Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Fox" composé par Lalo Schifrin (1967)

"Thème de la comédie dramatique canadienne "The Fox" une histoire d’amour entre 2 femmes et un homme d’après un roman de D.H Lawrence, romancier et poète britannique connu pour "L’Amant de Lady Chaterley". Le film réalisé par Mark Rydell est mis en musique par le compositeur argentin Lalo Schifrin."

"Tout ce que fait Lalo Schifrin c’est le pied ! On se moque de savoir quel type de musique nous allons jouer. Tout ce que l’on sait, c’est que sa musique aura la Grande Classe." Ray Brown, contrebassiste de jazz

Sur les traces de Lalo Schifrin...

2012, Al Jarreau sings Lalo Schifrin's song...

Le thème aurait été soufflé à Lalo Schifrin par le musicien jazz Roland Kirk, immortalisé par la publicité des collants DIM, c'est la BO du film de Marc Rydell "The Fox" où les protagonistes isolés pendant l'hiver canadien, s’entre-déchirent dans une ferme.

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

1968, recorded in RCA's Music Center Of The World, Hollywood, California, USA

♪ Hugo Montenegro Orchestra :The Fox (Lalo Schifrin) – Album "Hugo Montenegro & His Orchestra & Chorus - Hang 'Em High (1968)" – LP label RCA Victor LPM-4022

♪ Lalo Schifrin direction & arrgts :"The Fox" Main Title (Lalo Schifrin) – Album "The Fox - Academy Award Nominated Score Soundtrack And Music Inspired By The Fox (2000) – Label Aleph Records 017

♪ Lalo Schifrin Orchestra & Sally Stevens, voix :That Night (Lalo Schifrin / Norman Gimbel) – Album "BO film Mark Rydell : The Fox (1967)" – Label Aleph Records 017

♪Andre Kostelanetz and His Orchestra :Theme From "The Fox" (Lalo Schifrin) – Album "Andre Kostelanetz And His Orchestra - For The Young At Heart (1968)" – Label Columbia CS 9691

♪ Scott Walker, voix. Orchestre Robert Cornford : That Night Theme From "The Fox" (Lalo Schifrin / Norman Gimbel) – Album "Scott Walker - The Moviegoer (1972)" – LP label Contour 6870 633

1969, recorded in RCA's Music Center of the World, Hollywood, California, USA...

♪ Henry Mancini, piano solo, His Orchestra & Chorus : Theme from The Fox (Lalo Schifrin) – Album "Henry Mancini And His Orchestra – Six Hours Past Sunset (1969)" – Label RCA Victor LSP-4239

Enregistré en 1969

♪ Tony Bennett, voix. Orchestre direction Torrie Zito : That Night (Lalo Schifrin / Norman Gimbel) – Album I’ve gotta be me (1969) – Label CBS 9882

♪ Wes Montgomery, guitare. Orchestre direction Don Sebesky : The Fox (Lalo Schifrin) – Album Down here on the ground (1968) – Label VERVE

♪ Ronnie Aldrich & His two pianos. The London Festival Orchestra : Theme From "The Fox" (Lalo Schifrin) – Album "This Way "In" (1968)" – LP label London Records SP 44116

♪ Marie-Christine Debourse, voix parlée sur « The Fox » (Lalo Schifrin) exercices respiratoires / album Gardons la forme-Dansez la Gym Aérobic comme à la télévision (1982)RKM

♪Lalo Schifrin, piano. Ray Brown, basse. Grady Tate, batterie. The London Philharmonic : The Fox (Lalo Schifrin) – Album "Lalo Schifrin With Ray Brown & Grady Tate & The London Philharmonic - Jazz Meets The Symphony (1993)" – Label Atlantic Jazz 782506-2

1997, enregistrement live à la Gare de Borredon-Montalzat, lors du Joel Mouriau "Gare en Jazz Festival"...

♪Duo Guy Lafitte sax ténor & Pierre Boussaguet, basse :The Fox (Lalo Schifrin) – Album "Guy Lafitte / Pierre Boussaguet - Crossings (1998)" – Label EmArcy 559 199-2

_Jean-Michel Bernard plays Lalo Schifrin, c'_est avant tout une belle histoire d’amitié…

♪Kimiko Ono, voix. Jean-Michel Bernard, claviers. Eric Giausserand, trompette. Pierre Boussaguet, basse. Daniel Ciampolini, percussions. François Laizeau, batterie : That Night - Theme from the Fox (Lalo Schifrin / Norman Gimbel) – Album "Jean-Michel Bernard Plays Lalo Schifrin (2017)" – Label Cristal Records CR 269

♪Lalo Schifrin, direction & arrgts : BO film "The Fox" Fox Variation #1 / Dead Leaf (Lalo Schifrin) – Album "The Fox - Academy Award Nominated Score Soundtrack And Music Inspired By The Fox (2000) – Label Aleph Records 017