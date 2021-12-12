Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 12 décembre 2021
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "It Could Happen to You" music by Jimmy Van Heusen & lyrics by Johnny Burke (1944)

"C’est au cinéma dans le film "And the Angels Sing" sorti en 1944, que l’on entend pour la première fois ce thème chanté par Dorthy Lamour & Fred McMurray. Thème composé par Jimmy Van Heusen qui restera un des principaux compositeurs américains de la musique populaire des États-Unis" Laurent Valero

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "It Could Happen to You" music by Jimmy Van Heusen & lyrics by Johnny Burke (1944)
8 novembre 1939, le compositeur Jimmy Han Heusen au piano, © Getty / Bettmann / Contributeur

"Les années 40 voient la collaboration Jimmy Han Heusen avec le parolier Johnny Burke, qui partiront à la conquête d’Hollywood, où ils recevront en 1944 l’Oscar de la meilleure chanson pour "Swinging On A Star" dans le film de Leo McCarey "La Route semée d'étoiles-Going My Way !"Laurent Valero

Hide your heart from sight, lock your dreams at night
It could happen to you
Don't count stars or you might stumble
Someone drops a sigh and down you tumble ...

... Keep an eye on spring, run when church bells ring
It could happen to you
All I did was wonder how your arms would be
And it happened to me ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

♪ Kitty Kallen, vocals. Harry James & His Orchestra : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "On The Radio 1944-45 (2008)" - Label Acrobat ACRCD339

Label Bethlehem Records
Label Bethlehem Records

♪ Bob Dorough, vocals & piano. Bill Takus, basse. Jerry Siegal batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Bob Dorough – Devil May Care (1996) - Label Bethlehem Records 20-4004-2

Recorded in Los Angeles, 1955 ...

♪ Carl Perkins, piano. Leroy Vinnegar, basse. Lawrence Marable, batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Introducing ... (1957) - Label Dooto Records DL-211

Label Fresh Sound Records
Label Fresh Sound Records

♪ Anne Phillips, vocals & Kermit Leslie Orchestra :It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Jane Harvey / Anne Phillips – Leave It To Jane! / Born To Be Blue (2019) - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR V107

Recorded August, 1958, New York ...

♪ Chet Baker, vocals.  Kenny Drew, piano. Sam Jones, basse. Philly Joe Jones; batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "It Could Happen To You - Chet Baker Sings (1987)" - Label Original Jazz Classics OJC20 303-2

♪ André Previn, piano. Red Mitchell, basse. Frankie Capp, batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "André Previn's Trio Jazz - King Size ! (1959)" - LP label Contemporary Records S7570

♪ Anthony Perkins, vocals. John Mehegan, piano. Chuck Wayne, guitare. Jimmy Cleveland, trombone. Eddie Safranski, basse : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Jazz For A Rainy Afternoon (1958)"- Label Jazz Heritage 515449Y

♪ Frank Marocco, accordéon. Victor Feldman, vibraphone. Hal Hendrickson, guitare. Lloyd Lunham, basse. Milt Holland, batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Like Frank Marocco (1960)" - LP label Verve Records MG V-2135

♪ Monica Zetterlund, vocals. Bill Evans, piano. Chuck Israels, basse. Larry Bunker, batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Waltz For Debby (1964)" - LP label Philips 08222

Recorded August 16, 1960 at Radio Recorders, Hollywood, USA ... 

Label Verve Records
Label Verve Records

♪ Anita O’Day, vocals & Bill Holman Orchestra :It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Anita O'Day - Incomparable ! (2002) - Label Verve Records 314 589 516-2

♪ Erroll Garner, piano. Ernest McCarty Jr, basse. Jimmy Smith, batterie. Jose Mangual, congas : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Gemini (1972)" - Label Mack Avenue Records 1166

Recorded live at The Royal Festival Hall, Saturday 18th March 1967 ...

♪ The Georgie Fame Band : Georgie Fame, vocals. David Hazeltine, piano. Bob Malach, sax ténor. Peter Washington, basse. Louis Hayes, batterie : It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Poet in New-York (2000)" - LP label CBS SBPG 63018

Label DuckHole Records
Label DuckHole Records

♪ Michael Feinstein, vocals & Joe Negri, guitare :It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Michael Feinstein featuring Guitar Legend Joe Negri – Fly Me To The Moon 2010)" - Label DuckHole Records DR-3083-9

♪ Chick Corea, piano solo :It Could Happen to You (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - Album "Solo Piano : Standards Part Two (2000)" - Label Stretch Records SCD-9028-2

Et pour le Plaisir ! ...

