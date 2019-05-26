Repassez-moi l'standard
Repassez-moi l'standard
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 26 mai 2019
Repassez-moi l'standard... "I Do It For Your Love" music by Paul Simon (1975)

This song is by Paul Simon and appears on the album "Still Crazy After All These Years" (1975)

Repassez-moi l'standard... "I Do It For Your Love" music by Paul Simon (1975)
Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon performing, © Getty

We were married on a rainy day
The sky was yellow
And the grass was gray
We signed the papers
And we drove away
I do it for your love...

Paul Simon with Toots Thielemans, I Do It For Your Love...

The rooms were musty
And the pipes were old
All that winter we shared a cold
Drank all the orange juice
That we could hold
I do it for your love...

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

Found a rug
In an old junk shop
And I brought it home to you
Along the way the colors ran
The orange bled the blue...

The sting of reason
The splash of tears
The northern and the southern
Hemispheres
Love emerges
And it disappears
I do it for your love
I do it for your love.

    19:02

    I do it for your love

    Paul SimonLABEL : LEGACY RECORDSANNÉE : 1975
    I do it for your love
    19:06

    I do it for your love

    Bill Evans Trio, Bill Evans, Marc Johnson, Joe La BarberaLABEL : Milestone
    I do it for your love
    19:14

    I do it for your love

    Toots ThielemansLABEL : POLYDORANNÉE : 1985
    I do it for your love
    19:17
    Paul Simon

    I do it for your love

    New York Voices, Peter Eldridge, Laurent Kinhan, Darmon Meader, Kim Nazarian, DiversLABEL : RCA VICTORANNÉE : 1998
    I do it for your love
    19:22

    I do it for your love (paul simon)

    Bobo MorenoLABEL : STUNT RECORDSANNÉE : 2010
    I do it for your love (paul simon)
    19:28

    I do it for your love

    Tina MayLABEL : LINN RECORDSANNÉE : 2003
    I do it for your love
    19:35

    I do it for your love

    Manuel Rocheman, Scott Calley, Antonio SanchezLABEL : NocturneANNÉE : 2007
    I do it for your love
