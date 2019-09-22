Repassez-moi l'standard... East of the Sun (and West of the Moon) written by Brooks Bowman (1934)

I wish that we could live up in the sky

Where we could find a place away up high

Live among the stars, the sun, the moon

Just you and I...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)"-Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

Originally recorded 1940...

Frank Sinatra, 25 ans en 1940, au sein d'une formation issue du célèbre orchestre de Tommy Dorsey avec lequel il fit ses débuts...

♪Frank Sinatra, chant & The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and The Sentimentalists : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Frank Sinatra (1940) Vol. 2 - Complete Edition" - Label Masters of Jazz 42

♪Sarah Vaughan, chant & George Treadwell and his All Stars : Miles Davis, trompette. Benny Green, trombone. Tony Scott, clarinette. Bud Johnson, sax ténor. Jimmy Jones, piano. J.C Heard, batterie : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Sarah Vaughan : The quintessence New York-Paris-Chicago (1950-1960)" - Label Frémeaux & Associés FA 298

♪The Four Freshmen & Five saxes :East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman / arrgts Pete Rugolo) - De l'album "Five saxes / Voices in latin / Voices in love / In person - vol. 1 (2017)" - Label Jasmine records 159348

East of the sun and west of the moon

We'll build a dream house of love dear

Near to the sun in the day

Near to the moon at night...

♪Charlie Parker, sax alto. Bernie Leighton, piano. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Buddy Rich, batterie. Joseph Singer, cor anglais. Edwin Brown, hautbois. Joe Lipman, arrgts & direction : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Bird : the complete Charlie Parker on Verve - vol. 5 (2009) - Label Verve 837148-2

à lire aussi article Jazz au Trésor : Cal Tjader - Milestones Of A Legend

♪Cal Tjader, vibraphone. Manuel Duran, piano. Carlos Duran, contrebasse. Bayardo Velardi, congas : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - Du coffret 10 CD "Tjader plays Mambo (1956) - Anthologie Milestones of a legend (2013)" - Label Intense Media 405379600392

♪Dakota Staton, chant. Orchestre direction Sid Feller : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Five classic albums Capitol (1959)" - Label Avid Jazz 1259

♪Paul Desmond Quartet : Paul Desmond, sax alto, Jim Hall guitare, Percy Heath, contrebasse. Connie Kay, batterie : East of the Sun - De l'album "Paul Desmond with Jim Hall - First place again (Warner / 1960) - Label Gambit records 69217

We'll live in a lovely way dear

Living our love and pale moonlight

Just you and I, forever and a day

Love will not die, we'll keep it that way...

♪Jean "Toots" Thielemans, harmonica & guitare : Kenny Drew, piano. Pepper Adams, sax baryton. Wilbur Ware, contrebasse. Art Taylor batterie : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Man bites Harmonica ! (New-York / 1958)" - 33T label Riverside 1125

Recorded at New York City, USA, 1964-1965...

♪Charles Lloyd, sax ténor. Cecil Mc Bee, contrebasse. Ron Mc Lure, contrebasse. Jack DeJohnette, batterie : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Forest flower : Charles Lloyd at Monterey (1967)" - Label Atlantic 8122-71746-2

♪Georges Arvanitas, piano, Ira Coleman, contrebasse. Joe Chambers, batterie & feat Keiko Lee, chant : East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Georges Arvanitas : Rencontre (1998)" - Label Columbia 4912322

♪Duo Joel Frahm, saxophone alto & Brad Meldhau, piano :East of the Sun (Brooks Bowman) - De l'album "Joel Frahm with Brad Meldhau : Don't Explain (2004) - Label Palmetto records PM 2096

Up among the stars we'll find

A harmony of life to a lovely tune

East of the sun and west of the moon, dear

East of the sun and west of the moon