Repassez-moi l'standard ... "How Deep Is the Ocean" du compositeur et parolier Irving Berlin (1932)

"Irving Berlin, musicien juif né en Russie en 1888, aura incarné avec sa musique et ses chansons, l’esprit de cette Amérique riche de tout ce que lui apportèrent des immigrants comme lui. Il sera jusqu’à sa mort à l’âge de 101 ans, considéré aux États-Unis, comme un Trésor National !" Laurent Valero

"Irving Berling (1888-1989) à la tête d’un immense répertoire d’œuvres destinée à Broadway & au cinéma, a contribué a façonner le grand répertoire américain de la chanson, avec par exemple ce célébrissime White Christmas immortalisé par Bing Crosby,

ou ce God bless America écrit pour célébrer le 20e anniversaire de l’armistice du 11 novembre 1918, devenu un hymne officiel bis de l’Amérique !" Laurent Valero

How much do I love you ?

I'll tell you no lie

How deep is the ocean ?

How high is the sky ? ...

Live ! London 1965, Bill Evans, Chuck Israel, Larry Bunker ...

... How many times a day do I think of you ?

How many roses are sprinkled with dew ?

Live ! 1998, Newport Jazz Festival ...

... How far would I travel

To be where you are ?

How far is the journey

From here to a star ? ...

Live ! 2004, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, Québec, Canada ...

And if I ever lost you, how much would I cry ?

How deep is the ocean ?

How high is the sky ? ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

♪ Sam Browne, voix. The Blue Lyres from Bert Ambrose & His Orchestra : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Say It With Music - 100th Birthday Tribute To Irving Berlin (1988) - Label Old Bean Records DOLD 14

Recorded October 1941, in New-York, USA ...

♪ Peggy Lee, voix. Orchestre de Benny Goodman : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "One Night In Berlin With Irving Berlin 1934-1956 (2007)" - Label Éditions Nocturne BDCiné 7 – BDCI107

Recorded September 1956, in Los Angeles, USA ...

♪ Harry "Sweets" Edison, trompette. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Ben Webster, sax ténor. Barney Kessel, guitare. Joe Mondragon, basse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Harry Edison And His Orchestra - Sweets (1956)" - LP label Clef Records MG C-717

Recorded in Hollywood, USA, during April of 1955 ...

♪ Duo Julie London, voix & Al Viola, guitare :How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Lonely Girl (1956) - LP label Liberty LRP 3012

Recorded July 1956, New York City, USA ...

♪ Mat Mathews, accordéon. Herbie Mann, flûte, Joe Puma, guitare, Oscar Petiford, basse. Kenny Clarke, batterie : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "The Modern Art Of Jazz By Mat Mathews (1998)" - Label Dawn Recordings DCD 110

♪Guy Lafitte, sax ténor. Christian Chevallier Et Son Orchestre : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Guy Lafitte : Sax & Fantasy Mélodies (2017) - Label Calle Mayor VM1207

♪ Clyde Mc Phatter, voix. Orchestre Ray Ellis : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Twice As Nice 1959-1961 (2012)" - Label Jasmine Records JASCD 200

♪ Etta Jones, voix. Orchestre Oliver Nelson : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Etta Jones And Strings - So Warm (1961) - LP label Prestige PR 7204

♪ Jimmy Scott, voix. Gerald Wilson Orchestra : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Falling In Love Is Wonderful (2002)" - Label Rhino Handmade RHM2 7814

♪ Bill Evans Trio, piano. Scott La Faro, basse. Paul Motian, batterie : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Bill Evans Trio - Explorations (1987)" - Label Riverside Records RLP-9351

Recorded June 1974, Villingen, Germany by Hans Georg Brunner-Schwer in his private studio ...

♪ George Shearing, piano solo :How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "My Ship (1975)" - LP label MPS Records G22369

Recorded on July 1978 at Studio des Champs Elysées, Paris, France ...

♪ Jimmy Rowles, piano-voix :How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Nature Boy (1978)" - Label Musica Records ‎MUS 3026

Recorded October 1985 at Studio 44, Monster, Holland ...

♪ Chet Baker, trompette-voix. Michel Graillier, piano. Riccardo Del Fra, basse. John Engels, batterie : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Chet Baker - Sings Again (1986)" - Label Timeless Records CDSJP 238

♪ Solveig Slettahjell, voix. Andreas Ulvo, piano. Trygve Waldemar Fiske, basse. Pal Hausken, batterie : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Solveig Slettahjell Quartet - Come In From The Rain (2020)" - Label ACT music 9741-2

♪ Joshua Redman, sax alto. Brad Meldhau, piano. Larry Grenadier, basse. Brian Blade, batterie : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Timeless Tales (For Changing Times) (1998)" - Label Warner Bros. Records 9 47052-2

