Repassez-moi l'standard... "I Say a Little Prayer" music by Burt Bacharach & lyrics by Hal David (1966)

"Compositeur formé auprès de Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco et Darius Milhaud, Bacharach réussit à produire une musique populaire et accessible, sans renoncer à une certaine complexité dans la forme. Crée en 1966 "I Say a Little Prayer" en est un bon exemple avec sa rythmique particulière" Laurent Valero

"I Say a Little Prayer" cette chanson se raccorde à l’histoire des États-Unis puisqu’elle fut écrite par Hal David en pleine guerre du Vietnam, et la prière dont il est question

est celle d’une jeune femme qui espère que tout se passera bien pour son compagnon parti faire cette guerre, dont on se souvient qu’elle était si impopulaire dans l’opinion américaine." Laurent Valero

11 déc. 2013, Live performances of Burt Bacharach & Hal David's, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England...

1957, Hal David et Burt Bacharach se rencontrent au Brill Building de Broadway. Hal, le parolier et Burt, le musicien ont écrit plus de 250 titres tous genres confondus. 2011. Ils reçoivent pour l'ensemble de leur œuvre, le Gershwin Prize.

The moment I wake up

Before I put on my makeup

I say a little prayer for you

I say a little prayer for you...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

♪Burt Bacharach, direction & arrgts :I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album "Burt Bacharach – Reach Out (1967)" – Label A&M Records 394 131-2

♪Dionne Warwick, voix & Burt Bacharach Orchestra : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album "Dionne Warwick – The Windows Of The World (1967)" – LP label Scepter Records SPS-563

♪Wes Montgomery, guitare. Herbie Hancock, piano. Ron Carter, basse. Bobby Rosengarden, batterie. Orchestre Don Sebesky : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Down here on the ground (1968) – Label VERVE 0602517995734

♪Aretha Franklin, voix. Orchestre Arif Mardin : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Aretha now (1968) – Label ATLANTIC 8122712732

♪Woody Herman & His Orchestra : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Woody Herman / Light my Fire (Cadet / 1969) Anthologie Burt Bacharach / Twenty Classics recordings – Label UNIVERSAL 585021-2

♪Peter Nero, piano. Orchestre direction Nick Perrito : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Peter Nero plays Love is blue and ten other great songs (1968) – LP label RCA 3 936

♪The Anita Kerr Singers :I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Reflects on The Hits of Burt Bacharach & Hal David (1969) – LP DOT RECORDS 06290430

♪Paul Mauriat & His Orchestra : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Paul Mauriat / Rythmai and Blues (1968) – LP label PHILIPS 844 737

♪Sérgio Mendes, piano & Dave Grusin Orchestra : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – EP label Atlantic 45-2472 (1968)

♪Reuben Wilson, orgue. Lee Morgan, trompette. George Coleman, sax ténor. Grant Green, guitare. Idris Muhammad (Leo Morris) batterie : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album Love bug (1970) – Label BLUE NOTE 8299052

♪Ahmad Jamal, piano. Jamal Suleiman contrebasse et Frank Gant, batterie : I Say a Little Prayer« I say a Little prayer » (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) Album Tranquillity (1968) Label ABC

♪The Dells & Charles Stepney Orchestra : I Say a Little Prayer Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album The Dells Sings Dionne Warwicke’s Greatest Hits (1972) – Label GEFFEN

♪Susan Cadogan, voix. Orchestre direction Tony King : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) Album Doing it her way (1975) LP label EMI / PATHE MARCONI 066 97 005

♪Mary Black, voix :I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album No Frontiers (1989) – Label DARA 032

♪Nnenna Freelon, voix. Takan Miyamoto, piano & Fender Rhodes. Wayne Bachelor, basse. Beverly Botsford, percussions. Woody Williams, batterie : I Say a Little Prayer (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – Album "Better Than Anything: The Quintessential Nnenna Freelon (2008)" – Label Concord Jazz CCD-30514

Please, love me too

Please, love me too

I say a little prayer

Say a little prayer for you

I'm in love with you

I'm in love with you

Answer my prayer

Say a little prayer

Say a little prayer for you