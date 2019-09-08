Repassez-moi l'standard... "I Didn't Know What Time It Was" music Richard Rodgers & lyrics Lorenz Hart (1939)

I Didn't Know What Time It Was is a popular song. The music was written by Richard Rodgers and the lyrics by Lorenz Hart for the musical Too Many Girls (1939) which opened on October 18, 1939, at the Imperial Theatre, New York City...

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

Once I was young

Yesterday, perhaps

Danced with Jim and Paul

And kissed some other chaps.

Once I was young,

♪Nat King Cole, piano : Orchestre direction Nelson Riddle : I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - De l'album "BD Music & Cabu present Nat King Cole (2015) - Label BD Music 73133

But never was naive.

I thought I had a trick or two

Up my imaginary sleeve.

And now I know I was naive.

♪Dorothy Dandridge, chant. Herb Ellis, guitare. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - De l’album "Anthologie Dorothy Dandridge : 15 Famous songs" - Label Kreis 2016

I didn't know what time it was

Then I met you.

Oh, what a lovely time it was,

How sublime it was too !

♪Laura Fontaine, piano slow-fox 1958 & son Quartette : Alain Goraguer, piano. Paul Rovère, contrebasse. Christian Garros, batterie : I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - 45T Label Elenco 526690-2

I didn't know what time it was

You hold my hand.

Warm like the month of May it was,

And I'll say it was grand.

♪Matt Dennis, piano. Orchestre direction Harry Geller : I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - De l'album "Matt Dennis – She Dances Overhead (1954)" - Label RCA Victor ‎LPM 1065

Grand to be alive, to be young,

To be mad, to be yours alone!

Grand tosee your face, feel your touch,

Hear your voice say I'm all your own.

♪Eddie Costa, vibraphone & piano. Art Farmer, trompette. Teddy Kotick, contrebasse. Paul Motian, batterie : I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - De l'album "Art Farmer - Nature boy (1982)" - 33T Label Musidisc JA 5239

I didn't know what time it was

Live was no prize.

I wanted love and here it was

Shining out of your eyes.

I'm wise,

And I know what time it is now.

♪Jimmy Scott, chant. Orchestre direction Marty Paich : I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - De l’album "Falling in love is wonderful - Jimmy Scott (1963)" - Label Tangerine Records 8122736432

Once I was old

Twenty years or so

Rather well preserved,

The wrinkles didn't show.

♪Roland Kirk Quartet : Roland Kirk, flûte. Winton Kelly, piano. Vernon Martin, contrebasse. Roy Haynes, batterie : I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - De l'album "The complete recordings of Roland Kirk / Rashaan Vol.2 (1990)" - Label Mercury 846632-2

Once I was old,

But not too old for fun.

I used to hunt for little girls

Up my imaginary gun.

♪Billie Holiday, chant. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Barney Kessell, guitare. Ben Webster, saxophone ténor. Harry "Sweets" Edison, trompette. Red Mitchell, contrebasse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - De l'album "Songs for distingué lovers - Billie Holiday (1958)" - Label Verve 539056-2

But now I ain't for only one!

I didn't know what time it was

Then I met you.

Oh, what a lovely time it was,

♪Sonny Clark, piano. Paul Chambers, contrebasse. Philly Joe Jones, batterie : I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - De l’album "Sonny Clark Trio (1958)" - Label Blue Note 5337742

How sublime it was too!

I didn't know what time it was

You hold my hand.

Warm like the month of May it was,

And I'll say it was grand.

♪Julie London, chant. Arrgts Don Bagley : I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - De l'album "Julie London – Nice Girls Don't Stay For Breakfast (1967) - Label Liberty ‎LST-7493

Grand to be alive, to be young,

To be mad, to be yours alone!

Grand tosee your face, feel your touch,

Hear your voice say I'm all your own.

♪Cedar Walton, piano solo :I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - De l’album "Cedar Walton at Maybeck / Maybeck Recital Hall Series - Vol. 25 (1993) - Label Concord Jazz CCD 4546

I didn't know what time it was

Live was no prize.

I wanted love and here it was

♪Champian Fulton, chant & piano : Hide Tanaka, contrebasse. Fukushi Tanaika, batterie : I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart / arrgts Buster Williams) - De l'album "Champian Fulton – The Stylings Of Champian (2018)" - Label Champian Records ‎CR002

Shining out of your eyes.

I'm wise,

And I know what time it is now.

♪André Persiani, piano. Roland Lobligeois, contrebasse. Oliver Jackson, batterie : I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - De l'album "The definitive Black & Blue Sessions - The Real Me André Persiani (1972)" - Label Black & Blue BB 978.2