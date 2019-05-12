Repassez-moi l'standard... Lujon "A slow hot wind" de Henry Mancini (1961)

Repassez-moi l'standard
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 12 mai 2019
58 min

"Lujon" est l'instrument de musique qui a donné son nom à cette pièce musicale qui en scande le rythme tout au long du morceau. Sorte de métallophone fait d'une caisse en bois surmontée d'un jeu de lames mises en vibration par percussion. Le lujon avait fortement impressionné Mancini.

Henry Mancini, © imdb.com

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

La programmation musicale :
    19:01

    LUJON

    Henry ManciniALBUM : Film / Mr. Lucky & mr. Lucky goes latinLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1960
    LUJON
    19:04

    SLOW HOT WIND

    Sarah VaughanALBUM : SARAH VAUGHAN SINGS THE MANCINI SONGBOOKLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 1964
    SLOW HOT WIND
    19:08
    Henry Mancini

    Slow hot wind

    Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66ALBUM : HERB ALPERT PRESENTS SERGIO MENDES & BRASIL 66LABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2006
    Slow hot wind
    19:11

    A SLOW HOT WIND

    Johnny HartmanALBUM : THE VOICE THAT ISLABEL : IMPULSEANNÉE : 1965
    A SLOW HOT WIND
    19:15

    SLOW HOT WIND

    Penny GoodwinLABEL : ATHENDS OF THE NORTHANNÉE : 2016
    SLOW HOT WIND
    19:20
    Henry Mancini

    Lujon

    Oranj SymphonetteLABEL : GRAMAVISIONANNÉE : 1996
    Lujon
    19:23
    Henry Mancini

    Slow hot wind

    Pat MethenyLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2011
    Slow hot wind
    19:28

    SLOW HOT WIND

    Angela Hagenbach, DiversALBUM : The way they make me feelLABEL : RESONANCE RECORDSANNÉE : 2010
    SLOW HOT WIND
    19:33
    Henry Mancini

    Lujon

    Ted NashLABEL : PALMETTO RECORDSANNÉE : 2008
    Lujon
    19:39

    SLOW HOT WIND

    Johnny O NealLABEL : SMOKE SESSIONS RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    SLOW HOT WIND
    19:45
    Henry Mancini

    Slow hot wind

    Lucia CadotschLABEL : YELLOWBIRDANNÉE : 2016
    Slow hot wind
    19:54
    Marjorie Goetschius/edna Osser

    I dream of you (more than you dream I do)

    Perry ComoLABEL : MUSIC COLLECTION INTERNATIONAL
    I dream of you (more than you dream I do)
