Programmation musicale
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 11 février 2018
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Girl talk" de Neal Hefti et Bobby Troup - du film "Harlow" de Gordon Douglas (1965)

Affiche du film "Harlow, la blonde platine" (1965) L'actrice ici sur la photo est Carroll Baker dans le rôle de Jean Harlow , © Paramount Pictures

Aujourd'hui... "Girl Talk" chanson composée par Neal Hefti, paroles de Bobby Troup, pour "Harlow, la blonde platine" film biographique sur Jean Harlow (1965)

Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Programme

Label DRG Records
Label DRG Records

♪B.O. film de Gordon Douglas "Harlow" (1965) : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) arrgts, composition et direction Neal Hefti. De l'album "Neal Hefti ‎– Harlow" - Label DRG Records 19052

Dans le film "Harlow" Carroll Baker est Joan Baker 17 ans, qui veut devenir une star. Elle est engagée par une société de production "Majestic" qui lui fait signer un contrat de sept ans. La gloire arrive...

Label Capitol Records
Label Capitol Records

♪Howard Roberts, guitare. Pete Jolly, orgue. John Pisano, guitare. Charles Berghofer, contrebasse. Frank Capp, batterie : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "The Howard Roberts Quartet ‎– Goodies (1965)" - Label Capitol Records ‎ ST 2400

Label MPS Records ‎
Label MPS Records ‎

♪The Singers Unlimited : Bonnie Herman, Don Shelton, Len Dresslar, Gene Puerling : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "The Singers Unlimited ‎– The Complete A Capella Sessions (2006)" - Label MPS Records ‎ 06024 9825421

Label MPS Records ‎
Label MPS Records ‎

♪Oscar Peterson, piano. Sam Jones, contrebasse. Bob Durham, batterie : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Oscar Peterson ‎– Girl Talk (1968)" - Label MPS Records ‎ MPS 15 179 ST

Label MPS Records
Label MPS Records

♪Clark Terry, buggle. Martin Kershaw, guitare. Tony Coe, saxophone ténor. Orchestre direction Peter Herbolzheimer : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Clark Terry ‎– Clark After Dark, The Ballad Artistry Of Clark Terry (1978) - Label MPS Records ‎ 5C 064-61331

Label Blue Note ‎
Label Blue Note ‎

♪Cæcilie Norby, chant. Niels Lan Doky, piano. Lennart Ginman, contrebasse. Billy Hart, batterie : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Cæcilie Norby ‎– Cæcilie Norby (1995) - Label Blue Note ‎ EMI 8322222

Maurice Vander au piano pour raconter ses compositions avec Nougaro et ses aventures musicales avec Fauré. C'est un album en solo pour une vie dédié au jazz passionnel...

Label Cd Baby
Label Cd Baby

♪Maurice Vander, piano solo : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Maurice Vander - Recidive - Piano Solo (2002)" - Label Cd Baby 5637738831

"Claude Nougaro avec Maurice Vander (1929-2017)... Quand même... ;)﻿" Jean-Philippe Massé

♪Claude Nougaro (1929-2004) avec Maurice Vander, piano. Francis Darizcuren, basse. André Arpino, batterie : "Dansez sur moi" (Neal Hefti / Claude Nougaro) - De l'album Locomotive d'or (1973) Anthologie Nougaro L'amour sorcier MERCURY 753665

Label Gambit Records
Label Gambit Records

♪Johnny Hartman, chant. Orchestre direction Oliver Nelson : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Johnny Hartman And Oliver Nelson ‎– I Love Everybody (2005)" - Label Gambit Records ‎ 69205

Label Elabeth
Label Elabeth

♪Marc Hemmeler, piano. Ray Brown, contrebasse : "Girl Talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "For Betty (1998)" - Label Elabeth ELA 621028

Label Orange Blue
Label Orange Blue

♪Ben Sidran, chant-piano. Clémentine chant. Johnny Griffin, saxophone ténor : "Girl talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Ben Sidran ‎– Have You Met... Barcelona? (1989) - Label Orange Blue ‎ OB 002 CD

♪Kate McGarry, chant. Gary Versace, orgue. Keith Ganz, guitare., Reuben Rogers, contrebasse. Clarence Penn, batterie : "Girl talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Girl Talk (2012)" - Label Palmetto Records 2012

Label Concord Jazz ‎
Label Concord Jazz ‎

♪Gene Harris, piano. Le Philip Morris Superband : "Girl talk" (Neal Hefti / Bobby Troup) - De l'album "Gene Harris And The Phillip Morris Superband ‎– World Tour 1990" - Label Concord Jazz ‎ CCD-4443

L'équipe de l'émission :
58 min
