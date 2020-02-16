Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 16 février 2020
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Love Me Tender" auteurs-compositeurs Elvis Presley & Vera Matson (1956)

Love me tender, love me sweet Never let me go You have made my life complete And I love you so Love me tender, love me true All my dreams fulfill For my darling I love you And I always will...

Elvis Presley, from "Love Me Tender movie" (1956), © Elvis Presley's Legacy Edition

Love me tender, love me long
Take me to your heart
For it's there that I belong
And will never part...

Love me tender, love me true
All my dreams fulfill
For my darling I love you
And I always will...

Elvis Presley : "Love Me Tender" Live 1970...

Love me tender, love me dear
Tell me you are mine
I'll be yours through all the years
'Til the end of time...

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

Label Memphis Recording Service
Label Memphis Recording Service

♪Elvis Presley & Vito Mumolo, guitare : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) ‎– De l'album "Elvis Presley ‎– Elvis Studio Sessions '56 The Complete Recordings (2017)" ‎– Label Memphis Recording Service MRS10056056

Label Versailles
Label Versailles

♪Benny Waters & son Orchestre : "Love Me Tender - L’amour qui m’enchaîne à toi" ((Elvis Presley / Vera Matson / Fernand Bonifay) ‎– De l’album "Benny Waters Joue Fernand Bonifay (1958)" ‎– EP label Versailles 12 017

"Love Me Tender" par Jo Moutet et ses Prestigieux Musiciens dans une version  jazzy et swinguante avec en prime la voix de Christiane Legrand. Un must !...

La Voix De Son Maître
La Voix De Son Maître

♪Christiane Legrand, chant. Orchestre direction Jo Moutet :"Love Me Tender - L’amour qui m’enchaîne à toi" du film "Le cavalier du crépuscule" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson / Fernand Bonifay) – De l’album "On danse avec Jo Moutet" ‎– Super 45 tours La Voix De Son Maître 7 EGF 345

Label Columbia
Label Columbia

♪Christian Garros et son Orchestre & Les Angels, Christian Chevallier : "L'Amour Qui M'Enchaîne A Toi - Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Fernand Bonifay) ‎– De l’album "Christian Garros – Joue Elvis Presley, feat. Les Angels, Christian Chevallier (1957)" ‎– EP label Columbia ‎ESDF 1147

Label Scepter Records
Label Scepter Records

♪Billy Joe Thomas (B.J. Thomas) chant : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) ‎– De l’album "B.J. Thomas ‎– Greatest Hits (1970)" ‎– Label Scepter Records ‎2C 062 - 91.034

Label Stax Records
Label Stax Records

♪Albert King, chant. Marvell Thomas, orgue. Michael Toles, guitare. Donald "Duck" Dunn, basse. Willie Hall, drums : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) ‎– De l’album "Albert King ‎– King, Does The King's Things(1969)" ‎– LP label Stax RecordsSTS 2015 

♪Mina, chant. Danilo Rea, piano. Franco Ambrosetti, bugle. Massimo Moriconi, contrebasse. Ellade Bandini, batterie : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson)  ‎– De l’album "Mina ‎– Caterpillar Vol.1 & 2 (1991)" ‎– Label PDU ‎30018

♪Trio Ray Brown, contrebasse. Gene Harris, piano. Mickey Roker, batterie : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) ‎– De l'album The Red Hot Ray Brown Trio (1987) (Live in New-York) ‎– Label CONCORD JAZZ 2174-2

♪Carmen Mc Rae, chant. Eric Gunisson piano, Scott Colley contrebasse et Mark Pulice batterie : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) ‎– De l’album Any Old Time (1986) ‎– Label DENON 1216

♪Dick Annegarn chant, guitare : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) ‎– De l'album Folk talk (2011) ‎– Label TOT OU TARD 3237472

♪Colette Magny, chant Michel Precastelli, piano. Marc-Michel Le Bevillon, contrebasse : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) ‎– De l'album Inédit 91" ‎– Label SCALEN DISC 470

Stan Laferrière propose un jazz élégant, efficace et d'une  grande richesse harmonique au profit des sections de cuivres...

