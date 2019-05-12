Programmation musicale
Dimanche 12 mai 2019
Repassez-moi l'standard... Lujon "A slow hot wind" de Henry Mancini (1961)
"Lujon" est l'instrument de musique qui a donné son nom à cette pièce musicale qui en scande le rythme tout au long du morceau. Sorte de métallophone fait d'une caisse en bois surmontée d'un jeu de lames mises en vibration par percussion. Le lujon avait fortement impressionné Mancini.
La programmation musicale :
19:01
LUJONHenry ManciniALBUM : Film / Mr. Lucky & mr. Lucky goes latinLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1960
19:04
SLOW HOT WINDSarah VaughanALBUM : SARAH VAUGHAN SINGS THE MANCINI SONGBOOKLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 1964
19:08
Henry Mancini
Slow hot windSergio Mendes & Brasil 66ALBUM : HERB ALPERT PRESENTS SERGIO MENDES & BRASIL 66LABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2006
19:11
A SLOW HOT WINDJohnny HartmanALBUM : THE VOICE THAT ISLABEL : IMPULSEANNÉE : 1965
19:15
SLOW HOT WINDPenny GoodwinLABEL : ATHENDS OF THE NORTHANNÉE : 2016
19:20
Henry Mancini
LujonOranj SymphonetteLABEL : GRAMAVISIONANNÉE : 1996
19:23
Henry Mancini
Slow hot windPat MethenyLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2011
19:28
SLOW HOT WINDAngela Hagenbach, DiversALBUM : The way they make me feelLABEL : RESONANCE RECORDSANNÉE : 2010
19:33
Henry Mancini
LujonTed NashLABEL : PALMETTO RECORDSANNÉE : 2008
19:39
SLOW HOT WINDJohnny O NealLABEL : SMOKE SESSIONS RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
19:45
Henry Mancini
Slow hot windLucia CadotschLABEL : YELLOWBIRDANNÉE : 2016
19:54
Marjorie Goetschius/edna Osser
I dream of you (more than you dream I do)Perry ComoLABEL : MUSIC COLLECTION INTERNATIONAL
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Marie GroutRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration
