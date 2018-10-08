Hommage au trompettiste Roy Hargrove

Hommage à Roy Hargrove

Programmation musicale

Roy Hargrove & Antonio Hart "Tokyo Sessions"

I Remember Clifford (Benny Golson, Jon Hendricks)

Roy Hargrove (trompette), Antonio Hart (saxophone alto), Yutaka Shina (piano), Tomoyuki Shima (contrebasse), Masahiko Osaka (batterie)

Novus/RCA/BMG 01241 6364 2

Roy Hargrove, Stephen Scott, Christian McBride "Parker'sMood"

Dexterity (Charlie Parker)

Roy Hargrove (trompette), Stephen Scott (piano), Christian McBride (contrebasse)

Verve 527907-2

Shirley Horn "The Main Ingredien"

The Meaning Of The Blues (Bobby Troup, Leah Worth)

Shirley Horn (voix, piano), Roy Hargrove (bugle), Steve Novosel (contrebasse), Steve Williams (batterie)

Verve 529555-2

The Roy Hargrove Quintet "Earfood"

Strasbourg/Saint-Denis (Roy Hargrove)

Roy Hargrove (trompette), Justin Robinson (saxophone alto), Gerald Clayton (piano), Danton Boller (contrebasse), Montez Coleman (batterie)

Emarcy 0602517641815

The RH Factor "Hard Groove"

Forget Regret (Jacques Schwarz-Bart)

Roy Hargrove (bugle), Jacques Schwarz-Bart (saxophone ténor, flûte, guitare), Bobby Sparks (Hammond B3), Spanky (Chalmers Alford) (guitare), Pino Palladino (basse), Jason Thomas (batterie), Butter MPC (drum machine), Stephanie McKay (voix)

Verve 065192-2

Roy Hargrove Quintet "With The Tenors Of Our Times"

Serenity (Joe Henderson)

Roy Hargrove (trompette), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Cyrus Chestnut (piano), Rodney Whitaker (contrebasse), Gregory Hutchinson (batterie)

Verve 523019-2

Roy Hargrove's Cristol "Habana"

Afrodisia (Kenny Dorham)

Roy Hargrove (trompette), Frank Lacy (trombone), David Sanchez & Gary Bartz (saxophone), Chucho Valdés (piano), Russell Malone (guitare), John Benitez (basse), Jose Luis "Changuito" Quintana & Miguel "Anga" Diaz (percussions), Horacio "El Negro" Hernandez (batterie)

Verve 537563-2

Oscar Peterson "Meets Roy Hargrove and Ralph Moore"

Tin tin deo (Dizzy Gilespie)

Roy Hargrove (trompette), Ralph Moore (saxophone ténor), Oscar Peterson (piano), Niels Henning Orsted Pedersen (contrebasse), Lewis Nash (batterie)

Telarc Jazz 83399

Roy Hargrove Big Band "Emergence"

My Funny Valentine (Richard Rogers, Lorenz Hart)

Roy Hargrove (trompette), Frank Greene, Greg Gisbert, Darren Barrett, Ambrose Akinmusire (trompette), Jason Jackson, Vincent Chandler, Saunders Sermons (trombone), Max Seigel (trombone basse), Bruce Williams (saxophone alto, flûte), Justin Robinson (saxophone alto, flûte), Norbert Stachel (saxophone ténor, flute), Keith Loftis (saxophone, flûte), Jason Marshall (saxophone baryton, flûte), Gerald Clayton (piano), Danton Boller (contrebasse), Montez Coleman (batterie), Saul Rubin (guitare), Roland Guerrero (percussions)

Emarcy 060252709240