Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 7 novembre 2021
57 min

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Light My Fire" écrit par le guitariste Robbie Krieger & Jim Morrison (1966)

"Une chanson du groupe The Doors, enregistré en août 1966. Bien qu'elle est signée The Doors, elle a été écrite par Robbie Krieger dans sa plus grande partie, et Jim Morrison aurait participé à l'écriture ..."

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Light My Fire" écrit par le guitariste Robbie Krieger & Jim Morrison (1966)
1966, The Doors : Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, Robbie Krieger & John Densmore, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

You know that it would be untrue
You know that I would be a liar
If I was to say to you
Girl, we couldn't get much higher ...

... Come on, baby, light my fire   Come on, baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire ...

... The time to hesitate is through
No time to wallow in the mire
Try now we can only lose
And our love become a funeral pyre ...

Jose Feliciano & Daryl Hall - Light My Fire - Live From Daryl's House ...

... Come on, baby, light my fire   Come on, baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire, yeah ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – Album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

♪ The Doors (Jim Morrison chant / Ray Manzarek claviers, Robby Krieger, guitare. John Densmore, batterie) : Light My Fire  (Robby Krieger) - Album "The Doors (1968)" - Label Elektra EKS-74007

... The time to hesitate is through
No time to wallow in the mire
Try now we can only lose
And our love become a funeral pyre ...

Recorded at Advision Studios, 83 New Bond Steet, London, England 1969 ...

♪ Julie Driscoll, vocals. Brian Auger, orgue & The Trinity : Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Streetnoise (1969)" - Label Marmalade 658.145

♪ Jackie Wilson, vocals. Orchestre Sonny Sanders : Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Do Your Thing (1969)" - Label Brunswick BL-754154

♪ Julie London, vocals. Tommy Oliver Orchestra :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (1969)" - LP label Liberty LST 7609

♪ Dame Shirley Bassey, vocals. Orchestre Johnny Harris :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Coffret "Bassey The EMI/UA Years 1959-1979 (2010)" - Label EMI 5099960897923

♪ Johnny Harris, vocals & His Orchestra :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger / arrgts Johnny Harris) - Album "Movements (1970)" - LP label Warner Bros. Records WS 3002

♪ José Feliciano, vocals. Orchestre George Tipton :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album Feliciano ! (1968) - Label RCA Victor 49.560

♪ Gerald Wilson Orchestra :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "California Soul (1968)" - Label Pacific Jazz 88148

♪ Al Green, vocals. Orchestre Willie Mitchell :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Al Green Gets Next To You (1971)" - Label Hi Records SHL 32062

♪ Stevie Wonder, vocals :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "My Cherie Amour ((1970)" - LP label Tamla S-296

... Come on, baby, light my fire   Come on, baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire, yeah ...

Recorded at Chicago Recording Company, Studio 5, USA - January 6-9 1998 ...

♪ Patricia Barber, vocals. John McLean, guitare. Dave Douglas, trompette. Michael Arnopol, basse. Mark Walker, batterie :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Modern Cool (1998)" - Label Premonition Records 90761

Label OUT NOTE
Label OUT NOTE

♪ Olivier Regin, chant. Renaud de Lacvivier, piano. Pierre-Yves Lejeune, contrebasse. Arnaud Girard, batterie :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Therapy (2010)" - Label OUT NOTE 008

♪ Duo Sylvain Luc, guitare & Jacky Terrasson, piano :Light My Fire (Robby Krieger) - Album "Joko (2006)" - Label Dreyfus Music FDM 4605036692

Et pour le Plaisir !

... You know that it would be untrue
You know that I would be a liar
If I was to say to you
Girl, we couldn't get much higher

Come on, baby, light my fire   Come on, baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire
Try to set the night on fire.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    Light my fire - THE DOORS
    The Doors

    Light my fire

    Densmore John Paul : compositeur, Krieger Robert A : compositeur, Manzarek Raymond D : compositeur, Morrison Jim : compositeur, Densmore John Paul : auteur, Krieger Robert A : auteur, Manzarek Raymond D : auteur, Morrison Jim : auteur
    Album Light My Fire Label Elektra (EKTR 7559-66533-2) Année 1991
  • 19h06
    Light my fire - JULIE DRISCOLL, BRIAN AUGER & THE TRINITY
    Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity

    Light my fire

    Album Streetnoise Label Mig-Music (MIG 00512 CD) Année 2011
  • 19h10
    Light my fire - JACKIE WILSON
    Jackie WilsonVoix

    Light my fire

    Album Do Your Thing Label Edsel / Brunswick Année 2015
  • 19h14
    Light my fire - JULIE LONDON
    Julie London

    Light my fire

    Album Women in love/ Vol.1 Label Nova Records (3099472) Année 2004
  • 19h17
    Light my fire - SHIRLEY BASSEY
    Shirley BasseyVoix

    Light my fire

    Album Bassey : The EMI / UA years 1959-1979 Label Emi (50999-608979-2-3) Année 1994
  • 19h21
    Light my fire - JOHNNY HARRIS
    Johnny Harris

    Light my fire

    Album Movements Label Rhino Warner Bros Année 2002
  • 19h26
    Light my fire - JOSE FELICIANO
    Jose Feliciano

    Light my fire

    Album Light my fire - Greatest hits Label Tilt Et Partners (527092) Année 1996
  • 19h30
    Light my fire - GERALD WILSON ORCHESTRA
    Gerald Wilson Orchestra

    Light my fire

    Ensemble Instrumental
    Album California soul Label Pacific Jazz Année 1968
  • 19h35
    Light my fire - AL GREEN
    Al Green

    Light my fire

    Album Green is blue / Al Green gets next to you Label Hi Records (HI UK CD 106) Année 1969
  • 19h39
    Light my fire - STEVIE WONDER
    Stevie Wonder

    Light my fire

    Album My cherie amour/Signed, sealed and delivered Label Tamla Motown (Et Pm)@ (ZD 72453) Année 1968
  • 19h44
    Light my fire - PATRICIA BARBER
    Patricia Barber

    Light my fire

    Album Modern cool Label Blue Note (5218112) Année 1998
  • 19h49
    Light my fire - LIFESCAPE
    Lifescape

    Light my fire

    Olivier Regin, Renaud De Lacvivier : Piano, Pierre-Yves Le Jeune : Basse, Arnaud Girard : Batterie
    Album Therapy Label Out Note (OTN008) Année 2010
  • 19h53
    Light my fire - SYLVAIN LUC
    Sylvain LucGuitare

    Light my fire

    Album Joko Label Dreyfus Jazz (FDM 46050366922) Année 2006
L'équipe de l'émission :
