene Harris, piano : "Love for sale" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Gene Harris And The Three Sounds ‎– Live At The 'It Club (1996)" - Label Blue Note ‎ CDP 7243 8 35338 2 4

Old love, new love, Every love but true love. Love for sale.

L'équipe de l'émission :
58 min
