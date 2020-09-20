Repassez-moi l'standard
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19h
Dimanche 20 septembre 2020
57 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "I've Got The World On A String" music by Harold Arlen & lyrics Ted Koehler (1932)

"Ils écriront les chansons du célèbre Cotton Club de New-York sur Lennox Avenue, et parmi celles-ci "I've Got The World On A String". Cette chanson résolument joyeuse et optimiste, sera crée en 1932 par Cab Calloway, l’année même de l’ouverture de ce Club Mythique des années 30..." Laurent Valero

Repassez-moi l'standard... "I've Got The World On A String" music by Harold Arlen & lyrics Ted Koehler (1932)
Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler (1932) , © Courtesy Sam Arlen

"Harold Arlen, l'un des importants compositeurs de musique populaire américaine à l’instar d’un Gershwin ou d’un Cole Porter. Ses compositions sont devenues de grands standards: "Get Happy", "Let’s Fall In Love", "Stormy Weather", Over the Rainbow..."Laurent Valero

"I've Got The World On A String" fait parti de ces classiques écrits avec la collaboration du parolier Ted Koelher dont Arlen fait la connaissance à la fin des années 20."Laurent Valero

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique 

Label Bleu ‎
Label Bleu ‎

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : "Bar Biturico" – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme 

Harold Arlen & Ted Koehler song from the 1932 edition of 'The Cotton Club Parade Revue"...

♪Cab Calloway, voix. Orchestre direction Eddie Barefield : "I've Got The World On A String" – De l’album "Cab Calloway And His Orchestra, 1932 (1990)" – LP label Classics 537

Released on 1963-12-17...

♪André Previn, piano & His Orchestra :"I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Sittin' On A Rainbow - André Previn : His piano & Orchestra - The Music Of Harold Arlen (1963) – LP label Columbia CS 8733 

Recorded November 1957 & released 1958, each track is interspersed with dialogue...

Label Mayfair Records
Label Mayfair Records

♪Mel Tormé, voix. Orchestre direction Marty Paich : "I've Got The World On A String" – De l’album "Mel Tormé ‎– Prelude To A Kiss (1958) – Label Mayfair Records 9615S

Erroll Louis Garner (1921-1977) an american jazz pianist & composer, known for his swing playing and ballads...

♪Erroll Garner, piano. Wyatt Ruther, basse. Eugene "Fats" Heard batterie : "I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Erroll Garner - Contrasts (1955)" – LP label Emarcy MG 36001

Label Decca
Label Decca

♪Jerry Lewis, voix. Buddy Bregman and His Orchestra : "I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Jerry Lewis ‎– Just Sings (1956)" – LP label Decca DL 8410

Recorded Los Angeles, March, 1956...

♪Serge Chaloff, sax baryton. Sonny Clarke, piano. Leroy Vinnegar, basse. Philly Joe Jones, batterie : "I've Got The World On A String" (1956) (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Serge Chaloff / Blue (1986)" – Label Affinity AFF146

Label The Magnum Music Group
Label The Magnum Music Group

♪Frank Sinatra, voix. Orchestre direction Nelson Riddle : "I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Frank Sinatra ‎– I've Got The World On A String (1956)" – LP label The Magnum Music Group ‎SMT007

Label Sunset Records
Label Sunset Records

♪Charlie Shavers, voix :"I've Got The World On A String" (Paris 1964) – De l'album "Charlie Shavers ‎– Paris Jazz (1967)" – Label Sunset Records ‎SUS-5165

Label Concord Jazz
Label Concord Jazz

♪Duo Bobby McFerrin, voix & Chuck Corea, piano :"I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Chick Corea - The Musician Live (2016)" – Label Concord Jazz 0888072026490

Label Winter & Winter ‎
Label Winter & Winter ‎

♪Duo Theo Bleckmann, voix & Fumio Yasuda, piano :"I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Fumio Yasuda & Theo Bleckmann ‎– Schumann's Favored Bar Songs (2009)" – Label Winter & Winter ‎910152-2

Label Concord
Label Concord

♪Shirley Horn, voix, piano. Charles Ables, basse. Steve Williams, batterie : "I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Shirley Horn – Live At The 1994 Monterey Jazz Festival (2008)" Label Concord 7230313

♪Barry Manilow, voix. Orchestre direction Johnny Mandel : "I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album Manilow Sings Sinatra – Label ARISTA

♪Joe Lovano, sax ténor. Erik Friedlander, violoncelle. Billy Drewes, sax soprano : _"I've Got The World On A String" (_Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album Celebrating Sinatra (1996) – Label BLUE NOTE 8377182

Enregistré en public à la table d’harmonie...

♪François Rilhac, piano solo : "I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "François Rilhac ‎– I's Only A Paper Moon (1986)" – LP label Black & Blue 33.214

Live ! Michael Bublé at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan New-York (USA)...

Réécouter ! 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    I've got the world on a string - CAB CALLOWAY
    Cab Calloway

    I've got the world on a string

    Album Cotton Club revue 1958 Label Official (3000) Année 1988
  • 19h05
    I've got the world on a string

    I've got the world on a string

    Andre Previn And His Orchestra
    Album Misty Label Sony (SICP 2383) Année 1961
  • 19h08
    I've got the world on a string - MEL TORME
    Mel Tormé

    I've got the world on a string

    Album Prelude to a kiss Label Fresh Sounds (FSR-CD 109) Année 1989
  • 19h11
    I've got the world on a string - ERROLL GARNER
    Erroll GarnerPiano

    I've got the world on a string

    Wyatt Ruther : contrebasse, Fats Heard Eugene : Percussions
    Album The original /Misty Label Mercury (834910-2) Année 1988
  • 19h16
    I've got the world on a string - JERRY LEWIS
    Jerry Lewis

    I've got the world on a string

    Album Jerry Lewis just sings Label Razor & Tie (RE2079) Année 1995
  • 19h18
    I've got the world on a string - SERGE CHALOFF
    Serge ChaloffSaxophone basse

    I've got the world on a string

    Sonny Clark : Piano, Leroy Vinnegar : Contrebasse, Philly Joe Jones : Batterie
    Album Blue Serge Label Capitol (CP32-5185) Année 1956
  • 19h25
    I've got the world on a string - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    I've got the world on a string

    Non Identifié
    Album This Is Sinatra Label Capitol (4969892) Année 1998
  • 19h28
    I've Got The World On A String - CHARLIE SHAVERS
    Charlie ShaversTrompette

    I've got the world on a string

    Non Identifie
    Album Complete recordings volume 2 Label Lone Hill Jazz (LONEH LHJ10183)
  • 19h31
    I've got the world on a string - CHICK COREA & BOBBY MCFERRIN DUET
    Chick Corea & Bobby Mcferrin Duet

    I've got the world on a string

    Chick Corea : Claviers, Bobby Mac Ferrin
    Album Chick Corea : The musician Label Concord Jazz (0888072026490) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
