Repassez-moi l'standard... "I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good" de Duke Ellington & Paul Francis Webster

Aujourd'hui... "I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good"...

Duke Ellington with Ivie Ivy Anderson "I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good". Some of the girls in the soundies were actresses and dancers on stage and screen. The lady standing by the piano is dancer-actress Louise Franklin in over 30 Hollywood films.

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

The poets say that all who love are blind / But I'm in love and I know what time it is...

Programmation musicale

♪Johnny Hodges, saxophone alto. Orchestre direction Billy Strayhorn : "I've Got It Bad And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington / Paul Francis Webster) - De l'album "Johnny Hodges With Billy Strayhorn And The Orchestra (1962)" - Label Verve Records ‎ V-8452

The good book says, "Go seek and ye shall find" / Well, I have sought and my, what a climb it is !...

♪Lee Konitz, saxophone alto. Orchestre direction Bill Russo : "I Got it Bad And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington) - De l'album "An Image : Lee Konitz with strings (1958)" - Label Verve Records ‎ V6-8286

My life is just like the weather / It changes with the hours...

♪Julian "Cannonball" Adderley, saxophone alto. Bill Evans, piano. Barry Galbraith, guitare. Milt Hinton, contrebasse. Jimmy Cobb, batterie. Arrgts Bill Russo : "I Got it Bad And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington) - De l'album "J. Cannonball Adderley And Strings / Jump For Joy (1958)" - Label Verve Records ‎ 538 467-2

When he's near I'm fair and warmer / When he's gone I'm cloudy with showers...

♪Archie Shepp, saxophone ténor. Chinalin Sharpe, chant. Cedar Walton, piano. Clarence Sharp, saxophone alto. Wilbur Ware, contrebasse. Joe Chambers, batterie : "I Got it Bad And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington / Paul Francis Webster) "Sunny" (Bobby Hebb) - De l'album "Archie Shepp ‎– For Losers (1970)" - Label Impulse ! ‎ AS-9188

An emotion like the ocean / It's either sink or swim...

♪Kay Starr, chant : "I Got it Bad And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington / Paul Francis Webster) (1954) - De l'album "Kay Starr ‎– In A Blue Mood (1955)" - Label Capitol Records ‎ T 580

When a woman loves a man / Like I love him...

Never treats me sweet and gentle, the way he should / I got it bad and that ain't good...

♪Nina Simone, chant et arrgts : "I Got it Bad And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington / Paul Francis Webster) - De l'album "Nina Simone ‎– Nina Simone Sings Ellington ! (1962)" - Label Doxy ‎ DOK216

My poor heart is sentimental, not made of wood / I got it bad and that ain't good...

♪Esther Phillips, chant. Orchestre direction Pee Wee Ellis : "I Got it Bad And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington / Paul Francis Webster) - De l'album "Esther Phillips ‎– Black-Eyed Blues (1973)" - Label Kudu ‎ KU-14

But when the weekend's over and Monday rolls around / I end up like I started out just cryin' my lil' heart out...

Enregistré le 13 février 1992 au Palais des Papes, Avignon. Remerciements à l'AJMI et à Odile Bertin directrice de Radio-France Vaucluse...

♪Robert "Bob" Garcia, saxophone ténor en duo avec Gilbert "Bibi" Rovère, contrebasse : "I Got it Bad And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington) - De l'album "Bibi Rovere and Bob Garcia ‎– Bi-Bob (1992)" - Label Celp Musiques CELP ‎C27

He don't love me like I love him / No, nobody could, I got it bad and that ain't good...

♪Claude Nougaro, chant. Bernard Arcadio, piano Fender. Richard Galliano, trombone et arrgts. Bob Garcia, sax ténor. Jean-Claude Channavat, guitare. Michel Denis, basse. Gilles Perrin, percussions. Fred Sicart, batterie : "Ca fait mal-I Got it Bad And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington / Claude Nougaro) - De l'album "Nougaro ‎– Chansons Nettes (1981)" - Label Barclay ‎ 96 115

So bad, so bad / I got on it so bad, so bad though folks with good intentions / Tell me to save my tears...

Quelle expérience extraordinaire, quel bonheur de retrouver La Velle pour ce projet inédit démarré à l'automne 2009 ! La chanteuse n'avait plus enregistré d'album sous son nom depuis 1992...

♪La Velle, chant en duo avec Emile Spanyi, piano : "I Got it Bad And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington / Paul Francis Webster) - De l'album Special (2011) - Label Plus Loin Music 4546

I'm glad, I'm mad about you, I can't live without you / Lord above me make him love me the way he should...

♪Joe Sample, piano solo : "I Got it Bad And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington) - De l'album "Joe Sample ‎– Soul Shadows (2004)" - Label Verve Records ‎ 602498627754

Like a lonely weeping willow lost in the wood / The things I tell my pillow...

♪Deborah Brown, chant. Ron van Bavel, piano. Benjamin Herman, saxophone alto. Marius Beets, contrebasse. Eric Ineke, batterie : "I Got it Bad And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington / Paul Francis Webster) - De l'album "Deborah Brown With The Eric Ineke Jazzxpress – For The Love Of Ivie (2008)" - Label Daybreak ‎ DBCHR 75424