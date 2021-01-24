Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 24 janvier 2021
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "It Had to Be You" written by Isham Jones & lyrics by Gus Kahn (1924)

"Une des plus célèbres compositions du saxophoniste et chef d’orchestre Isham Jones qui fut un musicien très influent dans le milieu des orchestres de danse dans les années 20,30 aux États-Unis. Ses enregistrements pour le labels Brunswick & Victor étaient considérés les meilleurs." Laurent Valero

Chicago 1922, Isham Jones and his Orchestra, © Daniel Hagerman / fineartamerica.com

"It Had to Be You" est composé en 1924, la première interprétation date de 1927, on la doit à un duo de chanteurs :Turner Layton & Clarence Johnstone.

Layton,pianiste et compositeur, s’associe avecJohnstoneà Londres. Ensemble ils formeront ce duo qui connaitra un très grand succès en vendant déjà leur enregistrements par millions..."Laurent Valero

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Layton And Johnstone
Layton And Johnstone, © Label Columbia

♪Turner Layton & Clarence Johnstone, voix :"It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) – De l'album "Layton And Johnstone ‎– Hard Hearted Hannah / It Had To Be You (1924)" – 78T label Columbia 3511

♪Gus Viseur, accordéon. Jean-Pierre "Matelo" Baro & René "Challain" Ferret, guitares. Maurice Speilleux, basse : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) 78T Swing (1938) Anthologie Swing Accordéon 1926 / 1942 JAZZ TIME / Label EMI 2512812

♪Teddy Wilson, piano. Milt Hinton, basse. Jo Jones, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) 45T The Creative Teddy Wilson (Karusell /1956) Anthologie Complete Studio Recordings JAZZ DYNAMICS

♪Hank Jones, piano :"It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) Extrait de l’album Have you met Hank Jones ? (1956) LP label SAVOY RECORDS 70544

♪Thad Jones, trompette. Hank Jones, piano. Eddie Jones, basse. Elvin Jones, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album The Jones Brothers / Keepin’up with The Joneses (1958) Label VERVE 314538633-2

♪Billie Holiday, voix. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Barney Kessel, guitare. Harry "Sweets" Edison, trompette. Benny Carter, sax alto. John Simmons, basse. Larry Bunker, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album Music For Torching (1955)Label VERVE

♪Nellie Lutcher, voix. Orchestre direction Russ Garcia : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album Our New Nellie (1959) Label LONDON RECORDS

♪Dinah Shore, voix. André Previn, piano. Red Mitchell, basse. Franck Capp, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album Dinah Sings / Previn Plays (1960) Label CAPITOL 3698022

♪Bud Shank & Bill Perkins, saxophones. Hampton Hawes, piano. Red Mitchell, basse. Mel Lewis, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album Bud Shank & Shorty Rodgers & Bill Perkins (1955) Label PACIFIC JAZZ RECORDS  32-5356

♪Ray Charles, voix. Orchestre Ernie Wilkins : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) Extrait de l’album The Genius of Ray Charles (1959) Label ATLANTIC

♪James Brown, voix. The Dee Felice Trio : Frank Vincent, piano. Lee Tucker, basse & Dee Felice, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album Gettin’ Down To It (1969) Label EMARCY

Harry Nilsson, Orchestre direction Gordon Jenkins : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album Little Touch of Schmilsson In The Night (1973) Label RCA 88697915502-09

♪Lee Hazelwood, voix. The Al Casey Combo : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) Extrait de l’album Farmisht, flatulence, Origami, Arf !!! And Me (1999) Label SMELLS LIKE RECORDS SLR 031

♪Nelson Riddle direction & arrgts :"It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) BO du film Gatsby le magnifique de jack Clayton (1974) LP label PARAMOUNT RECORDS / PATHE MARCONI

♪Harry Connick Jr, piano-chant. Big Band direction Marc Shaiman : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) Extrait de la BO du film de Rob Reiner When Harry Met Sally...(1989)COLUMBIA 45319

Shirley Horn, chant-piano. Branford Marsalis, sax ténor. Charles Ables, basse. Steve Williams, batterie : "It Had to Be You" (Isham Jones / Gus Khan) De l’album You Wont Forget Me (1991) Label VERVE 847879-2

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    It had to be you - JOHN TURNER LAYTON
    John Turner LaytonChant, Piano

