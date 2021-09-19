Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 19 septembre 2021
57 min

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "How Deep Is the Ocean" du compositeur et parolier Irving Berlin (1932)

"Irving Berlin, musicien juif né en Russie en 1888, aura incarné avec sa musique et ses chansons, l’esprit de cette Amérique riche de tout ce que lui apportèrent des immigrants comme lui. Il sera jusqu’à sa mort à l’âge de 101 ans, considéré aux États-Unis, comme un Trésor National !" Laurent Valero

1963, Beverly Hilton Hotel : Irving Berlin, George Jessel, Rosalind Russell, Groucho Marx, Frank Sinatra, Dinah Shore, Dean Martin & Danny Kaye. , © Songbook Irving Berlin sings Berlin

"Irving Berling (1888-1989) à la tête d’un immense répertoire d’œuvres destinée à Broadway & au cinéma, a contribué a façonner le grand répertoire américain de la chanson, avec par  exemple ce célébrissime White Christmas immortalisé par Bing Crosby,

ou ce God bless America écrit pour célébrer le 20e anniversaire de l’armistice du 11 novembre 1918, devenu un hymne officiel bis de l’Amérique !" Laurent Valero

How much do I love you ?
I'll tell you no lie
How deep is the ocean ?
How high is the sky ? ...

Live ! London 1965, Bill Evans, Chuck Israel, Larry Bunker ...

... How many times a day do I think of you ?
How many roses are sprinkled with dew ?

Live ! 1998, Newport Jazz Festival ...

... How far would I travel
To be where you are ?
How far is the journey
From here to a star ? ...

Live ! 2004, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, Québec, Canada ...

And if I ever lost you, how much would I cry ?
How deep is the ocean ?
How high is the sky ? ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Label Old Bean Records
Label Old Bean Records

♪ Sam Browne, voix. The Blue Lyres from Bert Ambrose & His Orchestra : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Say It With Music - 100th Birthday Tribute To Irving Berlin (1988) - Label Old Bean Records DOLD 14

Recorded October 1941, in New-York, USA ...

Label Éditions Nocturne BDCiné
Label Éditions Nocturne BDCiné

♪ Peggy Lee, voix. Orchestre de Benny Goodman : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "One Night In Berlin With Irving Berlin 1934-1956 (2007)" - Label Éditions Nocturne BDCiné 7 – BDCI107

Recorded September 1956, in Los Angeles, USA ...

Label Clef Records
Label Clef Records

♪ Harry "Sweets" Edison, trompette. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Ben Webster, sax ténor. Barney Kessel, guitare. Joe Mondragon, basse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Harry Edison And His Orchestra - Sweets (1956)" - LP label Clef Records MG C-717

Recorded in Hollywood, USA, during April of 1955 ...

Label Liberty
Label Liberty

♪ Duo Julie London, voix & Al Viola, guitare :How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Lonely Girl (1956) - LP label Liberty LRP 3012

Recorded July 1956, New York City, USA ...

♪ Mat Mathews, accordéon. Herbie Mann, flûte, Joe Puma, guitare, Oscar Petiford, basse. Kenny Clarke, batterie : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "The Modern Art Of Jazz By Mat Mathews (1998)" - Label Dawn Recordings DCD 110

Label Calle Mayor
Label Calle Mayor

♪Guy Lafitte, sax ténor. Christian Chevallier Et Son Orchestre : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Guy Lafitte : Sax & Fantasy Mélodies (2017) - Label Calle Mayor VM1207

♪ Clyde Mc Phatter, voix. Orchestre Ray Ellis : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Twice As Nice 1959-1961 (2012)" - Label Jasmine Records JASCD 200

♪ Etta Jones, voix. Orchestre Oliver Nelson : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Etta Jones And Strings - So Warm (1961) - LP label Prestige PR 7204

♪ Jimmy Scott, voix. Gerald Wilson Orchestra : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Falling In Love Is Wonderful (2002)" - Label Rhino Handmade RHM2 7814

♪ Bill Evans Trio, piano. Scott La Faro, basse. Paul Motian, batterie : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Bill Evans Trio -  Explorations (1987)" - Label Riverside Records RLP-9351

Recorded June 1974, Villingen, Germany by Hans Georg Brunner-Schwer in his private studio ...

