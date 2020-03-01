Repassez-moi l'standard... "Goldfinger" de John Barry, Anthony Newley & Leslie Bricusse - B.O. du film (1964)

Première collaboration entre le compositeur John Barry et le réalisateur Guy Hamilton. "Goldfinger" est le troisième opus de la saga James Bond...

Initialement issu de l'univers du jazz, John Barry (1933-2011) crée définitivement en 1964, un univers musical propre aux James Bond. Les mélodies de cuivres et de violons sont devenues légendaires, de même que la fameuse chanson d'ouverture chantée par Shirley Bassey. Indémodable !!!

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

Demo à l’intention des producteurs du film (1964)...

♪Anthony Newley (1931-1999) chant. Orchestre direction John Barry : "Goldfinger" (John Barry / Anthony Newley / Leslie Bricusse) – Document producteur

♪Shirley Bassey, chant. Orchestre direction John Barry : "Goldfinger" (John Barry / Anthony Newley / Leslie Bricusse) – B.O. film Goldfinger de Lewis Hamilton (1964) – 45T label United Artists Records 36.057

♪Count Basie & His Orchestra :"Goldfinger" (John Barry) – De l’album "Count Basie And His Orchestra ‎– Basie Meets Bond (1966) – Label United Artists Records UAL 3480

♪Jimmy Smith, orgue. Orchestre direction Oliver Nelson : "Goldfinger" (John Barry) part 1 & 2 – De l'album Monster (1965) – LP VERVE 8 618

♪Perez Prado & His Orchestra :"Goldfinger" (John Barry) – De l’album Light ! Action ! Prado !DECCA 2-647

♪Ray Baretto :"Goldfinger" (John Barry) De l'album Senor 007 (1965)BLMO 1627

♪Catherine Elia, chant. Orchestre Michel Colombier : "Goldfinger" (John Barry / Eddie Marnay) 45T RIVIERA 231059

♪Les Fingers :"Goldfinger"(John Barry) – 45T Festival 1964 – MAGIC RECORDS 521432

♪John William :"Goldfinger" (John Barry / Eddie Marnay) (1965) – compilation Twist again au ciné – Label PLAYTIME RECORDS

♪Sexmob : Steven Bernstein, trompette. Briggan Kraus, sax alto. Tony Scherr; basse. Kenny Wollesen, percussions & batterie : "Goldfinger" (John Barry) – De l'album Din of inequity (1998) – Label COLUMBIA 69432

♪Dave Douglas, trompette. Mark Feldman, violon. Guy Klucevsek, accordéon. Greg Cohen, basse : "Goldfinger" (John Barry) – De l'album A Thousand evenings (2000) – Label RCA 0902663698

♪Randy Brecker, trompette & Le DR Big Band :"Goldfinger" (John Barry) – De l'album The Jazz Ballad Song Book (2011) – Label RED DOT RECORDS 012

♪Leningrad Cowboys :"Goldfinger" (John Barry / Anthony Newley / Leslie Bricusse) – De l’album Zombies Paradise (2006) – Label RCA

Live at The Fillmore San Francisco (1997)...

♪Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers :"Goldfinger" (John Barry) – Du coffret "Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers ‎– The Live Anthology 1980-2007 (2009) – Label Universal ‎0060257249773