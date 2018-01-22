Repassez-moi l'standard... "Fever" de Eddie Cooley et John Davenport (Otis Blackwell) en 1956
Sortie en 1956, elle a été chantée par Little Willie John, qui en vendit plus d'un million d'exemplaires. La version la plus célèbre date de 1958, elle est interprétée par Peggy Lee.
Aujourd'hui... The song “Fever” was originally written by Eddie Cooley (1930-) and Otis Blackwell, who used the pseudonym John Davenport (1931-2002)
Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♪Programme
♪Little Willie John, chant : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "Little Willie John – Fever: The Best Of Little Willie John (1993) - Label Rhino Records R2 71511
♪Otis Blackwell, chant : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "A Collection Of Various Interpretations Of Fever (2003) - Label Trocadero Records TR 20341
♪Peggy Lee, chant. Jack Marshall, guitare : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album " Peggy Lee – Fever (1958) - Label Capitol 45T F3998
♪Sarah Vaughan, chant. Orchestre direction Frank Foster : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "Sarah Vaughan – Fever (1964)" - Label Verve Records VERR01405-1
♪Greetje Kauffeld, chant. – The Cees Slinger Quartet : Cees Slinger, piano. Theo Loevendie, saxophone soprano. Dirk Van Der Capellen, contrebasse. John Engels, batterie : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "Greetje Kauffeld – Young Girl Sunday Jazz (2015) - Label Sonorama L-89
♪Quincy Jones and his Orchestra : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) Arrgts Quincy Jones) - De l'album "Quincy Jones And His Orchestra – Quincy's Got A Brand New Bag (1994) - Label Mercury MG21063
♪Caterina Valente, chant. Jo Boyer et son Orchestre (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley adaptation Boris Vian) - De l'album "Caterina Valente – 39 De Fièvre (1959) - Label Decca 455.711
♪Carmen Maria Vega duo avec Ron Smith, chant. Manu Galvin, guitare. Jean-Jacques Milteau, harmonica. Gilles Michel, basse : "Fever" (Docteur) (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley adaptation Claude Nougaro) - De l'album "Galvin, Milteau, Robinson, Smith – Consideration (2011) - Label Columbia none 2011
♪Patti Drew, chant. Orchestre direction Phil Wright : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) ♪James Brown, chant : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) Extrait de l'album Cold sweat ( Polydor / 1967) De l'album "A Collection Of Various Interpretations Of Fever (2003) - Label Trocadero Records TR 20341
♪La Lupe, chant. Orchestre direction Chris Towns : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album " La Lupe – Queen Of Latin Soul / Reina De La Cancion Latina (2006) - Label Fania Records FANIA1043772
♪Joyce Moreno, chant-guitare. Helio Alves, piano, Rodolfo Stroeter, basse. Tutty Moreno, percussions "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "Cool - Joyce Moreno (2016) - Label Far Out Recordings FARO193CD
♪Jessica Pilnäs : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "Jessica Pilnäs – Norma Deloris Egstrom A Tribute To Peggy Lee (2012) - Label ACT 9724-2
Nina Hagen, the queen of punk singing Fever accompanied by the Leipzig BigBand, she once again manages to prove that there are no boundries for truely great artists...
♪Nina Hagen, chant. The Leipzig Big Band : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "Nina Hagen, - Bigband Explosion (2003)" - Label SPV Recordings 086-11432
♪Peter Herbolzheimer. The Big Band Man : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album 4CD "Peter Herbolzheimer – Big Band Man (2008) - Label MPS Records 06025 1764391
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration