Repassez-moi l'standard... East of the Sun (and West of the Moon) written by Brooks Bowman (1934)

Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 22 septembre 2019
58 min

"Écrit par un étudiant pas encore diplômé de Princeton convié en 1934 à composer des chansons pour une comédie musicale "Stags at Bay" pour l'association de l'université "Le Princeton Triangle Club" c'est ainsi que le jeune Brooks Bowman composa "East of the Sun and West of the Moon" Laurent Valero

Brooks Bowman (1913-1937) , © Courtesy of The Salem Historical Society

I wish that we could live up in the sky
Where we could find a place away up high
Live among the stars, the sun, the moon
Just you and I...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)"-Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

Originally recorded 1940...

Frank Sinatra, 25 ans en 1940, au sein d'une formation issue du célèbre orchestre de Tommy Dorsey avec lequel il fit ses débuts... 

Label Masters of Jazz

♪Frank Sinatra, chant & The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and The Sentimentalists : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Frank Sinatra (1940) Vol. 2 - Complete Edition" - Label Masters of Jazz 42

Label Frémeaux & Associés

♪Sarah Vaughan, chant & George Treadwell and his All Stars : Miles Davis, trompette. Benny Green, trombone. Tony Scott, clarinette. Bud Johnson, sax ténor. Jimmy Jones, piano. J.C Heard, batterie : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Sarah Vaughan : The quintessence New York-Paris-Chicago (1950-1960)" - Label Frémeaux & Associés FA 298

Label Jasmine records

♪The Four Freshmen & Five saxes :East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman / arrgts Pete Rugolo) - De l'album "Five saxes / Voices in latin / Voices in love / In person - vol. 1 (2017)" - Label Jasmine records 159348

East of the sun and west of the moon
We'll build a dream house of love dear
Near to the sun in the day
Near to the moon at night...

Label Verve

♪Charlie Parker, sax alto. Bernie Leighton, piano. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Buddy Rich, batterie. Joseph Singer, cor anglais. Edwin Brown, hautbois. Joe Lipman, arrgts & direction : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Bird : the complete Charlie Parker on Verve - vol. 5 (2009) - Label Verve 837148-2

Label Intense Media

♪Cal Tjader, vibraphone. Manuel Duran, piano. Carlos Duran, contrebasse. Bayardo Velardi, congas : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - Du coffret 10 CD "Tjader plays Mambo (1956) - Anthologie Milestones of a legend (2013)" - Label Intense Media 405379600392

Label Avid Jazz

♪Dakota Staton, chant. Orchestre direction Sid Feller : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Five classic albums Capitol (1959)" - Label Avid Jazz 1259

Label Gambit records

♪Paul Desmond Quartet : Paul Desmond, sax alto, Jim Hall guitare, Percy Heath, contrebasse. Connie Kay, batterie : East of the Sun - De l'album "Paul Desmond with Jim Hall - First place again (Warner / 1960) - Label Gambit records 69217

We'll live in a lovely way dear
Living our love and pale moonlight
Just you and I, forever and a day
Love will not die, we'll keep it that way...

label Riverside

♪Jean "Toots" Thielemans, harmonica & guitare : Kenny Drew, piano. Pepper Adams, sax baryton. Wilbur Ware, contrebasse. Art Taylor batterie : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Man bites Harmonica ! (New-York / 1958)" - 33T label Riverside 1125

Recorded at New York City, USA, 1964-1965...

