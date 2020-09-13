Repassez-moi l'standard... "I Hear A Rhapsody" composed by George Fragos, Jack Baker & Dick Gasparre (1941)
"Composée en 1941, elle va cette même année caracoler en tête du hit parade et devenir très vite un standard interprété simultanément par trois artistes, les saxophonistes Charlie Barnet, Jimmy Dorsey et la chanteuse Dinah Shore. C’est avec elle que je vous propose de commencer..." Laurent Valero
1940, "I Hear A Rhapsody" est composée par le trio George Fragos, Jack Baker & Dick Gasparre.
1941, _"I Hear A Rhapsody" est en tête du hit parade avec les interprètes :_ Dinah Shore, Jimmy Dorsey & Charlie Barnet.
1952, "I Hear A Rhapsody" apparaît dans "Clash By Night" film de Fritz Lang, chanté par Tony Martin, avec Benny Carter, sax alto & Coleman Hawkins, sax ténor.
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♪Dinah Shore, voix. Leonard Joy & His Orchestra : "I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) (New-York / 1941) – De l'album "Dinah Shore – For Sentimental Reasons (2004)" – Label Living Era AJS 285
Recorded January 15, 1941...
♪Herb Jeffries, voix. Orchestre de Duke Ellington : "I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) soliste Ben Webster; sax ténor – De l'album "Duke Ellington And His Famous Orchestra – Hollywood 1941 - Classic Era (1976)" – LP label Disques Festival 237
♪Zoot Sims, sax ténor. Hank Jones, piano. Wyatt Ruther, basse. Gus Johnson, batterie (1956) : "I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) – De l’album "Zoot Sims & Bob Brookmeyer - Tonite's Music Today (1956)" – Label Black Lion Records BLP 60907
Recording year : 1956-1957...
♪Howard Roberts, guitare. Bob Cooper, sax. Pete Jolly, piano. Bob Bertaux, basse. Bobby White, batterie : "I Hear A Rhapsody" (Fragos / Baker / Gasparre) – De l’album Mr Roberts Plays Guitar (MGV / 1957) – LP label Verve MGV 8192
Makin' The Changes - Feb.15, 1957...
♪Jackie McLean, sax alto. Charles Tolliver, trompette. Bobby Hutcherson, vibraphone. Cecil Mc Bee, basse. Billy Higgins, batterie : "I Hear A Rhapsody" (Fragos / Baker / Gasparre) – De l’album "Action (1967) – LP label BLUE NOTE 4218
Recorded At Montreux Jazz Festival 1970...
♪Bill Evans, piano. Eddy Gomez, basse. Marty Morrell, batterie : "I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) – De l’album "Bill Evans – Montreux II (1970)" – LP label CTI Records 6004
♪Don Friedman, piano solo :"I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) – De l’album "Don Friedman at Maybeck (Maybeck Recital Hall Series Vol 33) (1994) – Label CONCORD JAZZ 4608
♪Michel Petrucciani, piano & Lee Konitz, sax alto :"I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) Extrait de l’album Toot Sweet (1982) – Label OWL / DECCA 537942-6
♪Makoto Ozone, piano & Gary Burton, vibraphone :"I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) – De l’album "Time Thread (2013) – Label VERVE
♪Jesse Van Ruller, guitare & Bert Van Den Brink, piano :"I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) – De l’album "In Pursuit (2006) – Label AJA RECORDS 5517
♪Kenny Werner, piano. Ratzo Harris, basse. Tom Rainey, batterie :"I Hear A Rhapsody" (George Fragos / Jack Baker / Dick Gasparre) – De l’album "Introducing The Trio (1989) – Label SYNNISIDE RECORDS 1038
