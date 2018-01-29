Repassez-moi l'standard... "Georgia on my Mind" composée par Hoagy Carmichael, écrite par Stuart Gorrell (1930)
Les récompenses : Grammy Hall of Fame Award, Grammy Award de la meilleure chanson contemporaine !
Aujourd'hui... "Georgia on My Mind" chanson de Hoagy Carmichael et Stuart Gorrell (1930). Ray Charles l'a interprétée suite à l'annulation de son concert en Georgie (USA)
Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♪Programme
Georgia. Georgia. The whole day through.
♪Tuts Washington, piano solo : "Georgia on my mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Tuts Washington – New Orleans Piano Professor (1986)" - Label Rounder Records 11501
An' just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind.
♪The Hi-Lo's, quatuor vocal. Orchestre direction Jerry Fieldings : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "The Hi-Lo's And The Jerry Fielding Orchestra (1957)" - Label Kapp Records KL-1027
Georgia, Georgia, a song of you,
♪Kai Winding et J.J Johnson, trombones. Bill Evans piano. Tommy Williams, contrebasse. Art Taylor, batterie : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "The Great Kai and J. J. (1997)" - Label Impulse ! IMP 12252
Comes as sweet and clear as moonlight through the pines.
Howard Hoagland "Hoagy" Carmichael (1899-1981) compositeur, pianiste, chanteur, acteur et chef d'orchestre américain a composé "Georgia on My Mind" en 1930...
♪Hoagy Carmichael, chant. Orchestre direction Johnny Mandel : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Hoagy Sings Carmichael With The Pacific Jazzmen (1987) - Label Pacific Jazz Records CP32-5365
Other arms reach out to me ;
♪Jimmy Smith, orgue. Kenny Burrell, Billy Mure et Vince Gambella guitares. Milt Hinton, contrebasse. Doug Allen batterie : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Jimmy Smith – Any Number Can Win (1963)" - Label Verve Records V-8552
Other eyes smile tenderly.
♪Jack Lemmon, chant. Orchestre direction Marion Evans : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Jack Lemmon – Some Like It Hot (1959) - Label Epic BN 528
Still in peaceful dreams I see,
♪Louis Armstrong, trompette. Orchestre de Sy Oliver : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) (1956) - De l'Album "Louis Armstrong – Gold (2006)" - Label ℗ 2006 Universal Music
The road leads back to you.
"Georgia on My Mind" titre culte de Ray Charles, sacrée plus belle chanson de tous les temps !
♪Ray Charles, chant et piano. David "Fathead" Newman solo flûte. Edgar Willis, contrebasse. Bruno Carr; batterie : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Ray Charles – Berlin, 1962 (1996)" - Label Pablo Records PACD 5301-2
Georgia, Georgia, no peace I find.
♪Donna Hightower, chant : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Donna Hightower – This World Today Is A Mess (1972) - Label Decca 258.077
Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind.
♪Wesley Johnson chant : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Wess and The Airedales" - Label Durium 2C062-92.143
Georgia, Georgia, no peace I find.
♪Tim Hardin, chant. Orchestre direction Joe Zawinul : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Tim Hardin – Bird On A Wire (2003) - Label Columbia SMM 5128302
Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind.
♪Willie Nelson, chant guitare. Booker T Jones piano orgue : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Willie Nelson – Georgia On My Mind / On The Sunny Side Of The Street (1978) - Label Columbia 3-10704
Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind.
♪Shirley Horn, chant piano et orgue. Charles Ables, basse. Steve Williams, batterie : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Shirley Horn – Light Out Of Darkness (A Tribute To Ray Charles) 1993" - Label Verve Records 519 703-2
Recorded at the Montreux Jazz Festival 1977...
♪Ray Bryant, piano solo. " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Ray Bryant – Montreux '77" - Label Pablo Live 2308 201
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration