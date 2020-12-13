Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 13 décembre 2020
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Here, There And Everywhere" by Paul McCartney & John Lennon (1966)

"Un thème de Paul Mc Cartney, auquel John Lennon n’aura apporté qu’une dernière touche sur la mélodie, extrait de l’album "Revolver" sorti en 1966. Une des plus belles chansons d’amour des Beatles, inspirée à Mc Cartney par sa petite amie du moment la comédienne Jane Asher..." Laurent Valero

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Here, There And Everywhere" by Paul McCartney & John Lennon (1966)
19 may 1966, Abbey in Road Studios, London-England : John Lennon, Paul Mc Cartney, George Harrison & Ringo Starr , © music-graffiti.com

Le 4 mars 1966, John Lennon déclare que les Beatles sont maintenant plus populaires que Jésus Christ...

Les chansons originales des Beatles ont été créditées, comme compositions des deux leaders : John Lennon & Paul McCartney !   

To lead a better life, I need my love to be here
Here, making each day of the year
Changing my life with a wave of her hand
Nobody can deny that there's something there...

LP originally released in 1966...

♪The Beatles : John Lennon, Paul Mc Cartney, George Harrison & Ringo Starr : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album "The Beatles ‎– Revolver (1987)" ‎– Label Parlophone CDP 7 46441-2

Label One Way Records
Label One Way Records

♪George Martin et son Orchestre : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album "George Martin Instrumentally Salutes The Beatle Girls The Beatle Girls (1994) ‎– Label One Way Records S21-17794

Recorded January 29, 30 & 31, 1968 at A&R Recording Studios, New York, USA...

Label DCC Jazz
Label DCC Jazz

♪Gary McFarland, vibraphone. Jerome Richardson, voix & flûte. Marvin Stamm, flugelhorn. Warren Bernhardt, orgue. Chuck Rainey, basse. Grady Tate, batterie : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album "Gary McFarland & Co. – Does The Sun Really Shine On The Moon ? (1998)" ‎– Label DCC Jazz ‎DJZ-634

♪Bobbie Gentry, voix. Orchestre Shorty Rogers : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album "Bobbie Gentry ‎– Local Gentry (1968)" ‎– LP label Capitol Records ‎ST-2964 

♪The Singers Unlimited : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album "The Singers Unlimited – A Capella (1972)" ‎– Label MPS Records 815 671-2

Originally recorded in Tokyo, 1970...

Label Victor
Label Victor

♪Helen Merrill, voix. Masahiko Satoh, piano. Yasuo Arakawa, basse. Takeshi Inomata, batterie : "Here, There And Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album "Helen Merrill Sings Beatles (1993) ‎– Label Victor VICJ-23172

♪Carmen Mc Rae, voix. Jim Dickinson, claviers. Charlie Freeman, guitare. Michael Utley, orgue. Tommy McClare, basse. Sammy Cresson, batterie arts Arif Mardin : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album  Just a Little lovin’ (1970) ‎– Label RHINO / ATLANTIC

♪Claudine Longet, voix. Orchestre Nick De Caro : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album Claudine (1967) ‎– Label A&M

♪Emmylou Harris, voix. Bill Payne, piano. Herb Pedersen & Brian Ahern, guitares acoustiques. Amos Garrett, guitare électrique.  Ben Keith Pedal Steel, Micky Raphael harmonica cordes arrangées par Nick De Caro : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album Feelin’single-Seein’double (Reprise / 1976) Anthologie The Warner / Reprise years ‎– Label RHINOCEROS 8122-76705-2

♪George Shearing, piano & Andrew Simpkins, basse : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album The Many Facets of Georges Shearing ‎(1977) ‎– Label EDEL GERMANY

♪Brenda Wooton, voix. David King, guitare. Nick Jones, violoncelle : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album Lyonesse (1982) ‎– Label RCA 37656

♪Boulou Ferré & Elios Ferré, guitares : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album Pour Django (1985) ‎– Label STEPLE CHASE 31120

♪Gérard Pansanel, guitare & Antonello Salis, piano : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album Beatles Stories (1991) ‎– Label 52° RUE EST 022

Recorded at Artesuono Recording Studios, Cavalicco (Udine), Italy. October 2-7, 2008...

Label ACT
Label ACT

♪Jan Lundgren, piano. Mathias Svensson, basse. Zoltan Csörsz Jr, batterie : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album "Jan Lundgren Trio ‎– European Standards (2009)‎" – Label ACT 9482-2

♪Erin Bode, voix. Adam Rogers, guitare. Adam Mannes, piano. Larry Grenadier, basse. Montez Coleman, batterie : "Here, There and Everywhere" (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album Don’t take Your Time (2004) ‎– Label MAXJAZZ 118

Label Sony Music
Label Sony Music

♪Baptiste Trotignon piano solo :"Here, There and Everywhere"  (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) ‎– De l’album "Baptiste Trotignon – You've Changed (2019)" ‎– Label Sony Music ‎19075925562

