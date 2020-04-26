Repassez-moi l'standard... "Georgia On My Mind" Stuart Gorrell’s, lyrics & Hoagy Carmichael’s, music (1930)
1960, star montante Ray Charles sort le hit en single, il est n°1, remporte un Grammy Award! --“I’ve never known a lady named Georgia, and I wasn’t dreaming of the state, even though I was born there. It was just a beautiful, romantic melody.” Ray Charles (Brother Ray : Ray Charles 'Own Story) 1978
"Georgia On My Mind" composé par Hoagy Carmichael (1899-1981)& paroles de Stuart Gorrell (1901-1963) célébrissime standard popularisé par Ray Charles dans les années 60...
"Georgia on My Mind" va devenir indissociable de l'État du Sud. En 1979, La Chambre des Représentants de Géorgie, déclare : "Chanson officielle de l'État" !
24 février 2016 "Smithsonian Salutes Ray Charles" à la Maison Blanche, soirée présentée par le président Barack Obama et la Première Dame Michelle Obama. "Georgia on My Mind" par Usher...
Hoagy Carmichael (1899-1981) enregistre la chanson en septembre 1930. La star montante Ray Charles, sort “Georgia on My Mind” en single, il atteint le n°1 en novembre 1960 et remporte un Grammy Award !
Willie Nelson (1933-) remporte le palmarès country et western de Billboard en 1978, et "Georgia On My Mind" a un deuxième Grammy !
Georgia, oh Georgia
No, no, no, no, no peace I find
Just an old sweet song
Keeps Georgia on my mind...
