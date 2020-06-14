Repassez-moi l'standard "Estate" composé par Bruno Martino, chanteur-pianiste & paroles Bruno Brighetti (1960)

"C’était en 1960, et ce succès va devenir le plus grand standard de jazz, qu’ait donné la chanson italienne ! Le titre original "Odio l’estate" qui signifie "Je déteste l’été"... phrase qui revient à chaque début de strophe... l’été est ici la saison qui a vu l’histoire d’amour..." Laurent Valero

"Quand Bruno Martino crée "Estate", la Bossa Nova est à son apogée dans le monde et ce rythme langoureux va coller tellement à la chanson que beaucoup penseront qu’il s’agit d’un thème brésilien !" Laurent Valero

Estate

Sei calda come i baci che ho perduto

Sei piena di un amore che ho passato

Che il cuore mio vorrebbe cancellare...

...Odio l'estate

Il sole che ogni giorno ci scaldava

Che splendidi tramonti dipingeva

Adesso brucia solo con furore...

16 avril 2015, Blue Note Milano, Richard Galliano & Sylvain Luc...

...Tornerà un altro inverno

Cadranno mille pètali di rose

La neve coprirà tutte le cose

E forse un'altra estate tornerà...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

Bruno Martino, avec la toute première version qu’il enregistra de sa chanson c’était à Rome en 1960 …

♪Bruno Martino, voix. Orchestre direction Ib Glindemann's : Estate (Bruno Martino / Bruno Brighetti) – EP label La Voce Del Padrone 7MQ 1443

Roma, Italy - 1962...

♪Helen Merrill, voix. Ennio Morricone E La Sua Orchestra : Estate (Bruno Martino / Bruno Brighetti) – De l’album "Helen Merrill – In Italy Helen (1991)" – Label Liuto Records ‎LRS 0063/5

♪João Gilberto, voix. Orchestre direction Claus Ogerman : Estate (Bruno Martino / Bruno Brighetti) – De l’album "João Gilberto – Amoroso / Brasil (1977)" – Label Warner Bros. Records 9362-45165-2

Live ! 2001, Paris-Théâtre des Champs Élysées...

♪Claude Nougaro, voix. Maurice Vander, piano. Pierre Michelot, basse. Bernard Lubat, batterie : Un Été (Claude Nougaro / Bruno Brighetti) – De l’album "Nougaro ‎– Master Série - Vol.1 (2003)" – Label Universal 816 459-2

♪Jon Hendricks, voix. & Friends. Orchestre direction David Burger : In Summer (Jon Hendricks / Bruno Martino) – De l’album "Jon Hendricks And Friends – Freddie Freeloader (1990)" – Label Denon 81757 6302-2

♪DuoCarole Fredette, voix & Steve Khun, piano :In Summer (Bruno Martino / Jon Hendricks) – De l’album "Carol Fredette, Steve Kuhn ‎– In The Shadows (1994)" – Label Owl Records 075 830484-2

♪Duo Tania Maria, voix-piano & Eddie Gomez, basse : _Estate (_Bruno Martino / Bruno Brighetti) – De l’album "Tania Maria ‎– Tempo (2011)" – Label Naïve ‎NJ621771

♪Bobo Moreno, voix. Ole Kock Hansen, piano. Bo Stief, basse. Adam Nussbaum, batterie : Estate (Joel. E Spiegel / Bruno Martino) – De l’album "Bobo Moreno ‎– Dreamsville (2013)" – Label Stunt Records stucd 13052

♪Toots Thielemans, harmonica. Fred Hersch, piano. Harvie Swartz, basse. Joey Baron, batterie : Estate (Bruno Martino) – De l’album Only Trust your heart (1988) – Label CONCORD JAZZ 4355

♪Duo Sarah Lancman & Giovanni Mirabassi, piano :Estate (Bruno Martino / Bruno Brighetti) – De l’album "Giovanni Mirabassi, Sarah Lancman – Intermezzo (2019) – Label Jazz Eleven JZE11004

Enregistrement 3 mars 1999, Petit Opportun à Paris. Album inédit à l'occasion du 10e anniversaire de la disparition deMichel Graillier...

♪Michel Graillier, piano :Estate (Bruno Martino) – De l’album "Michel Graillier ‎– Live Au Petit Opportun (2013)" – Label EX-TENSION Records ‎EX12

