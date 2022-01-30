Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 30 janvier 2022
57 min

Repassez-moi... "I Could Have Danced All Night" lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner & music by Frederick Loewe (1956)

"I Could Have Danced All Night" chanson populaire de la comédie musicale "My Fair Lady", paroles d'Alan Jay Lerner & musique de Frederick Loewe, en 1956

26 février 1957, The Ed Sullivan Show : Ed Sullivan (au centre) avec Alan Jay Lerner ( (gauche)) & Frederick Loewe (droite), © Getty / CBS via Getty Images

Bed, bed I couldn't go to bed
My head's too light to try to set it down
Sleep, sleep I couldn't sleep tonight
Not for all the jewels in the crown
I could have danced all night ...

1956, a popular song from the musical "My Fair Lady" ...

... I could have danced all night
And still have begged for more
I could have spread my wings and done a thousand things
I've never done before ...

1964, Live ! Audrey Hepburn, dubbed by Marni Nixon, Mona Washbourne & Chorus, from "My Fair Lady" ...

... I'll never know what made it so exciting
Why all at once my heart took flight
I only know when he began to dance with me
I could have danced, danced, danced all night

2014, Live ! extrait de la production du Théâtre du Châtelet ...

It's after three now
Don't you agree now ?
She ought to be in bed ! ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme 

Label Columbia
Label Columbia

♪ Julie Andrews & Philippa Bevans, vocals. Franz Allers Orchestra : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - LP label Columbia Masterworks OL 5090

♪ Shelly Manne, batterie. Leroy Vinnegar, basse & André Previn, piano : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album "Shelly Manne & His Friends - ‎Modern Jazz Performances Of Songs From My Fair Lady (1956)" - LP label Contemporary Records C3527

♪ Billy Taylor Trio : Billy Taylor, piano. Earl May, basse. Ed Thigpen, batterie & Orchestra conducted by Quincy Jones : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album "Billy Taylor Trio – My Fair Lady Loves Jazz (1957)" - LP label ABC-Paramount ABC-177

♪ Pat Moran, piano. Scott LaFaro, basse. Johnny Whitted, batterie : I Could Have Danced AllNight (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album This is Pat Moran (Audio Fidelity / 1957) - Label FRESH SOUNDS RECORDS 440

♪ Enoch Light & The Light Brigade :I Could Have Danced AllNight (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album "Pertinet Percussions Cha-Cha’s (1959)" - LP label COMMAND / LA VOIX DE SON MAITRE 75003

♪ Peggy Lee, vocals & Jack Marshall Orchestra :I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album Latin alla Lee ! / Broadway Hits styled by Afro-Cuban Beat (1960) - Label CAPITOL RECORDS

1♪ Chet Baker, trompette. Bill Evans, piano. Herbie Mann, flûte. Zoot Sims, sax ténor. Pepper Adams, sax baryton. Earl May, basse. Clifford Jarvis, batterie : I Could Have Danced AllNight (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album  Chet Baker Plays The Best of Lerner and Loewe (1959) Anthologie The Complete Legendary Sessions - Label AMERICAN JAZZ CLASSICS 99005

♪ Frank Sinatra, vocals & Billy May Orchestra :I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album Come Dance With Me (1958) - Label CAPITOL

... I could have danced all night
And still have begged for more
I could have spread my wings and done a thousand things
I've never done before

I'll never know what made it so exciting
Why all at once my heart took flight
I only know when he began to dance with me
I could have danced, danced, danced all night ...

Label Columbia
Label Columbia

♪ André Previn, piano. Herb Ellis, guitare. Red Mitchell, basse. Frank Capp, batterie : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album "André Previn and His Quartet - My Fair Lady (1963) - LP label Columbia CS 8995

♪ Ben E. King, vocals & Garry Sherman Orchestra :I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) (1963) Anthologie The Ultimate Collection - Label  Atlantic 780213-2

♪ Jacqueline François, chant & Orchestre Claude Bolling :I Could Have Danced AllNight (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner / Pierre Delanoë / Jacques Plante) My Fair Lady / Jacqueline François (1965) - EP label Philips 437 008

♪ Sun Ra & His Astro-Infinity-Arkestra : Sun Ra, piano. Hobart Dotson, Akh Tal Ebah & Bob Northern, trompettes. Danny Davis, Marshall Allen, John Gilmore & Charles Davis, sax. Danny Thompson, flûte. Ronnie Boykins, basse. Nimrod Hunt, batterie : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album Sound Sun Pleasure !! (El Saturn Records / 1970) - Label EVIDENCE 22014

♪ DuoCyrille Aimée, vocals & Diego Figueiredo, guitare :I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album Come Closer (2019)S - Label TUNT RECORDS