Label Atlantic

♪Charles Lloyd, sax ténor. Cecil Mc Bee, contrebasse. Ron Mc Lure, contrebasse. Jack DeJohnette, batterie : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Forest flower : Charles Lloyd at Monterey (1967)" - Label Atlantic 8122-71746-2

Label Columbia

♪Georges Arvanitas, piano, Ira Coleman, contrebasse. Joe Chambers, batterie & feat Keiko Lee, chant : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Georges Arvanitas : Rencontre (1998)" - Label Columbia 4912322

Label Palmetto records

♪Duo Joel Frahm, saxophone alto & Brad Meldhau, piano :East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Joel Frahm with Brad Meldhau : Don't Explain (2004) - Label Palmetto records PM 2096

Up among the stars we'll find
A harmony of life to a lovely tune
East of the sun and west of the moon, dear
East of the sun and west of the moon

Recorded Live 15 août at Newport Jazz Festival...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    East of the sun - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank SinatraVoix

    East of the sun

    The Dorsey Sentimentalists
    Album Frank Sinatra - 1940 / Vol.2 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD 42) Année 1992
  • 19h06
    East of the sun - SARAH VAUGHAN WITH GEORGE TREADWELL AND HIS ALL-ST
    Sarah Vaughan With George Treadwell And His All-St

    East of the sun

    Sarah Vaughan, Miles Davis : Trompette, Benny Grenn : Trombone, Tony Scott : Clarinette, Budd Johnson : Saxophone ténor, Jimmy Jones : Piano, J.c. Heard : Percussions
    Album The Quintessence 2 : New York-Paris-Chicago 1950-1960 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 298) Année 2014
  • 19h09
    East of the sun - THE FOUR FRESHMEN
    The Four Freshmen

    East of the sun

    Brooks Bowman : compositeur
    Album Five Saxes / Voices In Latin / Voices In Love / In Person Vol. 1 Label Jasmine Records (159348) Année 2017
  • 19h14
    East of the sun - CHARLIE PARKER
    Charlie ParkerSaxophone alto

    East of the sun

    Divers
    Album Bird: The Complete Charlie Parker On Verve (Disc 5) Label Verve (837148-2) Année 1988
  • 19h18
    East of the sun - CAL TJADER
    Cal TjaderVibraphone

    East of the sun

    Bowman Brooks : compositeur, Manuel Duran : Piano, Bayardo Velardi : Percussions, Luis Miranda : Conga (tambour), Bowman Brooks : auteur
    Album Milestones Of A Legend / Cd 1 Label Intense Media (4053796003928) Année 2017
  • 19h21
    East of the sun - DAKOTA STATON
    Dakota StatonChant

    East of the sun

    Brooks Bowman : compositeur, Sid Feller : chef d'orchestre
    Album Five Classic Albums Label Avid Jazz (EMSC1259) Année 2017
  • 19h24
    East of the sun - PAUL DESMOND QUARTET
    Paul Desmond Quartet

    East of the sun

    Paul Desmond : Saxophone alto, Jim Hall : Guitare, Percy Heath : Contrebasse, Connie Kay : Batterie
    Album First Place Again Label Gambit Records (69217)
  • 19h30
    East of the sun - TOOTS THIELEMANS
    Toots ThielemansHarmonica, Guitare

    East of the sun

    Pepper Adams : Saxophone baryton, Wilbur Ware : Guitare basse, Art Taylor : Batterie, Kenny Drew : Piano
    Album Man Bites Harmonica Label Riverside (RLP 1 125) Année 1958
  • 19h38
    East of the sun - CHARLES LLOYD
    Charles LloydSaxophone

    East of the sun

    Cecil Mc Bee : Contrebasse, Ron Mac Lure : Contrebasse, Jack DeJohnette : Batterie
    Album Forest Flower Label Atlantic (8122-71746-2) Année 1994
  • 19h49
    East of the sun (Feat Keiko Lee) - GEORGES ARVANITAS
    Georges ArvanitasPiano

    East of the sun (Feat Keiko Lee)

    Joe Chambers : Batterie, Ira Coleman : Basse, Keiko Lee : Chant
    Album Rencontre Label Columbia (4912322) Année 1998
  • 19h53
    East of the sun - JOEL FRAHM
    Joel FrahmSaxophone

    East of the sun

    Brad Mehldau : Piano
    Album Don't Explain Label Palmetto Records (PM 2096) Année 2004
L'équipe de l'émission :