Label Frémeaux & Associés
Label Frémeaux & Associés

♪Stan Laferrière Tentet : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) ‎– De l'album "Stan Laferrière Tentet‎– Il fait toujours beau (2000)" ‎– Label Frémeaux & Associés LLL297

♪Annette Peacock chant, piano, synthétiseur. Tom Cosgrove, guitare. Studio Woods, basse. Rick Marotta, batterie : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) ‎– De l’album "Annette Peacock ‎– I'm The One (2010)" ‎– Label Ironic Records ‎Ironic US2                  

Label Naïve
Label Naïve

♪Baptiste Trotignon, piano : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) ‎– De l'album "Baptiste Trotignon ‎– Solo II (2006)" ‎– Label Naïve

Love me tender, love me true
All my dreams fulfill
For my darling I love you
And I always will.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Love me tender - ELVIS PRESLEY
    Elvis PresleyChant

    Love Me Tender

    Vito Mumolo : Guitare
    Album Elvis studio sessions '56 Label Memphis Recordings (MRS10056056) Année 2017
  • 19h05
    Love me tender
    Benny Waterschef d'orchestre

    Love Me Tender

    Album Made in France Label Versailles (MEDX 12 017)
  • 19h07
    Love me tender - L'amour qui m'enchaine à toi (du film "Cavalier du crépuscule") - FRED GERARD
    Jo Moutet Et Son Orchestrechef d'orchestre

    Love me tender - L'amour qui m'enchaine à toi (du film ""Cavalier du crépuscule"")

    Fred Gerard : Trompette, Pierre Gossez : Saxophone alto, Andre Paquinet : Trombone, Rene Nicolas : Saxophone soprano
    Album On danse avec Jo Moutet Label Voix De Son Maitre (EGF 345)
  • 19h10
    L'amour qui m'enchaine (Love me tender) - CHRISTIAN GARROS
    Christian Garros

    L'amour qui m'enchaine (Love me tender)

    Album Christian Garros joue Elvis Presley Label Columbia (ESDF 1 147) Année 1958
  • 19h14
    Love me tender - BILLY JOE THOMAS
    Billy Joe Thomas

    Love Me Tender

    Album Greatest hits Label Pathe Marconi (2C 062 91 034)
  • 19h17
    Love me tender - ALBERT KING
    Albert KingGuitare électrique

    Love Me Tender

    Album Blues for Elvis Label Stax Records (SCD24 8504-2) Année 1972
  • 19h23
    Love me tender - MINA
    Mina

    Love Me Tender

    Album Caterpillar vol. 1 & 2 Label Mina
  • 19h27
    Love me tender - RAY BROWN
    Ray BrownBasse

    Love Me Tender

    Gene Harris : Piano, Mickey Roker : Percussions
    Album Live from New York to Tokyo Label Concord Jazz (CCD2-2174-2) Année 1989
  • 19h34
    Love me tender - CARMEN MAC RAE
    Carmen Mac RaeVoix

    Love Me Tender

    Divers
    Album Any old time Label Denon (CY-1216) Année 1986
  • 19h41
    Love Me Tender - DICK ANNEGARN
    Dick AnnegarnGuitare

    Love Me Tender

    Album Folk talk Label Tôt Ou Tard (3237472) Année 2011
  • 19h42
    Love me tender - COLETTE MAGNY
    Colette Magny

    Love Me Tender

    Album Inédits 91 Label Colette Magny (CMPCD 05)
  • 19h45
    Love me tender

    Love Me Tender

    Stan Laferriere : chef d'orchestre, Laferriere Stan Tentet
    Album Il fait toujours beau Label Label La Lichere (LLL 297) Année 2000
  • 19h50
    Love Me Tender - ANNETTE PEACOCK
    Annette Peacock

    Love Me Tender

    Album I'm the one Label Ironic Records (US2) Année 2011
  • 19h54
    Love Me Tender - BAPTISTE TROTIGNON
    Baptiste Trotignon

    Love Me Tender

    Album Solo /Vol.2 Label Naïve Année 2005
L'équipe de l'émission :
