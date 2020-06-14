Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19h
Dimanche 14 juin 2020
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard "Estate" composé par Bruno Martino, chanteur-pianiste & paroles Bruno Brighetti (1960)

"C’était en 1960, et ce succès va devenir le plus grand standard de jazz, qu’ait donné la chanson italienne ! Le titre original "Odio l’estate" qui signifie "Je déteste l’été"... phrase qui revient à chaque début de strophe... l’été est ici la saison qui a vu l’histoire d’amour..." Laurent Valero

Repassez-moi l'standard "Estate" composé par Bruno Martino, chanteur-pianiste & paroles Bruno Brighetti (1960)
30 mars 1960, Quintetto Bruno Martino : Bruno Martino, piano. Luciano Ventura, basse. Bruno Brighetti, bongó & vibraphone. Carlo Pes, guitare. Ole Jörgensen, batterie (g. à d.) , © His Master's Voice

"Quand Bruno Martino crée "Estate", la Bossa Nova est à son apogée dans le monde et ce rythme langoureux va coller tellement à la chanson que beaucoup penseront qu’il s’agit d’un thème brésilien !" Laurent Valero

Estate
Sei calda come i baci che ho perduto
Sei piena di un amore che ho passato
Che il cuore mio vorrebbe cancellare...

...Odio l'estate
Il sole che ogni giorno ci scaldava
Che splendidi tramonti dipingeva
Adesso brucia solo con furore...

...Tornerà un altro inverno
Cadranno mille pètali di rose
La neve coprirà tutte le cose
E forse un'altra estate tornerà...

"Estate" musique Bruno Martino & paroles Bruno Brighetti (1960)
"Estate" musique Bruno Martino & paroles Bruno Brighetti (1960)

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

Bruno Martino, avec la toute première version qu’il enregistra de sa chanson c’était à Rome en 1960 …

Label La Voce Del Padrone
Label La Voce Del Padrone

♪Bruno Martino, voix. Orchestre direction Ib Glindemann's : Estate (Bruno Martino / Bruno Brighetti) – EP label La Voce Del Padrone 7MQ 1443 

Roma, Italy - 1962...

Label Liuto Records ‎
Label Liuto Records ‎

♪Helen Merrill, voix. Ennio Morricone E La Sua Orchestra : Estate (Bruno Martino / Bruno Brighetti) – De l’album "Helen Merrill  – In Italy Helen (1991)" – Label Liuto Records ‎LRS 0063/5

Label Warner Bros. Records
Label Warner Bros. Records

♪João Gilberto, voix. Orchestre direction Claus Ogerman : Estate (Bruno Martino / Bruno Brighetti) – De l’album "João Gilberto – Amoroso / Brasil (1977)" – Label Warner Bros. Records 9362-45165-2

Live ! 2001, Paris-Théâtre des Champs Élysées...

Label Universal
Label Universal

♪Claude Nougaro, voix. Maurice Vander, piano. Pierre Michelot, basse. Bernard Lubat, batterie : Un Été (Claude Nougaro / Bruno Brighetti) – De l’album "Nougaro ‎– Master Série - Vol.1 (2003)" – Label Universal 816 459-2

♪Jon Hendricks, voix. & Friends. Orchestre direction David Burger : In Summer (Jon Hendricks / Bruno Martino) – De l’album "Jon Hendricks And Friends – Freddie Freeloader (1990)" – Label Denon 81757 6302-2 

Label Owl Records
Label Owl Records

♪DuoCarole Fredette, voix & Steve Khun, piano :In Summer (Bruno Martino / Jon Hendricks) – De l’album "Carol Fredette, Steve Kuhn ‎– In The Shadows (1994)" – Label Owl Records 075 830484-2

Label Naïve
Label Naïve

♪Duo Tania Maria, voix-piano & Eddie Gomez, basse : _Estate (_Bruno Martino / Bruno Brighetti) – De l’album "Tania Maria ‎– Tempo (2011)" – Label Naïve ‎NJ621771

