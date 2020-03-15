Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 15 mars 2020
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" words & music by Cole Porter (1960)

Standard chanté par Nan Wynn, en 1944 dans la revue musicale de Billy Rose "Seven Lively Arts" au Ziegfeld Théâtre à New York. Cole Albert Porter (1891-1964) a beaucoup écrit pour Broadway et Hollywood... Ev'ry time we say goodbye I die a little Ev'ry time we say goodbye I wonder why a little...

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" words & music by Cole Porter (1960)
Cole Albert Porter (1891–1964) , © The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts

La chanson est devenue un standard de jazz après avoir gagné en popularité à la fin des années 50 et au début des années 60...

Ev'ry time we say goodbye
I die a little
Ev'ry time we say goodbye
I wonder why a little...

...Why the Gods above me
Who must be in the know
Think so little of me
They allow you to go...

...When you're near
There's such an air of spring about it
I can hear a lark somewhere
Begin to sing about it..

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

♪Dinah Washington, chant. Orchestre Quincy Jones : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album "Dinah Washington With Quincy Jones And His Orchestra ‎–  The Swingin' Miss "D" (1957)"  – LP label The EmArcy MG 36104

Recorded on July 12, 13 & 16, 1965 at Pacific Jazz Studios, Los Angeles, USA... 

♪Julie London, chant. Russ Freeman, piano. Bud Shank, sax alto. Joe Pass, guitare. Monty Budwig, basse. Colin Bailey, batterie : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l'album "Julie London With The Bud Shank Quintet ‎– All Through The Night (1965)" – LP label Liberty LRP 3434

1961, After Hours, premier album de la chanteuse jazz américaine Sarah Vaughan, avec seulement un accompagnement de guitare et contrebasse...

♪Sarah Vaughan, chant. Mundell Lowe, guitare. George Duvivier, contrebasse : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album After Hours (1961) – LP label ROULETTE 52070

...There's no love song finer
But how strange the change
From major to minor
Ev'ry time we say goodbye...

♪Duo Ray Charles & Betty Carter, chant. Orchestre direction Marty Paich : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album Ray Charles and Betty Carter with The Jack Halloran Singers (Paramount /1961) – Label DUNHILL COMPACT CLASSIC

Label Epic

♪Erma Franklin, chant :"Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album "Erma Franklin ‎– Piece Of My Heart (1992)" – Label Epic ‎658384 2

Label Columbia

♪Shirley Bassey, chant. Geoff Love & His Orchestra : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l'album "Shirley Bassey With  Geoff Love & His Orchestra – In The Still Of The Night (1961) – Label Columbia ‎SCX 3352

Label Prestige ‎

♪Andy Bey, piano-chant & Bey Sisters : Geraldine & Salome Bey, chant. Milt Hinton, basse. Osie Johnson, batterie : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l'album "Andy Bey & The Bey Sisters (1964)" – Label Prestige ‎PRCD-24245-2

Live at Schwab Auditorium, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania (USA), January 19, 1963...

Label Payton Place Records

♪John Coltrane Quartet : John Coltrane, sax soprano. McCoy Tyner, piano. Jimmy Garrison, basse. Elvin Jones, batterie : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l'album "John Coltrane Quartet ‎– Pennsylvania Concert 1963 (2013)" – Label Payton Place Records 28635788

...When you're near
There's such an air of spring about it
I can hear a lark somewhere
Begin to sing about it...

Label Concord Jazz ‎

♪Duo Mel Tormé & Cleo Laine. John Colianni, piano. Ray Loeckle, flûte. John Dankworth, clarinette. John Leitham, basse. Donny Osborne, batterie : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l'album "Mel Tormé & Cleo Laine ‎– Nothing Without You (1992)" – Label Concord Jazz ‎CCD-4515

Recorded in New York on January 7&8, 1998...

