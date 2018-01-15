Repassez-moi l'standard... "Girl talk" de Neal Hefti et Bobby Troup - du film "Harlow" de Gordon Douglas (1965)
Aujourd'hui... "Girl Talk" chanson composée par Neal Hefti, paroles de Bobby Troup, pour "Harlow, la blonde platine" film biographique sur Jean Harlow (1965)
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♪B.O. film de Gordon Douglas "Harlow" (1965) : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) arrgts, composition et direction Neal Hefti. De l'album "Neal Hefti – Harlow" - Label DRG Records 19052
Dans le film "Harlow" Carroll Baker est Joan Baker 17 ans, qui veut devenir une star. Elle est engagée par une société de production "Majestic" qui lui fait signer un contrat de sept ans. La gloire arrive...
♪Howard Roberts, guitare. Pete Jolly, orgue. John Pisano, guitare. Charles Berghofer, contrebasse. Frank Capp, batterie : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "The Howard Roberts Quartet – Goodies (1965)" - Label Capitol Records ST 2400
♪The Singers Unlimited : Bonnie Herman, Don Shelton, Len Dresslar, Gene Puerling : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "The Singers Unlimited – The Complete A Capella Sessions (2006)" - Label MPS Records 06024 9825421
♪Oscar Peterson, piano. Sam Jones, contrebasse. Bob Durham, batterie : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Oscar Peterson – Girl Talk (1968)" - Label MPS Records MPS 15 179 ST
♪Clark Terry, buggle. Martin Kershaw, guitare. Tony Coe, saxophone ténor. Orchestre direction Peter Herbolzheimer : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Clark Terry – Clark After Dark, The Ballad Artistry Of Clark Terry (1978) - Label MPS Records 5C 064-61331
♪Cæcilie Norby, chant. Niels Lan Doky, piano. Lennart Ginman, contrebasse. Billy Hart, batterie : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Cæcilie Norby – Cæcilie Norby (1995) - Label Blue Note EMI 8322222
Maurice Vander au piano pour raconter ses compositions avec Nougaro et ses aventures musicales avec Fauré. C'est un album en solo pour une vie dédié au jazz passionnel...
♪Maurice Vander, piano solo : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Maurice Vander - Recidive - Piano Solo (2002)" - Label Cd Baby 5637738831
"Claude Nougaro avec Maurice Vander (1929-2017)... Quand même... ;)" Jean-Philippe Massé
♪Claude Nougaro (1929-2004) avec Maurice Vander, piano. Francis Darizcuren, basse. André Arpino, batterie : "Dansez sur moi" (Neal Hefti / Claude Nougaro) - De l'album Locomotive d'or (1973) Anthologie Nougaro L'amour sorcier MERCURY 753665
♪Johnny Hartman, chant. Orchestre direction Oliver Nelson : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Johnny Hartman And Oliver Nelson – I Love Everybody (2005)" - Label Gambit Records 69205
♪Marc Hemmeler, piano. Ray Brown, contrebasse : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "For Betty (1998)" - Label Elabeth ELA 621028
♪Ben Sidran, chant-piano. Clémentine chant. Johnny Griffin, saxophone ténor : "Girl talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Ben Sidran – Have You Met... Barcelona? (1989) - Label Orange Blue OB 002 CD
♪Kate McGarry, chant. Gary Versace, orgue. Keith Ganz, guitare., Reuben Rogers, contrebasse. Clarence Penn, batterie : "Girl talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Girl Talk (2012)" - Label Palmetto Records 2012
♪Gene Harris, piano. Le Philip Morris Superband : "Girl talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Gene Harris And The Phillip Morris Superband – World Tour 1990" - Label Concord Jazz CCD-4443
