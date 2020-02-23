Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Pink Panther" le thème de la Panthère Rose d'Henry Mancini (1963)

Il y a dans la musique d'Henry Mancini, quelque chose d'optimiste, de joyeux qui nous donne la pêche ! en plus de la richesse, de la qualité de ses compositions et de ses arrangements. Très méticuleux il faisait passer des castings à ses musiciens pour les sélectionner !

À l'origine "La Panthère rose" désigne un bijou, objet de l'enquête de l'inspecteur Jacques Clouseau, qui prend la forme d'un félin rose animé par Friz Freleng au générique...

Henry Mancini (1924-1994) compose "The Pink Panther Theme" dans une série de dessins animés, pour le cinéma. Immense succès du film, de son thème musical, et d'un court métrage "The Pink Phink" qui remporte l'Oscar du meilleur court-métrage d'animation en 1965.

1969, les producteurs Mirisch, DePatie & Freleng, diffusent l'intégralité des courts métrages du cinéma, sur la NBC.

1978, ABC rachète les droits de diffusion, commande 32 nouveaux épisodes présentés dans "The All New Pink Panther Show".



Trois autres séries seront produites pour la télévision : "Pink Panther and Sons" (1984-1986), "The Pink Panther" (1993-1996) et "Pink Panther and Pals" (2010)–Pus de 300 courts métrages en 50 ans !

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

♪Henry Mancini And His Orchestra : _"_The Pink Panther Theme" (Henry Mancini) B.O. film de Blake Edwards ‎– De l_'a_lbum "Henry Mancini ‎– The Pink Panther (Music From The Film Score) (1963)" ‎– LP label RCA Victor LSP-2795

♪André Previn, piano & direction :"The Pink Panther Theme" (Henry Mancini) Arrgts Johnny Williams – De l’album "André Previn Plays Music Of The Young Hollywood Composers (1965)" ‎– LP label RCA Victor LSP 3491

♪Quincy Jones Orchestra : Zoot Sims & Phil Woods sax. Major Holley, contrebasse "The Pink Panther Theme" (Henry Mancini) – De l’album "Quincy Jones – Explores The Music Of Henry Mancini (1964)" – Label Mercury ‎SR 60863

♪Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra :"The Pink Panther Theme" (Henry Mancini) – " De l'album "Various ‎– Lounge - Cocktail Party (2005)" – Label La Repubblica none

♪Orchestre Waltel Branco :"The Pink Panther Theme" (Henry Mancini) – De l’album "Branco ‎– Mancini Também É Samba (1966)" – Label Mocambo 0014

♪The Alan Tew Orchestra : "The Pink Panther Theme" (Henry Mancini) – De l’album "The Alan Tew Orchestra ‎– Don't Look At Me, Listen To The Music (1973)" – LP label Pye Records NSPL 41025

"Starke Stücke" de la fusion, la vraie, la première, la fusion… jazz.

♪Panzerballett : Jan Zehrfeld & Andreas Dombert, guitares. Florian Schmidt, basse. Sebastian Lanser, batterie :"The Pink Panther Theme" (Henry Mancini) – De l’album "Panzerballett - Starke Stücke (2008)" – Label ACT Music 9661-2

♪Franck Pourcel Orchestra :"La Panthère Rose" (Henry Mancini) – De l'album "Franck Pourcel Orchestra – Cinéma 1 (1979) – LP label Pathé Marconi EMI ‎2C 150-16561/2

Recorded at CBS Studios, London, 29 May to 1 June 1984...

♪James Galway, flûte. National Philharmonic Orchestra, direction Henry Mancini :"The Pink Panther Theme" (Henry Mancini) – De l’album "James Galway & Henry Mancini ‎– In The Pink (1984)" – LP label RCA Red Seal ‎RL85315

If you're feeling fancy free,

Come wander through the world with me,

And any place we chance to be,

Will be a rendez vous...

♪Bobby McFerrin voix et arrgts : "The Pink Panther Theme" (Henry Mancini) – B.O. film de Blake Edwards "Son of the Pink Panther (1993)" – Label RCA 66319-2

♪Victoria Rummler, chant. Federico Casagrande, guitare :"The Pink Panther Theme" (Henry Mancini) – De l’album "Victoria Rummler ‎– Take Two (2017)" – Label Blue Moon Inner Jazz ‎BMCD 2510

♪Tony Coe sax. Tony Hymas, piano. Chris Lawrence, contrebasse :"The Pink Panther Theme" (Henry Mancini) – De l’album "Tony Coe With Tony Hymas And Chris Laurence ‎– Mainly Mancini (1986)" – Label Chabada 600 341

Recorded at Mutron, San Francisco (Pete's Pad)...

♪Oranj Symphonette : Joe Gore, guitare. Ralph Carney, sax. Matt Brubeck, basse. Scott Amendola, batterie :"The Pink Panther Theme" (Henry Mancini) – De l'album "Oranj Symphonette ‎– Plays Mancini (1996) – Label Gramavision ‎GCD 79515

♪Kyle Eastwood, contrebasse. Andrew McCormack, piano. Quentin Collins, trompette. Brandon Allen, sax ténor. Chris Higgin bottom, batterie :"The Pink Panther Theme" (Henry Mancini) – De l’album "Kyle Eastwood – Cinematic (2019)" – Label Jazz Village ‎DISCO19CD01

♪Orpheon Celesta direction Emmanuel Hussenot :"La Panthère Rose" (Henry Mancini) – De l’album "Orpheon Celesta ‎– La Préhistoire Du Jazz (1995)" – Label Unidisc U 310080