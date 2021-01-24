Repassez-moi l'standard... "It Had to Be You" written by Isham Jones & lyrics by Gus Kahn (1924)

"Une des plus célèbres compositions du saxophoniste et chef d’orchestre Isham Jones qui fut un musicien très influent dans le milieu des orchestres de danse dans les années 20,30 aux États-Unis. Ses enregistrements pour le labels Brunswick & Victor étaient considérés les meilleurs." Laurent Valero

"It Had to Be You" est composé en 1924, la première interprétation date de 1927, on la doit à un duo de chanteurs :Turner Layton & Clarence Johnstone.

Layton,pianiste et compositeur, s’associe avecJohnstoneà Londres. Ensemble ils formeront ce duo qui connaitra un très grand succès en vendant déjà leur enregistrements par millions..."Laurent Valero

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

♪Turner Layton & Clarence Johnstone, voix :"It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) – De l'album "Layton And Johnstone ‎– Hard Hearted Hannah / It Had To Be You (1924)" – 78T label Columbia 3511

♪Gus Viseur, accordéon. Jean-Pierre "Matelo" Baro & René "Challain" Ferret, guitares. Maurice Speilleux, basse : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) 78T Swing (1938) Anthologie Swing Accordéon 1926 / 1942 JAZZ TIME / Label EMI 2512812

♪Teddy Wilson, piano. Milt Hinton, basse. Jo Jones, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) 45T The Creative Teddy Wilson (Karusell /1956) Anthologie Complete Studio Recordings JAZZ DYNAMICS

♪Hank Jones, piano :"It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) Extrait de l’album Have you met Hank Jones ? (1956) LP label SAVOY RECORDS 70544

♪Thad Jones, trompette. Hank Jones, piano. Eddie Jones, basse. Elvin Jones, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album The Jones Brothers / Keepin’up with The Joneses (1958) Label VERVE 314538633-2

♪Billie Holiday, voix. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Barney Kessel, guitare. Harry "Sweets" Edison, trompette. Benny Carter, sax alto. John Simmons, basse. Larry Bunker, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album Music For Torching (1955)Label VERVE

♪Nellie Lutcher, voix. Orchestre direction Russ Garcia : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album Our New Nellie (1959) Label LONDON RECORDS

♪Dinah Shore, voix. André Previn, piano. Red Mitchell, basse. Franck Capp, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album Dinah Sings / Previn Plays (1960) Label CAPITOL 3698022

♪Bud Shank & Bill Perkins, saxophones. Hampton Hawes, piano. Red Mitchell, basse. Mel Lewis, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album Bud Shank & Shorty Rodgers & Bill Perkins (1955) Label PACIFIC JAZZ RECORDS 32-5356

♪Ray Charles, voix. Orchestre Ernie Wilkins : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) Extrait de l’album The Genius of Ray Charles (1959) Label ATLANTIC

♪James Brown, voix. The Dee Felice Trio : Frank Vincent, piano. Lee Tucker, basse & Dee Felice, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album Gettin’ Down To It (1969) Label EMARCY

♪Harry Nilsson, Orchestre direction Gordon Jenkins : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album Little Touch of Schmilsson In The Night (1973) Label RCA 88697915502-09

♪Lee Hazelwood, voix. The Al Casey Combo : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) Extrait de l’album Farmisht, flatulence, Origami, Arf !!! And Me (1999) Label SMELLS LIKE RECORDS SLR 031

♪Nelson Riddle direction & arrgts :"It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) BO du film Gatsby le magnifique de jack Clayton (1974) LP label PARAMOUNT RECORDS / PATHE MARCONI

♪Harry Connick Jr, piano-chant. Big Band direction Marc Shaiman : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) Extrait de la BO du film de Rob Reiner When Harry Met Sally...(1989)COLUMBIA 45319

Shirley Horn, chant-piano. Branford Marsalis, sax ténor. Charles Ables, basse. Steve Williams, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album You Wont Forget Me (1991) Label VERVE 847879-2