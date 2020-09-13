Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 13 septembre 2020
57 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "I Hear A Rhapsody" composed by George Fragos, Jack Baker & Dick Gasparre (1941)

"Composée en 1941, elle va cette même année caracoler en tête du hit parade et devenir très vite un standard interprété simultanément par trois artistes, les saxophonistes Charlie Barnet, Jimmy Dorsey et la chanteuse Dinah Shore. C’est avec elle que je vous propose de commencer..." Laurent Valero

Repassez-moi l'standard... "I Hear A Rhapsody" composed by George Fragos, Jack Baker & Dick Gasparre (1941)
"I Hear A Rhapsody" chanson par Tony Martin dans le film "Clash By Night" de Fritz Lang (1952) , © Krasna Productions - RKO Radio

Réécouter ! "Des Nuits noires de monde"...

1940, "I Hear A Rhapsody" est composée par le trio George Fragos, Jack Baker & Dick Gasparre. 

1941, _"I Hear A Rhapsody" est en tête du hit parade avec les interprètes :_ Dinah Shore, Jimmy Dorsey & Charlie Barnet.

1952, "I Hear A Rhapsody" apparaît dans "Clash By Night" film de Fritz Lang, chanté par Tony Martin, avec Benny Carter, sax alto & Coleman Hawkins, sax ténor.

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Label Living Era
Label Living Era

♪Dinah Shore, voix. Leonard Joy & His Orchestra : "I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) (New-York / 1941) ‎– De l'album "Dinah Shore ‎– For Sentimental Reasons (2004)" ‎– Label Living Era ‎AJS 285

Recorded January 15, 1941...

Label Disques Festival
Label Disques Festival

♪Herb Jeffries, voix. Orchestre de Duke Ellington : "I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) soliste Ben Webster; sax ténor – De l'album "Duke Ellington And His Famous Orchestra ‎– Hollywood 1941 - Classic Era (1976)" – LP label Disques Festival 237

Label Black Lion Records
Label Black Lion Records

♪Zoot Sims, sax ténor. Hank Jones, piano. Wyatt Ruther, basse. Gus Johnson, batterie (1956) : "I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) – De l’album "Zoot Sims & Bob Brookmeyer - Tonite's Music Today (1956)" ‎– Label Black Lion Records BLP 60907

Recording year : 1956-1957...

Label Verve
Label Verve

♪Howard Roberts, guitare. Bob Cooper, sax. Pete Jolly, piano. Bob Bertaux, basse. Bobby White, batterie : "I Hear A Rhapsody" (Fragos / Baker / Gasparre) – De l’album Mr Roberts Plays Guitar (MGV / 1957) ‎– LP label Verve MGV 8192

Makin' The Changes - Feb.15, 1957...

♪Jackie McLean, sax alto. Charles Tolliver, trompette. Bobby Hutcherson, vibraphone. Cecil Mc Bee, basse. Billy Higgins, batterie : "I Hear A Rhapsody" (Fragos / Baker / Gasparre) – De l’album "Action (1967) – LP label BLUE NOTE 4218

Recorded At Montreux Jazz Festival 1970...

Label CTI Records
Label CTI Records

♪Bill Evans, piano. Eddy Gomez, basse. Marty Morrell, batterie : "I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) – De l’album "Bill Evans – Montreux II (1970)" – LP label CTI Records ‎6004

♪Don Friedman, piano solo :"I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) – De l’album "Don Friedman at Maybeck (Maybeck Recital Hall Series Vol 33) (1994) – Label CONCORD JAZZ 4608

♪Michel Petrucciani, piano & Lee Konitz, sax alto :"I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) Extrait de l’album Toot Sweet (1982) ‎– Label OWL / DECCA 537942-6

♪Makoto Ozone, piano & Gary Burton, vibraphone :"I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) ‎– De l’album "Time Thread (2013) ‎– Label VERVE

♪Jesse Van Ruller, guitare & Bert Van Den Brink, piano :"I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) ‎– De l’album "In Pursuit (2006) ‎– Label AJA RECORDS 5517