♪ Patricia Barber, chant-piano. Neal Alger, guitare. Patrick Mulcahy, basse. Jon Deitmeyer, batterie : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album Clique ! (2021) - Label IMPEX RECORDS 3323

♪ Adrian Cunningham, sax ténor. Fred Hersh, piano. Wycliffe Gordon, trombone. John Hebert, basse. Eric Mac Pherson, batterie : I Could Have Danced All Night (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner) - Album Adrian Cunningham and his Friends Play Lerner & Loewe (2019) - Label ARBORS RECORDS 19470

♪ Susanne Blakeslee, vocals & Fred Barton, piano :I Couldn't Hit The Note (Frederick Loewe) Extrait de l’album Forbidden Broadway Vol 3 (1993) Anthologie Forbidden Broadway 20th Anniversary Edition - Label DRG 12626

... I understand, dear
It's all been grand, dear
But now it's time to sleep

I could have danced all night,
And still have begged for more
I could have spread my wings and done a thousand things
I've never done before

I'll never know what made it so exciting
Why all at once my heart took flight
I only know when he began to dance with me
I could have danced, danced, danced all night.

Et pour le Plaisir !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h06
    Bar biturico - STEFANO BOLLANI
    Stefano BollaniPiano

    Générique ""Bar biturico"" + 1er micro

    Album Les fleurs bleues Label Label Bleu (LBLC 6635)
  • 19h07
    My fair lady : I could have danced all night - JULIE ANDREWS
    Julie Andrews

    My fair lady : I could have danced all night

    Divers : compositeur
    Album Com. mus. / Four classic albums Label Avid (AMSC1007) Année 2010
  • 19h12
    My fair lady : I could have danced all night - SHELLY MANNE & HIS FRIENDS
    Shelly Manne & His Friends

    My fair lady : I could have danced all night

    Frederick Loewe : compositeur, Shelly Manne : Batterie, André Previn : Piano, Leroy Vinnegar : Contrebasse
    Album My fair lady / West side story Label Fantasy (COCOPD 942) Année 1991
  • 19h15
    I could have danced all night - BILLY TAYLOR

    I could have danced all night

    Quincy Jones : chef d'orchestre, The Billy Taylor Trio, Billy Taylor : Piano, Gerry Mulligan : Saxophone baryton, Earl May : Contrebasse, Ed Thigpen : Batterie, Jimmy Buffington : Cor, Al Casamenti : Guitare, Jimmy Cleveland : Trombone, Ernie Royal : Trompette, Jay Mcallister : Tuba, Don Elliott : Vibraphone
    Album My fair lady loves jazz Label Abc Paramount (ABC 177) Année 1957
  • 19h20
    I could have danced all night cha cha
    Enoch Light And The Light Brigadechef d'orchestre

    I could have danced all night cha cha

    Album Pertinent percussion cha cha's Label Voix De Son Maitre (FCLP 75 003) Année 1959
  • 19h22
    I could have danced all night - PEGGY LEE
    Peggy Lee

    I could have danced all night

    Album Latin ala Lee / Olé ala Lee! Label Capitol (7243 8 56056 28) Année 1997
  • 19h25
    I could have danced all night - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    I could have danced all night

    May & His Orchestra Billy
    Album Come dance with me Label Capitol (7484682) Année 1958
  • 19h28
    I could have danced all night - ANDRE PREVIN

    I could have danced all night

    Andre Previn And His Quartet, André Previn : Piano, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Frank Capp : Batterie, Herb Ellis : Guitare
    Album My fair lady Label Cbs (62 432) Année 1964
  • 19h32
    I could have danced all night - BEN E KING
    Ben E King

    I could have danced all night

    Loewe Frederick : compositeur, Lerner Al : auteur
    Album The ultimate collection (K) Label Atlantic , Atln (780213-2) Année 1997
  • 19h35
    J'aurais voulu danser (I could have danced all night) - FRANCOIS JACQUELINE
    Francois Jacqueline

    J'aurais voulu danser (I could have danced all night)

    Claude Bolling & Son Orchestre : chef d'orchestre
    Album My fair lady Label Philips (437 008) Année 1965
  • 19h37
    I could have danced all night - SUN RA
    Sun RaClaviers

    I could have danced all night

    Frederick Loewe : compositeur, Hatty Randolf : Voix, Danny Davis : Saxophone alto, Marshall Allen : Saxophone alto, John Gilmore : Saxophone ténor, Charles Davis : Saxophone baryton, Hobart Dotson : Trompette, Ahk Tal Ebah : Trompette, Nimrod Hunt : Batterie, Clifford Jarvis : Batterie
    Album Sound sun pleasure Label Evidence (ECD 22014) Année 1991
Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