Label Stunt Records
Label Stunt Records

♪Bobo Moreno, voix. Ole Kock Hansen, piano. Bo Stief, basse. Adam Nussbaum, batterie : Estate (Joel. E Spiegel / Bruno Martino) – De l’album "Bobo Moreno ‎– Dreamsville (2013)" – Label Stunt Records stucd 13052

♪Toots Thielemans, harmonica. Fred Hersch, piano. Harvie Swartz, basse. Joey Baron, batterie : Estate (Bruno Martino) – De l’album Only Trust your heart (1988) – Label CONCORD JAZZ 4355

Label Jazz Eleven
Label Jazz Eleven

♪Duo Sarah Lancman & Giovanni Mirabassi, piano :Estate (Bruno Martino / Bruno Brighetti) – De l’album "Giovanni Mirabassi, Sarah Lancman – Intermezzo (2019) – Label Jazz Eleven JZE11004

Enregistrement 3 mars 1999, Petit Opportun à Paris. Album inédit à l'occasion du 10e anniversaire de la disparition deMichel Graillier...

Label EX-TENSION
Label EX-TENSION

♪Michel Graillier, piano :Estate (Bruno Martino) – De l’album "Michel Graillier ‎– Live Au Petit Opportun (2013)" – Label EX-TENSION Records ‎EX12

Réécouter ! Repassez-moi l'standard, les versions...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    ESTATE - Bruno Martino
    Bruno Martino

    Estate

    Ib Glindemann : chef d'orchestre
    Année 1960
  • 19h06
    Estate - HELEN MERRILL
    Helen MerrillVoix

    Estate

    Ennio Morricone : chef d'orchestre
    Album Helen Merrill in Italy Label Liuto (LRS 0063/5)
  • 19h10
    Estate - JOAO GILBERTO
    João GilbertoChant, Guitare

    Estate

    Album Amoroso/Brasil Label Warner Bros (WB 945165-2) Année 1981
  • 19h17
    Un été (live) - CLAUDE NOUGARO
    Claude Nougaro

    Un été (live)

    Album Claude Nougaro à l'Olympia Label Mercury Records (4776821) Année 2016
  • 19h23
    In summer - JON HENDRICKS
    Jon Hendricks

    In summer

    Album Freddie freeloader Label Denon (CY-76302) Année 1999
  • 19h28
    In summer estate - CAROL FREDETTE
    Carol FredetteVoix

    In summer estate

    Steve Kuhn : Piano
    Album In the shadows Label Owl Records (OWL 075) Année 1994
  • 19h35
    Estate - TANIA MARIA
    Tania Maria

    Estate

    Eddie Gomez : Basse
    Album Tempo Label Naive Records (NJ621711) Année 2011
  • 19h41
    Estate - BOBO MORENO
    Bobo Moreno

    Estate

    Ole Kock Hansen : Piano, Bo Stief : Basse, Adam Nussbaum : Batterie
    Album Dreamsville Label Stunt Records (STUCD 13052) Année 2013
  • 19h47
    Estate - TOOTS THIELEMANS
    Toots ThielemansHarmonica

    Estate

    Fred Hersch : Piano, Marc Johnson : Basse, Harvie Swartz : Basse, Joey Baron : Percussions
    Album Only trust your heart Label Concord Jazz (CCD 4355)
  • 19h51
    Estate - SARAH LANCMAN & GIOVANNI MIRABASSI
    Sarah Lancman & Giovanni Mirabassi

    Estate

    Bruno Martino : compositeur, Sarah Lancman : Chant, Giovanni Mirabassi : Piano, Bruno Brighetti : auteur
    Album Intermezzo Label Jazz Eleven (JZE11004) Année 2019
  • 19h56
    Estate - MICHEL GRAILLIER
    Michel Graillier

    Estate

    Album Live au petit opportun Label Ex-Tension (EX12) Année 2013
L'équipe de l'émission :
