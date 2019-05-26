Repassez-moi l'standard... "I Do It For Your Love" music by Paul Simon (1975)

We were married on a rainy day

The sky was yellow

And the grass was gray

We signed the papers

And we drove away

I do it for your love...

Paul Simon with Toots Thielemans, I Do It For Your Love...

The rooms were musty

And the pipes were old

All that winter we shared a cold

Drank all the orange juice

That we could hold

I do it for your love...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

Found a rug

In an old junk shop

And I brought it home to you

Along the way the colors ran

The orange bled the blue...

The sting of reason

The splash of tears

The northern and the southern

Hemispheres

Love emerges

And it disappears

I do it for your love

I do it for your love.

