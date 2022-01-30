Repassez-moi... "I Could Have Danced All Night" lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner & music by Frederick Loewe (1956)

"I Could Have Danced All Night" chanson populaire de la comédie musicale "My Fair Lady", paroles d'Alan Jay Lerner & musique de Frederick Loewe, en 1956

Bed, bed I couldn't go to bed

My head's too light to try to set it down

Sleep, sleep I couldn't sleep tonight

Not for all the jewels in the crown

I could have danced all night ...

1956, a popular song from the musical "My Fair Lady" ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

... I could have danced all night

And still have begged for more

I could have spread my wings and done a thousand things

I've never done before ...

ⓘ Publicité Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

1964, Live ! Audrey Hepburn, dubbed by Marni Nixon, Mona Washbourne & Chorus, from "My Fair Lady" ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

... I'll never know what made it so exciting

Why all at once my heart took flight

I only know when he began to dance with me

I could have danced, danced, danced all night

2014, Live ! extrait de la production du Théâtre du Châtelet ...

It's after three now

Don't you agree now ?

She ought to be in bed ! ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

♪ Julie Andrews & Philippa Bevans, vocals. Franz Allers Orchestra : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - LP label Columbia Masterworks OL 5090

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Shelly Manne, batterie. Leroy Vinnegar, basse & André Previn, piano : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album "Shelly Manne & His Friends - ‎Modern Jazz Performances Of Songs From My Fair Lady (1956)" - LP label Contemporary Records C3527

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Billy Taylor Trio : Billy Taylor, piano. Earl May, basse. Ed Thigpen, batterie & Orchestra conducted by Quincy Jones : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album "Billy Taylor Trio – My Fair Lady Loves Jazz (1957)" - LP label ABC-Paramount ABC-177

♪ Pat Moran, piano. Scott LaFaro, basse. Johnny Whitted, batterie : I Could Have Danced AllNight (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album This is Pat Moran (Audio Fidelity / 1957) - Label FRESH SOUNDS RECORDS 440

♪ Enoch Light & The Light Brigade :I Could Have Danced AllNight (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album "Pertinet Percussions Cha-Cha’s (1959)" - LP label COMMAND / LA VOIX DE SON MAITRE 75003

♪ Peggy Lee, vocals & Jack Marshall Orchestra :I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album Latin alla Lee ! / Broadway Hits styled by Afro-Cuban Beat (1960) - Label CAPITOL RECORDS

1♪ Chet Baker, trompette. Bill Evans, piano. Herbie Mann, flûte. Zoot Sims, sax ténor. Pepper Adams, sax baryton. Earl May, basse. Clifford Jarvis, batterie : I Could Have Danced AllNight (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album Chet Baker Plays The Best of Lerner and Loewe (1959) Anthologie The Complete Legendary Sessions - Label AMERICAN JAZZ CLASSICS 99005

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Frank Sinatra, vocals & Billy May Orchestra :I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album Come Dance With Me (1958) - Label CAPITOL

... I could have danced all night

And still have begged for more

I could have spread my wings and done a thousand things

I've never done before

I'll never know what made it so exciting

Why all at once my heart took flight

I only know when he began to dance with me

I could have danced, danced, danced all night ...

♪ André Previn, piano. Herb Ellis, guitare. Red Mitchell, basse. Frank Capp, batterie : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album "André Previn and His Quartet - My Fair Lady (1963) - LP label Columbia CS 8995

♪ Ben E. King, vocals & Garry Sherman Orchestra :I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) (1963) Anthologie The Ultimate Collection - Label Atlantic 780213-2

♪ Jacqueline François, chant & Orchestre Claude Bolling :I Could Have Danced AllNight (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner / Pierre Delanoë / Jacques Plante) My Fair Lady / Jacqueline François (1965) - EP label Philips 437 008

♪ Sun Ra & His Astro-Infinity-Arkestra : Sun Ra, piano. Hobart Dotson, Akh Tal Ebah & Bob Northern, trompettes. Danny Davis, Marshall Allen, John Gilmore & Charles Davis, sax. Danny Thompson, flûte. Ronnie Boykins, basse. Nimrod Hunt, batterie : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album Sound Sun Pleasure !! (El Saturn Records / 1970) - Label EVIDENCE 22014

♪ DuoCyrille Aimée, vocals & Diego Figueiredo, guitare :I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album Come Closer (2019)S - Label TUNT RECORDS

♪ Patricia Barber, chant-piano. Neal Alger, guitare. Patrick Mulcahy, basse. Jon Deitmeyer, batterie : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album Clique ! (2021) - Label IMPEX RECORDS 3323

♪ Adrian Cunningham, sax ténor. Fred Hersh, piano. Wycliffe Gordon, trombone. John Hebert, basse. Eric Mac Pherson, batterie : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album Adrian Cunningham and his Friends Play Lerner & Loewe (2019) - Label ARBORS RECORDS 19470

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Susanne Blakeslee, vocals & Fred Barton, piano :I Couldn't Hit The Note (Frederick Loewe) Extrait de l’album Forbidden Broadway Vol 3 (1993) Anthologie Forbidden Broadway 20th Anniversary Edition - Label DRG 12626

... I understand, dear

It's all been grand, dear

But now it's time to sleep

I could have danced all night,

And still have begged for more

I could have spread my wings and done a thousand things

I've never done before

I'll never know what made it so exciting

Why all at once my heart took flight

I only know when he began to dance with me

I could have danced, danced, danced all night.

Et pour le Plaisir !