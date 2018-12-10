Repassez-moi l'standard... Édition exceptionnelle avec les versions auxquelles vous avez échappé !
"Pour la première de la saison, une édition exceptionnelle, dans laquelle je vous propose de revenir sur les thèmes de l'année avec un choix de versions non diffusées parmi les plus belles !" Laurent Valero
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
Recorded in Stockholm, 1956...
♪Ernestine Anderson, chant. Orchestre Harry Arnold : Autumn In New York(Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Ernestine Anderson – Hot Cargo (2007)" - Label LPTime Records LPT 1001
Recorded December 1967 and February 1968 at A&R Recording Studio...
♪Kenny Burrell, guitare. Herbie Hancock, piano. Ron Carter, contrebasse. Grady Tate, batterie. Orchestre direction Don Sebesky : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis) - De l'album "Kenny Burrell – Blues - The Common Ground (2001) - Label Verve Records 314 589 101-2
♪Jimmy Smith, orgue Hammond. Orchestre direction Johnny Pate : You Don't Know What Love Is(Don Raye / Gene De Paul) - De l'album "Jimmy Smith – The Other Side Of Jimmy Smith (1970) - Label MGM Records SE 4709
♪Bobby Hutcherson, vibraphone. Hank Jones, piano. George Duvivier, contrebasse. Jack Dejohnette, batterie. Orchestre direction Wade Marcus : Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn) - De l'album "Bobby Hutcherson – Natural Illusions (1972)" - Label Creative Sounds 4408
♪Raymond Fol, piano :Lullaby Of Birdland (George Shearing) - De l'album "Raymond Fol – Jazz Piano Solo / Raymond Fol N°2 (1971) - Label RCA Victor 541071
Recorded March 2001...
♪Duo Marc Copland, piano & Vic Juris, guitare : Con Alma (Dizzy Gillespie) - De l'album "Marc Copland, Vic Juris – Double Play (2001) - Label Steeple Chase 31509
♪Philipp Levine, récitant. David Aus, piano. Asher Boone, trompette. Tom Harrell, trompette. John Lauffenberger, contrebasse. Brian Hamada, batterie : I Remember Clifford (Homage to Clifford Brown) (Benny Golson / Philippe Levine) - De l'album "Benjamin Boone, Philip Levine – The Poetry Of Jazz (2018) - Label Origin Records 82754
♪Duo Denis Badault, piano & Simon Spang-Hanssen, saxophone ténor :On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper) - De l'album "Badault Spang-Hanssen Duo – Ekwata (1996)" - Label Label Bleu LBLC 6581
Recorded Live on January 10,11 & 12, 2008 at Amphiteatre jazz Lyon (France)...
♪Stéphane Huchard, batterie. Pierre de Bethman, piano. Sylvain Beuf, saxophone ténor. Alexandre Tassel, buggle. Diego Imbert, contrebasse. Baba Sissoko, Thomas Gueï, percussions africaines : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "Stéphane Huchard – African Tribute To Art Blakey (2008) - Label Such Prod SUCH20080002
Séquence "le standard est ouvert… aux auditrices"
Softly as in a morning sunrise
The light of love comes stealing
Into a newborn day...
Proposé par Magali Foubert
♪Jimmy Justice, chant :Softly As In A Morning Sunrise (Hammerstein / Romberg) - De l'album "Jimmy Justice – Ain't That Funny - The Pye Anthology (2000)" - Label Sequel Records NEECD 348
Recorded "live" at the Village Vanguard in New York, October 1, 1961...
♪Bobby Timmons, piano. Ron Carter, contrebasse. Albert Heath, batterie : Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise (Hammerstein / Romberg) - De l'album "The Bobby Timmons Trio – In Person" - Label Riverside Records RLP-9391
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration