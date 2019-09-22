Repassez-moi l'standard... East of the Sun (and West of the Moon) written by Brooks Bowman (1934)
"Écrit par un étudiant pas encore diplômé de Princeton convié en 1934 à composer des chansons pour une comédie musicale "Stags at Bay" pour l'association de l'université "Le Princeton Triangle Club" c'est ainsi que le jeune Brooks Bowman composa "East of the Sun and West of the Moon" Laurent Valero
I wish that we could live up in the sky
Where we could find a place away up high
Live among the stars, the sun, the moon
Just you and I...
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)"-Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme
Originally recorded 1940...
Frank Sinatra, 25 ans en 1940, au sein d'une formation issue du célèbre orchestre de Tommy Dorsey avec lequel il fit ses débuts...
♪Frank Sinatra, chant & The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and The Sentimentalists : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Frank Sinatra (1940) Vol. 2 - Complete Edition" - Label Masters of Jazz 42
♪Sarah Vaughan, chant & George Treadwell and his All Stars : Miles Davis, trompette. Benny Green, trombone. Tony Scott, clarinette. Bud Johnson, sax ténor. Jimmy Jones, piano. J.C Heard, batterie : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Sarah Vaughan : The quintessence New York-Paris-Chicago (1950-1960)" - Label Frémeaux & Associés FA 298
♪The Four Freshmen & Five saxes :East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman / arrgts Pete Rugolo) - De l'album "Five saxes / Voices in latin / Voices in love / In person - vol. 1 (2017)" - Label Jasmine records 159348
East of the sun and west of the moon
We'll build a dream house of love dear
Near to the sun in the day
Near to the moon at night...
♪Charlie Parker, sax alto. Bernie Leighton, piano. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Buddy Rich, batterie. Joseph Singer, cor anglais. Edwin Brown, hautbois. Joe Lipman, arrgts & direction : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Bird : the complete Charlie Parker on Verve - vol. 5 (2009) - Label Verve 837148-2
♪Cal Tjader, vibraphone. Manuel Duran, piano. Carlos Duran, contrebasse. Bayardo Velardi, congas : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - Du coffret 10 CD "Tjader plays Mambo (1956) - Anthologie Milestones of a legend (2013)" - Label Intense Media 405379600392
♪Dakota Staton, chant. Orchestre direction Sid Feller : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Five classic albums Capitol (1959)" - Label Avid Jazz 1259
♪Paul Desmond Quartet : Paul Desmond, sax alto, Jim Hall guitare, Percy Heath, contrebasse. Connie Kay, batterie : East of the Sun - De l'album "Paul Desmond with Jim Hall - First place again (Warner / 1960) - Label Gambit records 69217
We'll live in a lovely way dear
Living our love and pale moonlight
Just you and I, forever and a day
Love will not die, we'll keep it that way...
♪Jean "Toots" Thielemans, harmonica & guitare : Kenny Drew, piano. Pepper Adams, sax baryton. Wilbur Ware, contrebasse. Art Taylor batterie : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Man bites Harmonica ! (New-York / 1958)" - 33T label Riverside 1125
Recorded at New York City, USA, 1964-1965...
♪Charles Lloyd, sax ténor. Cecil Mc Bee, contrebasse. Ron Mc Lure, contrebasse. Jack DeJohnette, batterie : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Forest flower : Charles Lloyd at Monterey (1967)" - Label Atlantic 8122-71746-2
♪Georges Arvanitas, piano, Ira Coleman, contrebasse. Joe Chambers, batterie & feat Keiko Lee, chant : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Georges Arvanitas : Rencontre (1998)" - Label Columbia 4912322
♪Duo Joel Frahm, saxophone alto & Brad Meldhau, piano :East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Joel Frahm with Brad Meldhau : Don't Explain (2004) - Label Palmetto records PM 2096
Up among the stars we'll find
A harmony of life to a lovely tune
East of the sun and west of the moon, dear
East of the sun and west of the moon
Recorded Live 15 août at Newport Jazz Festival...