... Keep an eye on spring, run when church bells ring
It could happen to you
All I did was wonder how your arms would be
And it happened to me.

La programmation musicale :
  • Générique ""Bar biturico"" + 1er micro - Stefano Bollani
    Stefano BollaniPiano

    Générique ""Bar biturico"" + 1er micro

    Album Les fleurs bleues Label Label Bleu (LBLC 6635)
  • It Could Happen to You
    Burker-Van Hensencompositeur

    It Could Happen to You

    Album D-day broadcast - june 6, 1944 Label Jazz Hour (JH-1023) Année 1992
  • It Could Happen to You - Bob Dorough
    Bob DoroughChant, Piano

    It Could Happen to You

    Bill Takus : Contrebasse, Jerry Segal : Batterie
    Album Devil May Care Label Affinity (AFF176) Année 1987
  • It Could Happen to You - Carl Perkins
    Carl PerkinsPiano

    It Could Happen to You

    Leroy Vinnegar : Basse, Lawrence Marable : Percussions
    Album Introducing Label Boplicity Records (CDBOPM 008) Année 2013
  • It Could Happen to You - Anne Phillips
    Anne Phillips

    It Could Happen to You

    Kermit Leslie : chef d'orchestre
    Album Born to be blue Label Roulette @ (SR 25090) Année 1958
  • It Could Happen to You - Chet Baker
    Chet BakerTrompette

    It Could Happen to You

    Kenny Drew : Piano, George Morrow : Basse, Sam Jones : Basse, Philly Joe Jones : Batterie
    Album It Could Happen to You Label Riverside (0888072323292) Année 2010
  • It Could Happen to You - Andre Previn'S Trio Jazz
    Andre Previn'S Trio Jazz

    It Could Happen to You

    André Previn : Piano, Red Mitchell : Basse, Frankie Capp : Batterie
    Album King size Label Contemporary Records (3570)
  • It Could Happen to You - Anthony Perkins
    Anthony Perkins

    It Could Happen to You

    Hal Mac Kusick : Saxophone alto, Jimmy Cleveland : Trombone, Jerome Richardson : Flûte, Chuck Wayne : Guitare, John Mehegan : Piano, Eddie Safranski : Basse
    Album On a rainy afternoon Label Bmg (74321 42123 2) Année 1996
  • It Could Happen to You - Frank Marocco & Friends
    Frank Marocco & Friends

    It Could Happen to You

    Frank Marocco : Accordéon, Victor Feldman : Vibraphone, Al Hendrickson : Guitare, Lloyd Lunham : Contrebasse, Milt Holland : Batterie
    Album Like Frank Marocco & Diamond cufflinks and mink Label Fresh Sounds Records (FSRCD940) Année 2017
  • It Could Happen to You - Bill Evans
    Bill EvansPiano

    It Could Happen to You

    Album The complete Bill Evans on Verve / Disc 07 Label Verve (527960-2)
  • It Could Happen to You - Anita O' Day
    Anita O' Day

    It Could Happen to You

    Album Incomparable ! Label Verve (589516-2)
  • It Could Happen to You - Erroll Garner
    Erroll GarnerPiano

    It Could Happen to You

    Jimmy Van Heusen : compositeur, Ernest Mac Carty Jr : Contrebasse, Jimmie Smith : Percussions, Jose Mangual : Conga (tambour)
    Album Gemini Label Mack Avenue (MAC1166) Année 2020
  • It Could Happen to You - Georgie Fame
    Georgie FameVoix

    It Could Happen to You

    Bob Malach : Saxophone, David Hazeltine : Piano, Peter Washington : Contrebasse, Louis Hayes : Percussions
    Album Poet in New York Label Go Jazz (GO 60442) Année 2000
  • It Could Happen to You - Michael Feinstein
    Michael Feinstein

    It Could Happen to You

    Joe Negri : Guitare, Jay Leonhart : Basse, Joe Cocuzzo : Batterie
    Album Fly me to the moon Label Duckhole Records (DR-3183-9) Année 2010
  • It Could Happen to You - Chick Corea
    Chick CoreaPiano

    It Could Happen to You

    Album Expressions Label Grp Records (GRP97732) Année 1994
L'équipe de l'émission :
