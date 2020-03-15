Repassez-moi l'standard... "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" words & music by Cole Porter (1960)

Standard chanté par Nan Wynn, en 1944 dans la revue musicale de Billy Rose "Seven Lively Arts" au Ziegfeld Théâtre à New York. Cole Albert Porter (1891-1964) a beaucoup écrit pour Broadway et Hollywood... Ev'ry time we say goodbye I die a little Ev'ry time we say goodbye I wonder why a little...

La chanson est devenue un standard de jazz après avoir gagné en popularité à la fin des années 50 et au début des années 60...

Ev'ry time we say goodbye

I die a little

Ev'ry time we say goodbye

I wonder why a little...

...Why the Gods above me

Who must be in the know

Think so little of me

They allow you to go...

...When you're near

There's such an air of spring about it

I can hear a lark somewhere

Begin to sing about it..

Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Dinah Washington, chant. Orchestre Quincy Jones : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album "Dinah Washington With Quincy Jones And His Orchestra ‎– The Swingin' Miss "D" (1957)" – LP label The EmArcy MG 36104

Recorded on July 12, 13 & 16, 1965 at Pacific Jazz Studios, Los Angeles, USA...

♪Julie London, chant. Russ Freeman, piano. Bud Shank, sax alto. Joe Pass, guitare. Monty Budwig, basse. Colin Bailey, batterie : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l'album "Julie London With The Bud Shank Quintet ‎– All Through The Night (1965)" – LP label Liberty LRP 3434

1961, After Hours, premier album de la chanteuse jazz américaine Sarah Vaughan, avec seulement un accompagnement de guitare et contrebasse...

♪Sarah Vaughan, chant. Mundell Lowe, guitare. George Duvivier, contrebasse : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album After Hours (1961) – LP label ROULETTE 52070

♪Duo Ray Charles & Betty Carter, chant. Orchestre direction Marty Paich : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album Ray Charles and Betty Carter with The Jack Halloran Singers (Paramount /1961) – Label DUNHILL COMPACT CLASSIC

♪Erma Franklin, chant :"Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album "Erma Franklin ‎– Piece Of My Heart (1992)" – Label Epic ‎658384 2

♪Shirley Bassey, chant. Geoff Love & His Orchestra : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l'album "Shirley Bassey With Geoff Love & His Orchestra – In The Still Of The Night (1961) – Label Columbia ‎SCX 3352

♪Andy Bey, piano-chant & Bey Sisters : Geraldine & Salome Bey, chant. Milt Hinton, basse. Osie Johnson, batterie : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l'album "Andy Bey & The Bey Sisters (1964)" – Label Prestige ‎PRCD-24245-2

Live at Schwab Auditorium, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania (USA), January 19, 1963...

♪John Coltrane Quartet : John Coltrane, sax soprano. McCoy Tyner, piano. Jimmy Garrison, basse. Elvin Jones, batterie : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l'album "John Coltrane Quartet ‎– Pennsylvania Concert 1963 (2013)" – Label Payton Place Records 28635788

♪Duo Mel Tormé & Cleo Laine. John Colianni, piano. Ray Loeckle, flûte. John Dankworth, clarinette. John Leitham, basse. Donny Osborne, batterie : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l'album "Mel Tormé & Cleo Laine ‎– Nothing Without You (1992)" – Label Concord Jazz ‎CCD-4515

Recorded in New York on January 7&8, 1998...

♪Duo Michele Hendricks, chant & Tommy Flanagan, piano:"Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album "Michele Hendricks ‎– A Little Bit Of Ella (Now And Then) (2015)" – Label Cristal Records CR237

"Héritier de Peter Erskine, d’Elvin Jones, et, pour la délicatesse du toucher de Roy Haynes, le batteur Stéphane Huchard tient le haut du pavé depuis une quinzaine d’années" Bruno Pfeiffer, Libération

♪Stéphane Huchard, batterie. Stéphane Guillaume, sax alto. Thomas Bramerie, basse : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album "Off-off Broadway (2019)" – Label Jazz Eleven 11003

♪Three voices David Linx, Maria Pia De Vito & Fay Claassen. Diederik Wissels, piano. Christophe Wallemme, contrebasse. Stéphane Huchard, batterie : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album "David Linx, Diederik Wissels Meet Fay Claassen, Maria Pia De Vito ‎– One Heart, Three Voices (2005)" – Label E-motive records ‎EM 0504

Avec ce 6e album, retour aux standards jazz, Sophie Alour, fidèle à son tempérament introspectif – son ténor, très caressant, n’est jamais démonstratif – a choisi un répertoire de ballades en hommage aux chanteuses qu’elle admire. Enregistré les 29 et 30 mai 2017 à Meudon (92)...

♪Sophie Alour, sax soprano. David El Malek, sax ténor. Sylvain Romano, basse. André Ceccarelli, batterie : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album "Sophie Alour ‎– Time For Love (2018) – Label Music From Source 2975838

