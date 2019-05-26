Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 26 mai 2019
Repassez-moi l'standard... "I Do It For Your Love" music by Paul Simon (1975)
This song is by Paul Simon and appears on the album "Still Crazy After All These Years" (1975)
We were married on a rainy day
The sky was yellow
And the grass was gray
We signed the papers
And we drove away
I do it for your love...
Paul Simon with Toots Thielemans, I Do It For Your Love...
The rooms were musty
And the pipes were old
All that winter we shared a cold
Drank all the orange juice
That we could hold
I do it for your love...
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu LBLC 6635
Found a rug
In an old junk shop
And I brought it home to you
Along the way the colors ran
The orange bled the blue...
The sting of reason
The splash of tears
The northern and the southern
Hemispheres
Love emerges
And it disappears
I do it for your love
I do it for your love.
♫Programme
La programmation musicale :
19:02
I do it for your lovePaul SimonLABEL : LEGACY RECORDSANNÉE : 1975
19:06
I do it for your loveBill Evans Trio, Bill Evans, Marc Johnson, Joe La BarberaLABEL : Milestone
19:14
I do it for your loveToots ThielemansLABEL : POLYDORANNÉE : 1985
19:17
Paul Simon
I do it for your loveNew York Voices, Peter Eldridge, Laurent Kinhan, Darmon Meader, Kim Nazarian, DiversLABEL : RCA VICTORANNÉE : 1998
19:22
I do it for your love (paul simon)Bobo MorenoLABEL : STUNT RECORDSANNÉE : 2010
19:28
I do it for your loveTina MayLABEL : LINN RECORDSANNÉE : 2003
19:35
I do it for your loveManuel Rocheman, Scott Calley, Antonio SanchezLABEL : NocturneANNÉE : 2007
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration