Repassez-moi ... "I'm Getting Sentimental Over You" music by George Bassman & lyrics by Ned Washington (1933)

Never thought I'd fall, But now I hear love call, I'm getting sentimental over you Things you say and do, Just thrill me through and through, I'm getting sentimental over you ...

1950, Live ! Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra. This forgotten clip is for "The Frankie Lane Show" on CBS ...

1967, Live ! Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass in "The Singer Show" ...

2000, Live ! Kenny Barron "Jazz in Marciac" ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

♪ Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra : I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman) - EP label His Master's Voice 7EG8004

♪ Gus Viseur & Son Orchestre. André Lluis, clarinette, Etienne 'Sarane' Ferret, Jean 'Matlo' Ferret, guitares. Maurice Speilleux, basse :I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman) - Album "Swing Accordéon - 1926-1942 (1989)" - Label EMI Pathé Marconi 251281-2

♪ Conte Candoli, trompette. Hank Jones, piano. Barry Galbraith, guitare. Milt Hinton, basse. Osie Johnson, batterie :I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman)" - Album "After Hours Jazz (1957)" - LP label Epic LN 3339

♪ Thelonious Monk, piano solo :I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman) - Coffret "The Complete Riverside Recordings (1986)" - Label Riverside Records RCD-022-2

♪ Ella Fitzgerald, vocals & Paul Smith, piano :I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman) - Album "Ella Fitzgerald Sings Songs From Let No Man Write My Epitaph (1960)" - LP label Verve Records MG V-4043

Nola Recording Studios, New York City, October 29, 1959 ...

♪ Lee Konitz, sax alto. Bill Evans, piano. Ernie Royal, Marty Markowitz & Phil Sunkel, trompettes. Eddie Bert & Billy Byers, trombones. Sonny Dallas, basse. Roy Haynes, batterie :I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman / arrgts Jimmy Giuffre) - Album "Bill Evans & Lee Konitz – Play The Arrangements Of Jimmy Giuffre (2005)" - Label Lone Hill Jazz LHJ10193

1962, Recorded at United Recording Studios, Hollywood California, USA ...

♪ Jimmy Scott, vocals & Gerald Wilson Orchestra :I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman) - Album "Falling In Love Is Wonderful (2002)" - Label Rhino Handmade 8122736432

♪ Tony Mottola, guitare. Dyck Hyman, orgue. Bob Haggart, basse. Bobby Rosengarden, batterie :I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman) Prod Enoch Light - Album "Heart & Soul (1966)" - LP label Project 3 Total Sound PR 5003

♪ Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass:I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman / arrgts Herb Alpert) - Album "!!Going Places!! (1965) - LP label A&M Records SP-4112

♪ Charles Mingus, piano solo :I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman) - Album "Mingus Plays Piano (1964)" - Label Impulse ! AS-60

♪ Milt Jackson, vibraphone. Oscar Castro-Neves, guitare. Ray Brown, basse. Nick Ceroli, batterie :I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman) - Album "Big Mouth (1981)" - LP label Pablo Records 2310-867

Recorded June 10,12 1982 at Sage & Sound Studio Hollywood, California, USA ...

♪ Russ Freeman, piano & Shelly Manne, batterie:I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman) - Album "One On One (2001)" - Label Contemporary Records 14090-2

Recorded at "The Toy Shop" at David Abell Pianos, Hollywood, CA, March 31 & April 7, 1995 ...

♪ Clare Fischer, piano solo :I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman) - Album "Just Me - Solo Piano Excursions (1995)" - Label Concord Jazz CCD-4679

♪ Joe Defrancesco, orgue. Paul Bollenback, guitare. Byron Lendham, batterie :I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Ned Washington / George Bassman) - Album "Singin' And Swingin' (2001)" - Label Concord Records CCD-4861-2

Et pour le Plaisir !

... I thought I was happy,

I could live without love

Now I must admit,

Love is all I'm thinking of

Won't you please be kind,

And just make up your mind

That you'll be sweet & gentle,

Be gentle with me

Because I'm sentimental over you !