Dimanche 18 novembre 2018
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "I remember Clifford" du saxophoniste Benny Golson & Jon Hendrick (1957)

"It took me several weeks, but I'd never written a composition like it before. I wanted to create a melody that the public would remember, and associate it with him" Benny Golson

Clifford Brown : "I Remember Clifford" composé en 1957 par le saxophoniste Benny Golson un an après la mort de son ami , © Le Blog de Jazznicknames

I Remember Clifford by Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers, feat. Lee Morgan... 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique 

Label Bleu
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Programme

Label Columbia
♪Benny Golson, saxophone ténor. Roger Guérin, trompette. Bobby Timmons, piano. Pierre Michelot; contrebasse. Christian Garros, batterie : I Remember Clifford (Benny Golson) (Paris 1959) - De l'album "Roger Guérin, Benny Golson with Bobby Timmons (1959)" - Label Columbia ‎FP 1117 S

Label Riverside Records
♪Kenny Dorham, chant-trompette. Cedar Walton piano, Sam Jones contrebasse et G.T Hogan batterie : I Remember Clifford (Benny Golson / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Kenny Dorham ‎: This Is The Moment - Sings And Plays (1994) - Label Riverside Records ‎RLP-275

This edition presents the complete sessions that produced both the seminal Quincy Jones album The Birth Of A Band and its sequel, presented here in chronological order...

Label Essential Jazz Classics
♪Quincy Jones Orchestra, Clark Terry, trompette : I Remember Clifford (Benny Golson) - De l'album "Quincy Jones ‎– The Birth Of A Band - Complete Edition (2010) - Label Essential Jazz Classics ‎EJC55448

Label Mercury
♪Dinah Washington, chant :I Remember Clifford (Benny Golson / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Dinah Washington (1987) - Label Mercury ‎830 700-2 

♪Don Ellis Orchestra. Don Ellis, trompette : I remember Clifford" (Benny Golson) - de l'album "Don Ellis – Shock Treatment (2001) - Label Koch Jazz ‎KOC-CD-8590

♪Sarah Vaughan, chant. Carl Schroeder, piano. Waymon Reed, flugelhorn. Walter Booker, contrebasse. Jimmy Cobb, batterie : I remember Clifford" (Benny Golson / Jon Hendricks) Live in Prague (1978) Doc producteur

♪Gianni Basso, saxophone ténor. Renato Sellani, piano : I remember Clifford (Benny Golson) - de l'album Isn't it romantic ? (Milano 2001) - PHILOLOGY 201-2

♪Helen Merrill, chant. Kenny Baron, piano. Roy Hargrove, trompette. Rufus Reid, contrebasse. Victor Lewis, batterie : I remember Clifford (Benny Golson / Jon Hendricks) de l'album Brownie / Hommage to Clifford Brown (1994) VERVE 522363-2

♪Richard Galliano, accordéon. Eddy Louis orgue hammond B3 "I remember Clifford" (Benny Golson) - de l'album Face to Face (2001) DREYFUS JAZZ 36627-2

♪Séquence "Le standard est ouvert … aux auditeurs "

Recorded february 2, 1961 in London, original LP issue Verve MGV 8440...

Label Verve Records
♪Mel Tormé, chant. Tony Osborne And His Orchestra :Born To Be Blue (Wells / Tormé) - De l'album "Mel Tormé – Jazz Round Midnight (1994) - Label Verve Records 314 521 656-2

Label Riverside Records
♪Bobby Timmons, piano. Sam Jones, contrebasse. Connie Kay,
batterie : Born To Be Blue (Wells / Tormé) - de l'album "Bobby Timmons Trio ‎– Born To Be Blue (1996) - Label Riverside Records RLP-9468

Label MAXJAZZ
♪LaVerne Butler, chant. Bruce Barth, piano. John Weber, contrebasse. Klaus Suonsaari, batterie : Born To Be Blue (Wells /Tormé) - De l'album "LaVerne Butler – Blues In The City (1999)" - Label MAXJAZZ ‎MXJ 105

