Repassez-moi l'standard... "Love Me Tender" auteurs-compositeurs Elvis Presley & Vera Matson (1956)
Love me tender, love me sweet Never let me go You have made my life complete And I love you so Love me tender, love me true All my dreams fulfill For my darling I love you And I always will...
Elvis Presley : "Love Me Tender" Live 1970...
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme
♪Elvis Presley & Vito Mumolo, guitare : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) – De l'album "Elvis Presley – Elvis Studio Sessions '56 The Complete Recordings (2017)" – Label Memphis Recording Service MRS10056056
♪Benny Waters & son Orchestre : "Love Me Tender - L’amour qui m’enchaîne à toi" ((Elvis Presley / Vera Matson / Fernand Bonifay) – De l’album "Benny Waters Joue Fernand Bonifay (1958)" – EP label Versailles 12 017
"Love Me Tender" par Jo Moutet et ses Prestigieux Musiciens dans une version jazzy et swinguante avec en prime la voix de Christiane Legrand. Un must !...
♪Christiane Legrand, chant. Orchestre direction Jo Moutet :"Love Me Tender - L’amour qui m’enchaîne à toi" du film "Le cavalier du crépuscule" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson / Fernand Bonifay) – De l’album "On danse avec Jo Moutet" – Super 45 tours La Voix De Son Maître 7 EGF 345
♪Christian Garros et son Orchestre & Les Angels, Christian Chevallier : "L'Amour Qui M'Enchaîne A Toi - Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Fernand Bonifay) – De l’album "Christian Garros – Joue Elvis Presley, feat. Les Angels, Christian Chevallier (1957)" – EP label Columbia ESDF 1147
♪Billy Joe Thomas (B.J. Thomas) chant : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) – De l’album "B.J. Thomas – Greatest Hits (1970)" – Label Scepter Records 2C 062 - 91.034
♪Albert King, chant. Marvell Thomas, orgue. Michael Toles, guitare. Donald "Duck" Dunn, basse. Willie Hall, drums : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) – De l’album "Albert King – King, Does The King's Things(1969)" – LP label Stax Records STS 2015
♪Mina, chant. Danilo Rea, piano. Franco Ambrosetti, bugle. Massimo Moriconi, contrebasse. Ellade Bandini, batterie : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) – De l’album "Mina – Caterpillar Vol.1 & 2 (1991)" – Label PDU 30018
♪Trio Ray Brown, contrebasse. Gene Harris, piano. Mickey Roker, batterie : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) – De l'album The Red Hot Ray Brown Trio (1987) (Live in New-York) – Label CONCORD JAZZ 2174-2
♪Carmen Mc Rae, chant. Eric Gunisson piano, Scott Colley contrebasse et Mark Pulice batterie : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) – De l’album Any Old Time (1986) – Label DENON 1216
♪Dick Annegarn chant, guitare : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) – De l'album Folk talk (2011) – Label TOT OU TARD 3237472
♪Colette Magny, chant Michel Precastelli, piano. Marc-Michel Le Bevillon, contrebasse : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) – De l'album Inédit 91" – Label SCALEN DISC 470
Stan Laferrière propose un jazz élégant, efficace et d'une grande richesse harmonique au profit des sections de cuivres...
♪Stan Laferrière Tentet : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) – De l'album "Stan Laferrière Tentet– Il fait toujours beau (2000)" – Label Frémeaux & Associés LLL297
♪Annette Peacock chant, piano, synthétiseur. Tom Cosgrove, guitare. Studio Woods, basse. Rick Marotta, batterie : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) – De l’album "Annette Peacock – I'm The One (2010)" – Label Ironic Records Ironic US2
♪Baptiste Trotignon, piano : "Love Me Tender" (Elvis Presley / Vera Matson) – De l'album "Baptiste Trotignon – Solo II (2006)" – Label Naïve
