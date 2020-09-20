Repassez-moi l'standard... "I've Got The World On A String" music by Harold Arlen & lyrics Ted Koehler (1932)

"Ils écriront les chansons du célèbre Cotton Club de New-York sur Lennox Avenue, et parmi celles-ci "I've Got The World On A String". Cette chanson résolument joyeuse et optimiste, sera crée en 1932 par Cab Calloway, l’année même de l’ouverture de ce Club Mythique des années 30..." Laurent Valero

"Harold Arlen, l'un des importants compositeurs de musique populaire américaine à l’instar d’un Gershwin ou d’un Cole Porter. Ses compositions sont devenues de grands standards: "Get Happy", "Let’s Fall In Love", "Stormy Weather", Over the Rainbow..."Laurent Valero

"I've Got The World On A String" fait parti de ces classiques écrits avec la collaboration du parolier Ted Koelher dont Arlen fait la connaissance à la fin des années 20."Laurent Valero

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : "Bar Biturico" – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

Harold Arlen & Ted Koehler song from the 1932 edition of 'The Cotton Club Parade Revue"...

♪Cab Calloway, voix. Orchestre direction Eddie Barefield : "I've Got The World On A String" – De l’album "Cab Calloway And His Orchestra, 1932 (1990)" – LP label Classics 537

Released on 1963-12-17...

♪André Previn, piano & His Orchestra :"I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Sittin' On A Rainbow - André Previn : His piano & Orchestra - The Music Of Harold Arlen (1963) – LP label Columbia CS 8733

Recorded November 1957 & released 1958, each track is interspersed with dialogue...

♪Mel Tormé, voix. Orchestre direction Marty Paich : "I've Got The World On A String" – De l’album "Mel Tormé ‎– Prelude To A Kiss (1958) – Label Mayfair Records 9615S

Erroll Louis Garner (1921-1977) an american jazz pianist & composer, known for his swing playing and ballads...

♪Erroll Garner, piano. Wyatt Ruther, basse. Eugene "Fats" Heard batterie : "I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Erroll Garner - Contrasts (1955)" – LP label Emarcy MG 36001

♪Jerry Lewis, voix. Buddy Bregman and His Orchestra : "I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Jerry Lewis ‎– Just Sings (1956)" – LP label Decca DL 8410

Recorded Los Angeles, March, 1956...

♪Serge Chaloff, sax baryton. Sonny Clarke, piano. Leroy Vinnegar, basse. Philly Joe Jones, batterie : "I've Got The World On A String" (1956) (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Serge Chaloff / Blue (1986)" – Label Affinity AFF146

♪Frank Sinatra, voix. Orchestre direction Nelson Riddle : "I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Frank Sinatra ‎– I've Got The World On A String (1956)" – LP label The Magnum Music Group ‎SMT007

♪Charlie Shavers, voix :"I've Got The World On A String" (Paris 1964) – De l'album "Charlie Shavers ‎– Paris Jazz (1967)" – Label Sunset Records ‎SUS-5165

♪Duo Bobby McFerrin, voix & Chuck Corea, piano :"I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Chick Corea - The Musician Live (2016)" – Label Concord Jazz 0888072026490

♪Duo Theo Bleckmann, voix & Fumio Yasuda, piano :"I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Fumio Yasuda & Theo Bleckmann ‎– Schumann's Favored Bar Songs (2009)" – Label Winter & Winter ‎910152-2

♪Shirley Horn, voix, piano. Charles Ables, basse. Steve Williams, batterie : "I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "Shirley Horn – Live At The 1994 Monterey Jazz Festival (2008)" –Label Concord 7230313

♪Barry Manilow, voix. Orchestre direction Johnny Mandel : "I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album Manilow Sings Sinatra – Label ARISTA

♪Joe Lovano, sax ténor. Erik Friedlander, violoncelle. Billy Drewes, sax soprano : _"I've Got The World On A String" (_Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album Celebrating Sinatra (1996) – Label BLUE NOTE 8377182

Enregistré en public à la table d’harmonie...

♪François Rilhac, piano solo : "I've Got The World On A String" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koelher) – De l’album "François Rilhac ‎– I's Only A Paper Moon (1986)" – LP label Black & Blue 33.214

Live ! Michael Bublé at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan New-York (USA)...

