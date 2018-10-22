Repassez-moi l'standard... "I remember Clifford" du saxophoniste Benny Golson & Jon Hendrick (1957)

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Benny Golson, saxophone ténor. Roger Guérin, trompette. Bobby Timmons, piano. Pierre Michelot; contrebasse. Christian Garros, batterie : I Remember Clifford (Benny Golson) (Paris 1959) - De l'album "Roger Guérin, Benny Golson with Bobby Timmons (1959)" - Label Columbia ‎FP 1117 S

♪Kenny Dorham, chant-trompette. Cedar Walton piano, Sam Jones contrebasse et G.T Hogan batterie : I Remember Clifford (Benny Golson / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Kenny Dorham ‎: This Is The Moment - Sings And Plays (1994) - Label Riverside Records ‎RLP-275

This edition presents the complete sessions that produced both the seminal Quincy Jones album The Birth Of A Band and its sequel, presented here in chronological order...