Label MPS Records
Label MPS Records

♪ George Shearing, piano solo :How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "My Ship (1975)" - LP label MPS Records G22369

Recorded on July 1978 at Studio des Champs Elysées, Paris, France ...

Label Musica Records
Label Musica Records

♪ Jimmy Rowles, piano-voix :How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Nature Boy (1978)" - Label Musica Records ‎MUS 3026

Recorded October 1985 at Studio 44, Monster, Holland ...

Label Timeless Records
Label Timeless Records

♪ Chet Baker, trompette-voix. Michel Graillier, piano. Riccardo Del Fra, basse. John Engels, batterie : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Chet Baker - Sings Again (1986)" - Label Timeless Records CDSJP 238

♪ Solveig Slettahjell, voix. Andreas Ulvo, piano. Trygve Waldemar Fiske, basse. Pal Hausken, batterie : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Solveig Slettahjell Quartet - Come In From The Rain (2020)" - Label ACT music 9741-2

♪ Joshua Redman, sax alto. Brad Meldhau, piano. Larry Grenadier, basse. Brian Blade, batterie : How Deep Is the Ocean (Irving Berlin) - Album "Timeless Tales (For Changing Times) (1998)" - Label Warner Bros. Records 9 47052-2

... How far would I travel
To be where you are ?
How far is the journey
From here to a star ?

And if I ever lost you, how much would I cry ?
How deep is the ocean ?
How high is the sky ?
How high is the sky ?

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    How deep is the ocean ? - LEW CONRAD

    How deep is the ocean ?

    The Blue Lyres, Lew Conrad : Voix
    Album Say it with music : 100th birthday tribute to Irving Berlin Label Old Bean Records (DOLD 14)
  • 19h05
    How Deep Is the Ocean - PEGGY LEE
    Peggy Lee

    How Deep Is The Ocean

    Irving Berlin : compositeur, Benny Goodman & His Orchestra
    Album BD Music presents Irving Berlin's music: One night on Broadway Label Bdmusic (78508) Année 2015
  • 19h08
    How deep is the ocean (how high is the sky) - HARRY EDISON & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Harry Edison & His Orchestra

    How deep is the ocean (How high is the sky)

    Irving Berlin : compositeur, Harry Edison : Trompette, Ben Webster : Saxophone ténor, Barney Kessel : Guitare, Jimmy Rowles : Piano, Joe Mondragon : Contrebasse, Alvin Stoller : Batterie, Irving Berlin : auteur, Armand Foucher : auteur
    Album Sweets Label Clef Records (MG C-717) Année 2005
  • 19h13
    How deep is the ocean - JULIE LONDON
    Julie LondonChant

    How Deep Is The Ocean

    Irving Berlin : compositeur
    Album Lonely girl Label Pathé Marconi (1552901) Année 1984
  • 19h15
    How deep is the ocean - MAT MATHEWS
    Mat MathewsAccordéon

    How Deep Is The Ocean

    Oscar Pettiford : Contrebasse, Kenny Clarke : Batterie, Joe Puma : Guitare, Gigi Gryce : Saxophone alto, Herbie Mann : Flûte
    Album The modern art of jazz by Mat Mathews Label Dawn (DLP 1104) Année 1987
  • 19h17
    How deep is the ocean - GUY LAFITTE

    How Deep Is The Ocean

    Guy Lafitte : chef d'orchestre, Guy Lafitte & Son Grand Orchestre, Guy Lafitte : Saxophone ténor, Christian Chevallier : auteur
    Album Melodies Label Columbia (FPX143) Année 1958
  • 19h22
    How deep is the ocean - CLYDE MAC PHATTER
    Clyde Mac PhatterChant

    How Deep Is The Ocean

    Album Let's start over again Label Bear Family Records (BFX15271/1) Année 1959
  • 19h25
    How deep is the ocean - ETTA JONES
    Etta JonesVoix

    How Deep Is The Ocean

    Olivier Nelson : chef d'orchestre, Mal Waldron : Piano, George Duvivier : Basse, Charlie Persp : Percussions, Divers
    Album So Warm / From the Heart Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR-CD 761) Année 2013
