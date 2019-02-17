Repassez-moi l'standard... Love theme from Spartacus (Alex North) pour la bande originale du film (1960)

Released in 1960, Spartacus tells the story of a slave trained to be a gladiator, but escapes from his servitude and leads an army of slaves to almost defeating one of the greatest armies in history.

The film is considered to be one of Hollywood's greatest movies and film scores !

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Programme

♪Alex North : 2. Spartacus Love Theme - B.O. du film de Stanley Kubrick Spartacus (1960) - Label Trax 1012

♪Dick Jacobs His Chorus And Orchestra : Spartacus love theme (Alex North) Extrait du 45T Spartacus (1960) - Label Coral 94601

♪Yusef Lateef, hautbois. Barry Harris, piano. Ernie Farrow, contrebasse. Les Humphries, batterie : Love Theme From Spartacus (Alex North) - De l’album "Yusef Lateef ‎– Eastern Sounds (1964) - Label Prestige ‎PR 7319

♪Bill Evans, piano. Jeremy Steig, flûte. Eddie Gomez, contrebasse. Marty Morell, batterie : B2Spartacus Love Theme (Alex North) - De l'album "Bill Evans With Jeremy Steig ‎– What's New (1969)" - Label Verve Records ‎V6-8777

♪Terry Callier, chant-guitare : Love theme from Spartacus (Alex North / Terry Callier) - De l’album "Terry Callier ‎– Love Theme From Spartacus (1998)" - Label Verve Forecast 567 049-2

♪Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra :Love Theme From Spartacus (Alex North) - De l'album "Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra ‎– Coming About (2008) - Label Artistshare ‎AS0087

♪Dejan Terzic, batterie. George Garzone, saxophone ténor. Roberto Di Gioia, piano. Diethmar Fuhr, contrebasse : Spartacus Love Theme (Alex North) - De l'album "Dejan Terzic Quartet ‎– Four For One (1999) - Label Naxos Jazz ‎86036-2

♪Gary Peacock Trio : Marc Copland, piano. Gary Peacock, contrebasse. Joey Baron, batterie : Spartacus (Alex North) - De l'album "Gary Peacock Trio – Tangents (2017)" - Label ECM Records ‎574 1910

Can it be, do you hear ? A new freedom song is ring-in'. No more doubt no more fear. There's a new day that is bringin'. Something simple is the Key. Only Love will set us free. It's so far, it's so near. Almost close, almost here...

♪Akiko, chant. Satoru Shionoya, piano. Yosuke Inoue, contrebasse : Love Theme From Spartacus (Alex North / Terry Callier) - De l’album "Akiko - What's Jazz ? (2008)" - Label Verve Records ‎UCCJ-9098

♪Soil & "Pimp" Sessions : Spartacus Love Theme (Alex North) (1960) - De l'album "Soil & "Pimp" Sessions ‎– Brothers & Sisters (2014)" - Label Victor ‎VICL 64205

Live North Sea Jazz Club 30 juni 2015...

Séquence "le standard est ouvert… aux auditeurs"

Proposé par Pierre Couvreur...

♪Gerald Clayton, piano solo :Hymn to Freedom (Oscar Peterson) - De l'album "Oscar, With Love : The Songs of Oscar Peterson" - Label Two Lions Records 2015