Repassez-moi l'standard... "Georgia on my Mind" composée par Hoagy Carmichael, écrite par Stuart Gorrell (1930)

Aujourd'hui... "Georgia on My Mind" chanson de Hoagy Carmichael et Stuart Gorrell (1930). Ray Charles l'a interprétée suite à l'annulation de son concert en Georgie (USA)

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Programme

Georgia. Georgia. The whole day through.

♪Tuts Washington, piano solo : "Georgia on my mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Tuts Washington ‎– New Orleans Piano Professor (1986)" - Label Rounder Records ‎ 11501

An' just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind.

♪The Hi-Lo's, quatuor vocal. Orchestre direction Jerry Fieldings : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "The Hi-Lo's And The Jerry Fielding Orchestra (1957)" - Label Kapp Records ‎ KL-1027

Georgia, Georgia, a song of you,

♪Kai Winding et J.J Johnson, trombones. Bill Evans piano. Tommy Williams, contrebasse. Art Taylor, batterie : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "The Great Kai and J. J. (1997)" - Label Impulse ! ‎ IMP 12252

Comes as sweet and clear as moonlight through the pines.

Howard Hoagland "Hoagy" Carmichael (1899-1981) compositeur, pianiste, chanteur, acteur et chef d'orchestre américain a composé "Georgia on My Mind" en 1930...

♪Hoagy Carmichael, chant. Orchestre direction Johnny Mandel : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Hoagy Sings Carmichael With The Pacific Jazzmen (1987) - Label Pacific Jazz Records CP32-5365

Other arms reach out to me ;

♪Jimmy Smith, orgue. Kenny Burrell, Billy Mure et Vince Gambella guitares. Milt Hinton, contrebasse. Doug Allen batterie : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Jimmy Smith ‎– Any Number Can Win (1963)" - Label Verve Records V-8552

Other eyes smile tenderly.

♪Jack Lemmon, chant. Orchestre direction Marion Evans : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Jack Lemmon ‎– Some Like It Hot (1959) - Label Epic BN 528

Still in peaceful dreams I see,

♪Louis Armstrong, trompette. Orchestre de Sy Oliver : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) (1956) - De l'Album "Louis Armstrong – Gold (2006)" - Label ℗ 2006 Universal Music

The road leads back to you.

"Georgia on My Mind" titre culte de Ray Charles, sacrée plus belle chanson de tous les temps !

♪Ray Charles, chant et piano. David "Fathead" Newman solo flûte. Edgar Willis, contrebasse. Bruno Carr; batterie : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Ray Charles ‎– Berlin, 1962 (1996)" - Label Pablo Records ‎ PACD 5301-2

Georgia, Georgia, no peace I find.

♪Donna Hightower, chant : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Donna Hightower ‎– This World Today Is A Mess (1972) - Label Decca ‎258.077

Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind.

♪Wesley Johnson chant : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Wess and The Airedales" - Label Durium ‎ 2C062-92.143

Georgia, Georgia, no peace I find.

♪Tim Hardin, chant. Orchestre direction Joe Zawinul : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Tim Hardin ‎– Bird On A Wire (2003) - Label Columbia ‎ SMM 5128302

Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind.

♪Willie Nelson, chant guitare. Booker T Jones piano orgue : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Willie Nelson ‎– Georgia On My Mind / On The Sunny Side Of The Street (1978) - Label Columbia ‎ 3-10704

Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind.

♪Shirley Horn, chant piano et orgue. Charles Ables, basse. Steve Williams, batterie : " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Shirley Horn ‎– Light Out Of Darkness (A Tribute To Ray Charles) 1993" - Label Verve Records ‎ 519 703-2

Recorded at the Montreux Jazz Festival 1977...

♪Ray Bryant, piano solo. " Georgia On My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael / Stuart Gorrell) - De l'album "Ray Bryant ‎– Montreux '77" - Label Pablo Live ‎2308 201