Dimanche 25 avril 2021
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "I Say a Little Prayer" music by Burt Bacharach & lyrics by Hal David (1966)

"Compositeur formé auprès de Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco et Darius Milhaud, Bacharach réussit à produire une musique populaire et accessible, sans renoncer à une certaine complexité dans la forme. Crée en 1966 "I Say a Little Prayer" en est un bon exemple avec sa rythmique particulière" Laurent Valero

Repassez-moi l'standard... "I Say a Little Prayer" music by Burt Bacharach & lyrics by Hal David (1966)
1968, Hal David, Dionne Warwick & Burt Bacharach (g. à d.) , © Getty / Time & Life Pictures

"I Say a Little Prayer" cette chanson se raccorde à l’histoire des États-Unis puisqu’elle fut écrite par Hal David en pleine guerre du Vietnam, et la prière dont il est question

est celle d’une jeune femme qui espère que tout se passera bien pour son compagnon parti faire cette guerre, dont on se souvient qu’elle était si impopulaire dans l’opinion américaine." Laurent Valero

11 déc. 2013, Live performances of Burt Bacharach & Hal David's, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England...

1957, Hal David et Burt Bacharach se rencontrent au Brill Building de Broadway. Hal, le parolier et Burt, le musicien ont écrit plus de 250 titres tous genres confondus. 2011. Ils reçoivent pour l'ensemble de leur œuvre, le Gershwin Prize.

The moment I wake up
Before I put on my makeup
I say a little prayer for you
I say a little prayer for you...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Label A&M Records
Label A&M Records

♪Burt Bacharach, direction & arrgts :I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album "Burt Bacharach – Reach Out (1967)" – Label A&M Records 394 131-2

♪Dionne Warwick, voix & Burt Bacharach Orchestra : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album "Dionne Warwick – The Windows Of The World (1967)" – LP label Scepter Records SPS-563 

♪Wes Montgomery, guitare. Herbie Hancock, piano. Ron Carter, basse. Bobby Rosengarden, batterie. Orchestre Don Sebesky : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Down here on the ground (1968) – Label VERVE 0602517995734

♪Aretha Franklin, voix. Orchestre Arif Mardin : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Aretha now (1968) – Label ATLANTIC 8122712732

♪Woody Herman & His Orchestra : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Woody Herman / Light my Fire (Cadet / 1969) Anthologie Burt Bacharach / Twenty Classics recordings – Label UNIVERSAL 585021-2

♪Peter Nero, piano. Orchestre direction Nick Perrito : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Peter Nero plays Love is blue and ten other great songs (1968) – LP label RCA 3 936

♪The Anita Kerr Singers :I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Reflects on The Hits of Burt Bacharach & Hal David (1969) – LP DOT RECORDS 06290430

Paul Mauriat & His Orchestra : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Paul Mauriat / Rythmai and Blues (1968) – LP label PHILIPS 844 737

♪Sérgio Mendes, piano & Dave Grusin Orchestra : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – EP label Atlantic 45-2472 (1968)

♪Reuben Wilson, orgue. Lee Morgan, trompette. George Coleman, sax ténor. Grant Green, guitare. Idris Muhammad (Leo Morris) batterie : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Love bug (1970) – Label BLUE NOTE 8299052

♪Ahmad Jamal, piano. Jamal Suleiman contrebasse et Frank Gant, batterie : I Say a Little Prayer« I say a Little prayer » (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) Album Tranquillity (1968) Label ABC

The Dells & Charles Stepney Orchestra : I Say a Little Prayer Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album The Dells Sings Dionne Warwicke’s Greatest Hits (1972) – Label GEFFEN

♪Susan Cadogan, voix. Orchestre direction Tony King : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) Album Doing it her way (1975) LP label EMI / PATHE MARCONI 066 97 005

♪Mary Black, voix :I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album No Frontiers (1989) – Label DARA 032

♪Nnenna Freelon, voix. Takan Miyamoto, piano & Fender Rhodes. Wayne Bachelor, basse. Beverly Botsford, percussions. Woody Williams, batterie : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album "Better Than Anything: The Quintessential Nnenna Freelon (2008)" – Label Concord Jazz CCD-30514

Please, love me too
Please, love me too
I say a little prayer
Say a little prayer for you

I'm in love with you
I'm in love with you
Answer my prayer

Say a little prayer
Say a little prayer for you

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    I say a little prayer - BURT BACHARACH
    Burt Bacharachchef d'orchestre, Burt BacharachPiano

    I say a little prayer

    Album Reach out Label A&m Records (SP 4 131) Année 1967
  • 19h00
    Bar biturico - STEFANO BOLLANI
    Stefano BollaniPiano

    Générique ""Bar biturico"" + 1er micro

    Album Les fleurs bleues Label Label Bleu (LBLC 6635)
  • 19h04
    I say a little prayer - DIONNE WARWICK
    Dionne Warwick

    I say a little prayer

    Album Legends Label Bulldog Records (BDCD 2029) Année 1982
  • 19h07
    I say a little prayer for you - WES MONTGOMERY
    Wes MontgomeryGuitare électrique

    I say a little prayer for you

    Ron Carter : Contrebasse, Herbie Hancock : Piano, Bobby Rosengarden : Percussions, Ray Barretto : Percussions
    Album Down here on the ground Label Verve (0602517995734) Année 2009
  • 19h10
    I say a little prayer - ARETHA FRANKLIN
    Aretha Franklin

    I say a little prayer

    Bacharach Burt : compositeur, David Hal : auteur
    Album Aretha now Label Atlantic (8122712732)
  • 19h14
    I say a little prayer - WOODY HERMAN
    Woody Herman

    I say a little prayer

    Burt Bacharach : compositeur, Hal David : compositeur
    Album 20 classic recordings Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (585021-2) Année 2001
  • 19h19
    I say a little prayer - PETER NERO
    Peter NeroPiano

    I say a little prayer

    Nick Perito : chef d'orchestre
    Album Peter Nero plays love is blue Label Rca (LSP 3 936) Année 1968
  • 19h21
    I say a little prayer - THE ANITA KERR SINGERS
    The Anita Kerr Singers

    I say a little prayer

    Album Reflect on the hits of Burt Bacharach & Hal David Label Dot Records (2C06290430) Année 1969
  • 19h24
    I say a little prayer
    Paul Mauriatchef d'orchestre

    I say a little prayer

    Album Rhythm & blues Label Philips (844 737) Année 1968
  • 19h28
    I say a little prayer (LP version) - SERGIO MENDES
    Sergio Mendes

    I say a little prayer (LP version)

    Album Sergio Mendes' favorite things Label Rhino Atlantic Année 2005
  • 19h31
    I say a little prayer - REUBEN WILSON
    Reuben WilsonOrgue

    I say a little prayer

    Album Love bug Label Blue Note (8299052) Année 1997
  • 19h38
    I say a little prayer - AHMAD JAMAL
    Ahmad JamalPiano

    I say a little prayer

    Jamil Sulieman : Contrebasse, Frank Gant : Batterie
    Album Tranquility Label Abc Année 1968
  • 19h41
    I say a little prayer - THE DELLS
    The Dells

    I say a little prayer

    Album The Dells sing Dionne Warwicke's greatest hits Label Geffen Année 1972
  • 19h45
    I say a little prayer - SUSAN CADOGAN
    Susan Cadogan

    I say a little prayer

    Album Doing it her way Label Pathé Marconi (2C 066 97 005) Année 1975
  • 19h48
    I say a little prayer - MARY BLACK
    Mary Black

    I say a little prayer

    Album No frontiers Label Dara (DARA 032) Année 1989
  • 19h52
    I Say A Little Prayer - FREELON NNENNA
    Freelon Nnenna

    I say a little prayer

    Album Better than anything : The quintessential nnenna freelon Label Fantasy Concord Année 2008
L'équipe de l'émission :
