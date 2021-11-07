Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Light My Fire" écrit par le guitariste Robbie Krieger & Jim Morrison (1966)
"Une chanson du groupe The Doors, enregistré en août 1966. Bien qu'elle est signée The Doors, elle a été écrite par Robbie Krieger dans sa plus grande partie, et Jim Morrison aurait participé à l'écriture ..."
You know that it would be untrue
You know that I would be a liar
If I was to say to you
Girl, we couldn't get much higher ...
... Come on, baby, light my fire Come on, baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire ...
... The time to hesitate is through
No time to wallow in the mire
Try now we can only lose
And our love become a funeral pyre ...
Jose Feliciano & Daryl Hall - Light My Fire - Live From Daryl's House ...
... Come on, baby, light my fire Come on, baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire, yeah ...
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique
♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – Album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
♪ The Doors (Jim Morrison chant / Ray Manzarek claviers, Robby Krieger, guitare. John Densmore, batterie) : Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "The Doors (1968)" - Label Elektra EKS-74007
Recorded at Advision Studios, 83 New Bond Steet, London, England 1969 ...
♪ Julie Driscoll, vocals. Brian Auger, orgue & The Trinity : Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Streetnoise (1969)" - Label Marmalade 658.145
♪ Jackie Wilson, vocals. Orchestre Sonny Sanders : Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Do Your Thing (1969)" - Label Brunswick BL-754154
♪ Julie London, vocals. Tommy Oliver Orchestra :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (1969)" - LP label Liberty LST 7609
♪ Dame Shirley Bassey, vocals. Orchestre Johnny Harris :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Coffret "Bassey The EMI/UA Years 1959-1979 (2010)" - Label EMI 5099960897923
♪ Johnny Harris, vocals & His Orchestra :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger / arrgts Johnny Harris) - Album "Movements (1970)" - LP label Warner Bros. Records WS 3002
♪ José Feliciano, vocals. Orchestre George Tipton :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album Feliciano ! (1968) - Label RCA Victor 49.560
♪ Gerald Wilson Orchestra :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "California Soul (1968)" - Label Pacific Jazz 88148
♪ Al Green, vocals. Orchestre Willie Mitchell :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Al Green Gets Next To You (1971)" - Label Hi Records SHL 32062
♪ Stevie Wonder, vocals :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "My Cherie Amour ((1970)" - LP label Tamla S-296
Recorded at Chicago Recording Company, Studio 5, USA - January 6-9 1998 ...
♪ Patricia Barber, vocals. John McLean, guitare. Dave Douglas, trompette. Michael Arnopol, basse. Mark Walker, batterie :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Modern Cool (1998)" - Label Premonition Records 90761
♪ Olivier Regin, chant. Renaud de Lacvivier, piano. Pierre-Yves Lejeune, contrebasse. Arnaud Girard, batterie :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Therapy (2010)" - Label OUT NOTE 008
♪ Duo Sylvain Luc, guitare & Jacky Terrasson, piano :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Joko (2006)" - Label Dreyfus Music FDM 4605036692
Et pour le Plaisir !
