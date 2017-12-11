Repassez-moi l'standard... “Walk On By” de Burt Bacharach et Hal David (1964)

Aujourd'hui... 1964, “Walk On By” composed by Burt Bacharach (1928-) with lyrics by Hal David (1921-2012)

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪France Gall. Orchestre direction Alain Goraguer : " Jazz À Gogo" (Robert Gall / Alain Goraguer) - De l'album "France Gall ‎– Jazz À Gogo / La Cloche (1964)" - Label Philips ‎ 434.914 BE

France Gall interprète "Jazz À Gogo" une vidéo issue de l'émission "Au Nom de la Chanson" de novembre 1964.

♪The Beach Boys : "Walk On By" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "The Beach Boys ‎– Friends / 20/20" - Label Capitol Records 531 6382

Enregistré en 1971 dans les studios de l'American Forces Network par les soldats de l'armée américaine, basés à Francfort, pendant la guerre du Vietnam...

♪Austin Webb, Bobby Blackmon, Larry Watson , chant. Gus Marquez, guitare rythmique. Ronald Hall, basse. George Daniels, batterie : "Walk On By" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "East Of Underground (2007)" - Label Wax Poetics Records ‎ WPR CD001

♪Wynton Kelly, piano. Ron Mc Clure, contrebasse. Jimmy Cobb, batterie : "Walk On By" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Wynton Kelly Trio ‎– Full View (1968)" - Label Milestone Records ‎ MSP 9004

♪The Four King Cousins : "Walk On By" (Burt Bacharach /Hal David) Arrgts-direction-production David Axelrod - De l'album "The Four King Cousins ‎– Introducing... The Four King Cousins (1994) - Label Capitol Records TOCP-8264

♪Mel Tormé, chant. Orchestre direction Mort Garson : "Walk On By" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Mel Tormé ‎– In The Lounge With... (2001) - Label Columbia 501736 2

♪Cal Tjader, vibraphone. Orchestre direction Alan Foust : "Walk On By" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Cal Tjader ‎– Sounds Out Burt Bacharach (1968) - Label Fontana ‎ 887 955 TY

♪The Two things In One : Kevin Burton, Johnnie Tucker, Michael Jeffries, Marciel Garner, Michael Griggs : "Walk On By" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "The Two Things In One ‎– Together Forever - The Music City Sessions (2011) - Label Omnivore Recordings ‎ OVLP-11

"Here because of Black Jesus...Isaac Hayes ! Here because this is simply brilliant !" ﻿

♪Isaac Hayes, chant : "Walk on by" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Isaac Hayes ‎– Walk On By (1969) - Label Enterprise ‎ ENA-9003

♪Robin McKelle and the Flytones : "Walk On By" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Soul Flower (2012)" - Label DOXIE RECORDS

♪Jazz Jamaïca : "Walk On By" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Jazz Jamaïca - Double barrel (1998)" - Label Hannibal Records 1421

♪Gloria Gaynor, chant : "Walk On By" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David /arrgts Meco Monardo) - 45T "Gloria Gaynor ‎– Walk On By (1975)" - Label MGM Records 2006 522

The sheer creative and risk taking elements of this album are of such high quality. The bonus tracks include the brilliant reworking of 'Walk on By" ...

♪The Stranglers : "Walk On By" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "The Stranglers ‎– Black And White (1978) - Label United Artists Records ‎UAK 30222

Grammy Award du meilleur chanteur pop...

♪Seal, chant : "Walk On By" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Seal ‎– Walk On By (2004) - Label Warner Bros Records ‎ 9362 42768 2

Les singles vont s'enchaîner chaque fois taillés sur mesure pour les inflexions à la fois gracieuses et puissantes de la nouvelle prima donna pop...

♪Dionne Warwick, chant. Orchestre direction Burt Bacharach : "Walk on by" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album "Dionne Warwick ‎– Make Way For Dionne Warwick" - Label Scepter Records ‎SPS 523