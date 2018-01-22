Repassez-moi l'standard... "Fever" de Eddie Cooley et John Davenport (Otis Blackwell) en 1956

Aujourd'hui... The song “Fever” was originally written by Eddie Cooley (1930-) and Otis Blackwell, who used the pseudonym John Davenport (1931-2002)

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Little Willie John, chant : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "Little Willie John ‎– Fever: The Best Of Little Willie John (1993) - Label Rhino Records R2 71511

♪Otis Blackwell, chant : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "A Collection Of Various Interpretations Of Fever (2003) - Label Trocadero Records ‎ TR 20341

♪Peggy Lee, chant. Jack Marshall, guitare : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album " Peggy Lee – Fever (1958) - Label Capitol 45T F3998

♪Sarah Vaughan, chant. Orchestre direction Frank Foster : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "Sarah Vaughan ‎– Fever (1964)" - Label Verve Records ‎ VERR01405-1

♪Greetje Kauffeld, chant. – The Cees Slinger Quartet : Cees Slinger, piano. Theo Loevendie, saxophone soprano. Dirk Van Der Capellen, contrebasse. John Engels, batterie : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "Greetje Kauffeld ‎– Young Girl Sunday Jazz (2015) - Label Sonorama L-89

♪Quincy Jones and his Orchestra : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) Arrgts Quincy Jones) - De l'album "Quincy Jones And His Orchestra ‎– Quincy's Got A Brand New Bag (1994) - Label Mercury ‎ MG21063



♪Caterina Valente, chant. Jo Boyer et son Orchestre (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley adaptation Boris Vian) - De l'album "Caterina Valente ‎– 39 De Fièvre (1959) - Label Decca ‎ 455.711

♪Carmen Maria Vega duo avec Ron Smith, chant. Manu Galvin, guitare. Jean-Jacques Milteau, harmonica. Gilles Michel, basse : "Fever" (Docteur) (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley adaptation Claude Nougaro) - De l'album "Galvin, Milteau, Robinson, Smith ‎– Consideration (2011) - Label Columbia ‎ none 2011

♪Patti Drew, chant. Orchestre direction Phil Wright : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) ♪James Brown, chant : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) Extrait de l'album Cold sweat ( Polydor / 1967) De l'album "A Collection Of Various Interpretations Of Fever (2003) - Label Trocadero Records ‎ TR 20341

♪La Lupe, chant. Orchestre direction Chris Towns : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album " La Lupe ‎– Queen Of Latin Soul / Reina De La Cancion Latina (2006) - Label Fania Records ‎ FANIA1043772

♪Joyce Moreno, chant-guitare. Helio Alves, piano, Rodolfo Stroeter, basse. Tutty Moreno, percussions "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "Cool - Joyce Moreno (2016) - Label Far Out Recordings FARO193CD

♪Jessica Pilnäs : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "Jessica Pilnäs ‎– Norma Deloris Egstrom A Tribute To Peggy Lee (2012) - Label ACT 9724-2

Nina Hagen, the queen of punk singing Fever accompanied by the Leipzig BigBand, she once again manages to prove that there are no boundries for truely great artists...

♪Nina Hagen, chant. The Leipzig Big Band : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album "Nina Hagen, - Bigband Explosion (2003)" - Label SPV Recordings ‎ 086-11432

♪Peter Herbolzheimer. The Big Band Man : "Fever" (John Davenport / Eddie Cooley) - De l'album 4CD "Peter Herbolzheimer ‎– Big Band Man (2008) - Label MPS Records ‎ 06025 1764391