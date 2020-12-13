Repassez-moi l'standard... "Here, There And Everywhere" by Paul McCartney & John Lennon (1966)

"Un thème de Paul Mc Cartney, auquel John Lennon n’aura apporté qu’une dernière touche sur la mélodie, extrait de l’album "Revolver" sorti en 1966. Une des plus belles chansons d’amour des Beatles, inspirée à Mc Cartney par sa petite amie du moment la comédienne Jane Asher..." Laurent Valero

Le 4 mars 1966, John Lennon déclare que les Beatles sont maintenant plus populaires que Jésus Christ...

Les chansons originales des Beatles ont été créditées, comme compositions des deux leaders : John Lennon & Paul McCartney !

To lead a better life, I need my love to be here

Here, making each day of the year

Changing my life with a wave of her hand

Nobody can deny that there's something there...

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