Label Cristal Records

♪Duo Michele Hendricks, chant & Tommy Flanagan, piano:"Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album "Michele Hendricks ‎– A Little Bit Of Ella (Now And Then) (2015)" – Label Cristal Records CR237

"Héritier de Peter Erskine, d’Elvin Jones, et, pour la délicatesse du  toucher de Roy Haynes, le batteur Stéphane Huchard tient le haut du pavé depuis une quinzaine d’années" Bruno Pfeiffer, Libération

Label Jazz Eleven

♪Stéphane Huchard, batterie. Stéphane Guillaume, sax alto. Thomas Bramerie, basse : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album "Off-off Broadway (2019)" – Label Jazz Eleven 11003

Label E-motive records

♪Three voices David Linx, Maria Pia De Vito & Fay Claassen. Diederik Wissels, piano. Christophe Wallemme, contrebasse. Stéphane Huchard, batterie : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album "David Linx, Diederik Wissels Meet Fay Claassen, Maria Pia De Vito ‎– One Heart, Three Voices (2005)" – Label E-motive records ‎EM 0504

La saxophoniste Sophie Alour
La saxophoniste Sophie Alour , © Photo Sylvain Gripoix

Avec ce 6e album, retour aux standards jazz, Sophie Alour, fidèle à son tempérament introspectif  – son ténor, très caressant, n’est jamais démonstratif – a choisi un répertoire de ballades en hommage aux chanteuses qu’elle admire. Enregistré les 29 et 30 mai 2017 à Meudon (92)...

Label Music From Source

♪Sophie Alour, sax soprano. David El Malek, sax ténor. Sylvain Romano, basse. André Ceccarelli, batterie : "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Cole Porter) – De l’album "Sophie Alour ‎– Time For Love (2018) – Label Music From Source 2975838

...There's no love song finer
But how strange the change
From major to minor
Ev'ry time we say goodbye.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    Ev'ry time we say goodbye - DINAH WASHINGTON
    Dinah Washington

    Ev'ry time we say goodbye

    Quincy Jones Orchestra
    Album The swingin' miss ""D"" Label Verve (558 074-2) Année 1998
  • 19h05
    Ev'ry time we say goodbye - JULIE LONDON
    Julie London

    Ev'ry time we say goodbye

    Shank Bud Quintet, Bud Shank, Russ Freeman : Piano, Joe Pass : Guitare, Monty Budwig : Batterie, Colin Bailey : Batterie
    Album All through the night/Julie London sings the choicest of Cole Porter Label Jasmine J (JAS CD 308) Année 1956
  • 19h10
    Ev'ry time we say goodbye - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah Vaughan

    Ev'ry time we say goodbye

    Album After Hours Label Roulette @ (R 52 070) Année 1961
  • 19h13
    Ev'ry time we say goodbye - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charles

    Ev'ry time we say goodbye

    Marty Paich : chef d'orchestre, Betty Carter
    Album Ray Charles and Betty Carter Label Dunhill Compact Classic (DZS-039) Année 1988
  • 19h18
    Ev'rytime we say goodbye - ERMA FRANKLIN
    Erma Franklin

    Ev'rytime we say goodbye

    Album Her name is Erma Label Cornbread Records (CRNBR16003) Année 1962
  • 19h21
    Ev'ry time we say goodbye - SHIRLEY BASSEY
    Shirley Bassey

    Ev'ry time we say goodbye

    Album Shirley Label Columbia / Parlophone Année 1961
  • 19h27
    Ev'ry time we say goodbye - ANDY BEY & THE BEY SISTERS
    Andy Bey & The Bey Sisters

    Ev'ry time we say goodbye

    Album The bey andy & bey sisters Label Prestige (PRCD-24245-2) Année 2000
  • 19h30
    Ev'ry time we say goodbye - JOHN COLTRANE QUARTET
    John Coltrane Quartet

    Ev'ry time we say goodbye

    John Coltrane : Saxophone, Mc Coy Tyner : Piano, Steve Davis : Contrebasse, Elvis Jones : Batterie
    Album Ballads 1956 - 1962 Label Chant Du Monde (CMJ874238285)
L'équipe de l'émission :
