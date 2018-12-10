Repassez-moi l'standard... Édition exceptionnelle avec les versions auxquelles vous avez échappé !

♪Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫PROGRAMME

Recorded in Stockholm, 1956...

♪Ernestine Anderson, chant. Orchestre Harry Arnold : Autumn In New York(Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Ernestine Anderson ‎– Hot Cargo (2007)" - Label LPTime Records ‎LPT 1001

Recorded December 1967 and February 1968 at A&R Recording Studio...

♪Kenny Burrell, guitare. Herbie Hancock, piano. Ron Carter, contrebasse. Grady Tate, batterie. Orchestre direction Don Sebesky : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis) - De l'album "Kenny Burrell – Blues - The Common Ground (2001) - Label Verve Records ‎314 589 101-2

♪Jimmy Smith, orgue Hammond. Orchestre direction Johnny Pate : You Don't Know What Love Is(Don Raye / Gene De Paul) - De l'album "Jimmy Smith ‎– The Other Side Of Jimmy Smith (1970) - Label MGM Records ‎SE 4709

♪Bobby Hutcherson, vibraphone. Hank Jones, piano. George Duvivier, contrebasse. Jack Dejohnette, batterie. Orchestre direction Wade Marcus : Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn) - De l'album "Bobby Hutcherson ‎– Natural Illusions (1972)" - Label Creative Sounds ‎4408

♪Raymond Fol, piano :Lullaby Of Birdland (George Shearing) - De l'album "Raymond Fol ‎– Jazz Piano Solo / Raymond Fol N°2 (1971) - Label RCA Victor 541071

Recorded March 2001...

♪Duo Marc Copland, piano & Vic Juris, guitare : Con Alma (Dizzy Gillespie) - De l'album "Marc Copland, Vic Juris ‎– Double Play (2001) - Label Steeple Chase 31509

♪Philipp Levine, récitant. David Aus, piano. Asher Boone, trompette. Tom Harrell, trompette. John Lauffenberger, contrebasse. Brian Hamada, batterie : I Remember Clifford (Homage to Clifford Brown) (Benny Golson / Philippe Levine) - De l'album "Benjamin Boone, Philip Levine ‎– The Poetry Of Jazz (2018) - Label Origin Records 82754

♪Duo Denis Badault, piano & Simon Spang-Hanssen, saxophone ténor :On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper) - De l'album "Badault Spang-Hanssen Duo – Ekwata (1996)" - Label Label Bleu LBLC 6581

Recorded Live on January 10,11 & 12, 2008 at Amphiteatre jazz Lyon (France)...

♪Stéphane Huchard, batterie. Pierre de Bethman, piano. Sylvain Beuf, saxophone ténor. Alexandre Tassel, buggle. Diego Imbert, contrebasse. Baba Sissoko, Thomas Gueï, percussions africaines : Moanin' (Bobby Timmons) - De l'album "Stéphane Huchard ‎– African Tribute To Art Blakey (2008) - Label Such Prod SUCH20080002

Séquence "le standard est ouvert… aux auditrices"

Softly as in a morning sunrise

The light of love comes stealing

Into a newborn day...

Proposé par Magali Foubert

♪Jimmy Justice, chant :Softly As In A Morning Sunrise (Hammerstein / Romberg) - De l'album "Jimmy Justice ‎– Ain't That Funny - The Pye Anthology (2000)" - Label Sequel Records ‎NEECD 348

Recorded "live" at the Village Vanguard in New York, October 1, 1961...

♪Bobby Timmons, piano. Ron Carter, contrebasse. Albert Heath, batterie : Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise (Hammerstein / Romberg) - De l'album "The Bobby Timmons Trio ‎– In Person" - Label Riverside Records RLP-9391