Repassez-moi l'standard ... "It Could Happen to You" music by Jimmy Van Heusen & lyrics by Johnny Burke (1944)
"C’est au cinéma dans le film "And the Angels Sing" sorti en 1944, que l’on entend pour la première fois ce thème chanté par Dorthy Lamour & Fred McMurray. Thème composé par Jimmy Van Heusen qui restera un des principaux compositeurs américains de la musique populaire des États-Unis" Laurent Valero
"Les années 40 voient la collaboration Jimmy Han Heusen avec le parolier Johnny Burke, qui partiront à la conquête d’Hollywood, où ils recevront en 1944 l’Oscar de la meilleure chanson pour "Swinging On A Star" dans le film de Leo McCarey "La Route semée d'étoiles-Going My Way !"Laurent Valero
Hide your heart from sight, lock your dreams at night
It could happen to you
Don't count stars or you might stumble
Someone drops a sigh and down you tumble ...
... Keep an eye on spring, run when church bells ring
It could happen to you
All I did was wonder how your arms would be
And it happened to me ...
♪ Kitty Kallen, vocals. Harry James & His Orchestra : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "On The Radio 1944-45 (2008)" - Label Acrobat ACRCD339
♪ Bob Dorough, vocals & piano. Bill Takus, basse. Jerry Siegal batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Bob Dorough – Devil May Care (1996) - Label Bethlehem Records 20-4004-2
Recorded in Los Angeles, 1955 ...
♪ Carl Perkins, piano. Leroy Vinnegar, basse. Lawrence Marable, batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Introducing ... (1957) - Label Dooto Records DL-211
♪ Anne Phillips, vocals & Kermit Leslie Orchestra :It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Jane Harvey / Anne Phillips – Leave It To Jane! / Born To Be Blue (2019) - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR V107
Recorded August, 1958, New York ...
♪ Chet Baker, vocals. Kenny Drew, piano. Sam Jones, basse. Philly Joe Jones; batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "It Could Happen To You - Chet Baker Sings (1987)" - Label Original Jazz Classics OJC20 303-2
♪ André Previn, piano. Red Mitchell, basse. Frankie Capp, batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "André Previn's Trio Jazz - King Size ! (1959)" - LP label Contemporary Records S7570
♪ Anthony Perkins, vocals. John Mehegan, piano. Chuck Wayne, guitare. Jimmy Cleveland, trombone. Eddie Safranski, basse : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Jazz For A Rainy Afternoon (1958)"- Label Jazz Heritage 515449Y
♪ Frank Marocco, accordéon. Victor Feldman, vibraphone. Hal Hendrickson, guitare. Lloyd Lunham, basse. Milt Holland, batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Like Frank Marocco (1960)" - LP label Verve Records MG V-2135
♪ Monica Zetterlund, vocals. Bill Evans, piano. Chuck Israels, basse. Larry Bunker, batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Waltz For Debby (1964)" - LP label Philips 08222
Recorded August 16, 1960 at Radio Recorders, Hollywood, USA ...
♪ Anita O’Day, vocals & Bill Holman Orchestra :It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Anita O'Day - Incomparable ! (2002) - Label Verve Records 314 589 516-2
♪ Erroll Garner, piano. Ernest McCarty Jr, basse. Jimmy Smith, batterie. Jose Mangual, congas : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Gemini (1972)" - Label Mack Avenue Records 1166
Recorded live at The Royal Festival Hall, Saturday 18th March 1967 ...
♪ The Georgie Fame Band : Georgie Fame, vocals. David Hazeltine, piano. Bob Malach, sax ténor. Peter Washington, basse. Louis Hayes, batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Poet in New-York (2000)" - LP label CBS SBPG 63018
♪ Michael Feinstein, vocals & Joe Negri, guitare :It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Michael Feinstein featuring Guitar Legend Joe Negri – Fly Me To The Moon 2010)" - Label DuckHole Records DR-3083-9
♪ Chick Corea, piano solo :It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Solo Piano : Standards Part Two (2000)" - Label Stretch Records SCD-9028-2
Et pour le Plaisir ! ...