♪Kenny Werner, piano. Ratzo Harris, basse. Tom Rainey, batterie :"I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) ‎– De l’album "Introducing The Trio (1989) ‎– Label SYNNISIDE RECORDS 1038

Réécouter ! 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    I hear a rhapsody - DINAH SHORE
    Dinah Shore

    I hear a rhapsody

    Album For sentimental reasons Label Living Era (CD AJS 285)
  • 19h05
    I hear a rhapsody - DUKE ELLINGTON
    Duke Ellington

    I hear a rhapsody

    Album Duke Ellington & his famous orchestra Label Forlane (UCD 19003) Année 1941
  • 19h09
    I hear a rhapsody - ZOOT SIMS
    Zoot SimsSaxophone ténor

    I hear a rhapsody

    Bob Brookmeyer : Trombone, Hank Jones : Piano, Wyatt Ruther : Basse, Gus Johnson : Percussions
    Album Tonite's Music Today Label Black Lion Record (BLCD 760907) Année 1971
  • 19h13
    I hear a rhapsody - HOWARD ROBERTS
    Howard RobertsGuitare

    I hear a rhapsody

    Dick Gasparre : compositeur, George Fragos : compositeur, Jack Baker : compositeur, Bob Cooper : Saxophone ténor, Pete Jolly : Piano, Bob Bertaux : Contrebasse, Bobby White : Batterie, Bill Holman : auteur
    Album Mr. Roberts plays guitar Label Fresh Sound Records (FSRCD478) Année 2008
  • 19h18
    I hear a rhapsody - JACKIE MC LEAN
    Jackie Mc LeanSaxophone alto

    I hear a rhapsody

    Charles Tolliver : Trompette, Bobby Hutcherson : Vibraphone, Cecil Mc Bee : Contrebasse, Billy Higgins : Batterie
    Album Action Label Blue Note (BLP4218)
  • 19h23
    I hear a rhapsody - BILL EVANS
    Bill EvansPiano

    I hear a rhapsody

    Eddie Gomez : Basse, Marty Morrell : Batterie
    Album Bill Evans à Montreux II Label Cti Records (CTI 6 004) Année 1970
  • 19h30
    I hear a rhapsody - DON FRIEDMAN
    Don FriedmanPiano

    I hear a rhapsody

    Album Don Friedman live at Maybeck Label Concord Jazz (CCD-4608) Année 1994
  • 19h34
    I hear a rhapsody - LEE KONITZ & MICHEL PETRUCCIANI
    Lee Konitz & Michel Petrucciani

    I hear a rhapsody

    Jack Baker : compositeur, George Fragos : compositeur, Dick Gasparre : compositeur, Lee Konitz : Saxophone alto, Michel Petrucciani : Piano
    Album 5 original albums / CD 2 : Toot sweet Label Decca Records (537942-6) Année 1982
  • 19h39
    I hear a rhapsody - MAKOTO OZONE

    I hear a rhapsody

    Makoto Ozone & Gary Burton, Makoto Ozone : Piano, Gary Burton : Vibraphone
    Album Time thread Label Universal / Verve Année 2017
  • 19h46
    I hear a rhapsody - JESSE VAN RULLER
    Dick Gasparrecompositeur

    I hear a rhapsody

    Jesse Van Ruller & Bert Van Den Brink, Jesse Van Ruller : Guitare, Bert Van Den Brink : Piano
    Album In pursuit Label Aja Records / 55 Records (FNCJ5517) Année 2006
  • 19h49
    I hear a rhapsody - KENNY WERNER
    Kenny WernerPiano

    I hear a rhapsody

    Ratzo Harris : Basse, Tom Rainey : Batterie
    Album Introducing the trio Label Sunnyside Communications (SSC 1038 D) Année 1989
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 6 septembre 2020
57 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "September Song" written by Kurt Weill & lyrics by Maxwell Anderson (1935)
émission suivante
dimanche 20 septembre 2020
57 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "I've Got The World On A String" music by Harold Arlen & lyrics Ted Koehler (1932)