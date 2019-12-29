Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 29 décembre 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Life On Mars ?" written by David Bowie - first pressing album "Hunky Dory" (1971

"...Sailors fighting in the dance hall Oh man, look at those cavemen go It's the freakiest show Take a look at the lawman Beating up the wrong guy Oh man, wonder if he'll ever know He's in the best selling show Is there life on Mars ?" David Bowie (1947-2016)

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Life On Mars ?" written by David Bowie - first pressing album "Hunky Dory" (1971
David Bowie (1947-2016), © #BowieForever #PeaceOnEarth

"Compositeur génial, bête de scène, acteur iconoclaste,David Bowie icône de la culture populaire, artiste caméléon qui sans cesse réinventa son personnage, lors de ses 50 ans de carrière, repoussant les frontières de la musique, de la mode et de l'art." Éditions de l'Imprévu

David Bowie disparaissait le 10 janvier 2016. David Bowie, the artist's official website ...

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

"I played some guitar, the saxophones and the less complicated piano-parts (inability).Front cover art work by my good friends George Underwood & his partner Terry of Main Artory (London)" David Bowie

Label RCA Victor
Label RCA Victor

♪David Bowie, chant (1962-2016) :Life On Mars ? (David Bowie) - De l’album "David Bowie – Hunky Dory (1971) - LP label RCA Victor AFL1-4623

The Ukes perform their own version of David Bowie's Life on Mars? incorporating My Way, For Once in My Life, Born Free ...

A concert recorded live at The Barbican, London UK ...

DVD Not On Label
DVD Not On Label

♪The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain :Life On Mars ? (David Bowie) - De l'album "Anarchy in the Ukulele – Live in London #1 (2008)" - DVD Not On Label 2005

Recorded at Trident Studios, Soho, London ...

Label Demon Records
Label Demon Records

♪Steve Nieve, piano :Life On Mars ? (David Bowie) - De l'album "Steve Nieve ‎– Playboy (1987)" - LP label Demon Records ‎FIEND 109

♪Neil Hannon, chant & Yann Tiersen, piano-jouet et quatuor à cordes : Life On Mars ? (David Bowie) - De l’album Bernard Lenoir présente Black Session Yann Tiersen (1999) En public à Radio-France - Label ICI D’AILLEURS 8477602

♪Caecilie Norby, chant. David Kikoski, piano. Randy Brecker, bugle. Lars Danielsson, contrebasse. Terri Lyne Carrington, batterie : Life On Mars ? (David Bowie) - De  l'album My corner of the Sky (1996) - Label BLUE NOTE 8534222

♪Antoine Boyer & Samuelito, guitares :Life On Mars ? (David Bowie) - De l’album Coïncidence (2016) - Label Kabel DR HEART MUSIC 1007

♪Seu Jorge, chant & guitare :Life On Mars ? (David Bowie) - De l'album Studio sessions featuring Seu Jorge (2006) - Label EMI

La comédie musicale Lazarus ...

♪Sophia-Anne Caruso, chant. Arrgts Henry Hey : Life On Mars ? (David Bowie) Extrait de l’album Lazarus / The original cast Recording to the musical by David Bowie and Enda Walsh (2016) - Label COLUMBIA 88985374912

♪The Bad Plus : Ethan Iverson, piano. Raeid Anderson, contrebasse. David King, batterie : Life On Mars ? (David Bowie) - De l'album Prog (2007) - Label EMARCY 06002517268326

Recorded in January 2003 at Ray Davies' Konk Studios, London ...

Label Lost Marble
Label Lost Marble

♪Josephine Lindstrand, chant. Django Bates, claviers. David Sanborn, sax alto. Iain Ballamy, sax ténor. Michael Mondesir, basse. Martin France, batterie : Life On Mars ? (David Bowie) - De l'album "Django Bates ‎– You Live And Learn ... (apparently) (2004)" - Label Lost Marble LM001

Concert Possible(s) Quartet"Songs from Bowie" - 13 & 20 janvier 2020 à 20h30 - Palais de Loire à Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire...

Label Les Improfreesateurs
Label Les Improfreesateurs

♪Possible(s) Quartet : Rémi Gaudillat, trompette. Fred Roudet, bugle. Loïc Bachevillier, trombone. Laurent Vichard, clarinette basse : _Life On Mars ? (_David Bowie) - De l'album "Possible(s) Quartet – Songs from Bowie (2019) - Label Les Improfreesateurs 3760231766423

♪Karen Ann, chant. Avner Kelmer, cordes : Life On Mars ? (David Bowie) - De l'album "Various – We Were So Turned On : A Tribute To David Bowie (2010)" - LP label Manimal Vinyl RecordsMANI-025

Recorded November 22 & 23, 2003, in front of emotionally charged audiences at the Point Depot Dublin, Ireland ...

Label ISO Records
Label ISO Records

♪David Bowie, chant. Gerry Leonard & Earl Slick, guitares. Catherine Russell & Mike Garson claviers. Gail Ann Dorsey, basse. Sterling Campbell, batterie : Life On Mars ? (David Bowie) - De l'album "Bowie - A Reality Tour (2016)" - Label ISO Records ‎88985348411