    It had to be you

    Isham Jones : compositeur, Clarence Nathaniel Johnstone : Chant, Gus Kahn : auteur
    Album Black Europe : The sounds and images of black people in Europe pre-1927 / CD 19 Label Bear Family Records (BCD 16095-19) Année 2013
  • 19h04
    It had to be you - GUS VISEUR
    Gus Kahncompositeur, Isham Jonescompositeur

    It had to be you

    Gus Viseur & His Music, Gus Viseur : Accordéon
    Album Swing accordeon Label Emi (2512812)
  • 19h07
    It had to be you - TEDDY WILSON TRIO WITH JO JONES
    Teddy Wilson Trio With Jo Jones

    It had to be you

    Isham Edgar Jones : compositeur, Teddy Wilson : Piano, Jo Jones : Batterie, Milt Hinton : Contrebasse, Gus Kahn : auteur
    Album Complete Studio Recordings Label Jazz Dynamics Année 2013
  • 19h11
    It had to be you - HANK JONES
    Hank JonesPiano

    It had to be you

    Album Have you met Hank Jones ? Label Savoy (WL 70544) Année 1986
  • 19h15
    It had to be you - THE JONES BROTHERS
    The Jones Brothers

    It had to be you

    Thad Jones : Trompette, Hank Jones : Piano, Eddie Jones : Basse, Elvin Jones : Percussions
    Album Keepin' up with the Joneses Label Verve (314 538 633-2)
  • 19h20
    It had to be you - BILLIE HOLIDAY
    Billie Holiday

    It had to be you

    Billie Holiday And Her Orchestra : Voix
    Album The complete Billie Holiday on Verve 1945-1959 cd 5 à 7 Label Verve (517663-2) Année 1992
  • 19h25
    It had to be you - NELLIE LUTCHER
    Nellie Lutcher

    It had to be you

    Russ Garcia : chef d'orchestre, Russ Garcia & His Orchestra, Cappy Lewis : Trompette, Red Norvo : Vibraphone, Paul T. Smith : Piano, Barney Kessel : Guitare, Ulysses Livingston : Guitare, Mike Rubin : Contrebasse, Alvin Stoller : Batterie
    Album Our new Nellie Label London Records (HAU2036) Année 1957
  • 19h27
    It had to be you - DINAH SHORE
    Dinah Shore

    It had to be you

    André Previn : Piano, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Frank Capp : Percussions
    Album Dinah sings Previn plays Label Capitol (3698022) Année 2006
  • 19h30
    It had to be you - SHANK BUD QUINTET
    Shank Bud Quintet

    It had to be you

    Bud Shank : Saxophone, Divers
    Album Bud Shank quintets Label Pacific Jazz Records (CP32-5356)
  • 19h34
    It had to be you - RAY CHARLES
    Ray CharlesPiano

    It had to be you

    Edgar Willis : Basse, David Fathead Newman : Saxophone ténor, John Hunt : Trompette, Marcus Belgrave : Trompette, Milton Turner : Percussions, Bob Brookmeyer : Trombone, Thomas Mitchell : Trombone, Divers
    Album The complete Swing Time & Atlantic recordings 1948-1959 / Vol. 7 Label Chant Du Monde (5742226) Année 2012
  • 19h37
    It Had To Be You - JAMES BROWN
    James Brown

    It had to be you

    Album Gettin' down to it Label Emarcy Année 2005
  • 19h40
    It had to be you - HARRY NILSSON
    Harry Nilsson

    It had to be you

    Album The RCA albums collection : A little touch of Schmilsson in the night / CD 9 Label Rca (88697915502-9) Année 2013
  • 19h43
    It had to be you - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    It had to be you

    Album Farmisht, flatulence, origami, arf!!! and me Label Smells Like Records (SLR 031)
  • 19h46
    It had to be you (instrumental) - BILL ATHERTON
    Diverscompositeur

    It had to be you (instrumental)

    Bill Atherton, Nick Lucas, Jess Stacy : Piano
    Album Gatsby le magnifique (film) Label Pathé Marconi (2C 066 95 366) Année 1974
  • 19h48
    It had to be you (with big band and vocals)

    It had to be you (with big band and vocals)

    Album Bof / Quand Harry rencontre Sally Label Columbia (CK 45319) Année 1989
  • 19h51
    It had to be you - SHIRLEY HORN
    Shirley HornPiano

    It had to be you

    Charles Ables : Contrebasse, Steve Williams : Percussions
    Album You Won't Forget Me Label Verve (847879-2) Année 1991
L'équipe de l'émission :
